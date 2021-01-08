Treating Patients in Chairs and Hallways, San Mateo ER Doc Says 'We Are on the Brink'

Health care workers across California are bracing for difficult days ahead as the latest coronavirus surge pummels the state. More than 22,800 total people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across California as of Wednesday.

“I feel like we are on the brink and we are truly worried about how we're going to be able to care for more patients,” said Dr. Julie Hersk in an interview with KQED's Brian Watt this week.

Hersk is an emergency medicine specialist and former chief of staff at San Mateo Medical Center, where more than a third of adult inpatient beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Health officials say the impact of the recent holiday gatherings on the latest surge isn’t likely going to be known until mid-January.

Hersk said her hospital’s intensive care unit has gotten full over the last few weeks since Thanksgiving. That’s led her to care for patients in other areas of the hospital.

“We’re making room everywhere we can,” she said. “We are now seeing patients in chairs and in hallways. I saw a patient outside.”

Like many of her colleagues, Dr. Hersk said she has felt physically and emotionally drained.

“It’s really scary to watch the way people die from COVID-19 ... short of breath and alone,” she said. “Personally, I believe our nurses have taken the brunt of the challenge. Having to be in the rooms with these patients for long periods of time undoubtedly increases their risk.”

—Alexander Gonzalez and Brian Watt