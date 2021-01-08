KQED is a proud member of
East San Jose Hospital Hard Hit by Coronavirus Surge

Regional Medical Center in East San Jose is one of many Bay Area hospitals hit hard by the current coronavirus surge, treating around 130 COVID-19 patients, roughly a third of them in the ICU.

As far as bed capacity goes, "We have no capacity," said Dr. Paul Silka, head of the ER department. "We haven’t had capacity for six weeks,"

But that doesn’t mean there’s never any room. Silka says capacity is kind of like a balloon, inflating and deflating, sometimes within the same day.

Being stretched thin has happened before, in past flu seasons, but Silka says the hospital is “uber over capacity,” forcing him and his staff to manage on a minute-by-minute basis.

"Picture air traffic control," he said. "Everything’s moving. If at that minute the ICU does not have space to take our critically ill COVID patient, we will house them or board them and keep them in the emergency department."

That is, until a bed is available. Like other hospitals, Regional Medical Center has kept ambulances with patients waiting outside for hours until room opens up. Also like other hospitals, Silka says, people can’t hang out inside because of the possibility of becoming infected.

"We have people camped out outside of the hospital, both waiting for emergency patients and keeping vigil for their impatient family members and friends," he said.

In spite of the surge, patients are still being well cared for, he says. His staff are tired and overworked, but they’re coping.

Polly Stryker

California Orders Hospitals to Accept COVID-19 Patients From Hardest-Hit Counties

California health officials are ordering hospitals in counties less overwhelmed by the latest COVID-19 surge to accept patients from areas that have been hit the hardest.

“It is no longer do we just ask a facility if they can take a patient from X, Y, Z,” said Jim Morrissey, Alameda County’s medical health operational area coordinator. “[The directive] is you will receive patients if you have availability.”

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's public health officer, said the county had anticipated the need to assist other communities.

“We see the ever-increasing numbers of people coming into the hospital across the state, especially in Southern California, where now they are at zero percent capacity,” he said.

On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city still had more than a third of its ICU beds available; the capacity of the Bay Area region as a whole is about 3.5%.

California is treating more than 4,800 people with COVID-19 across all its intensive care units, and it has roughly 1,200 ICU beds left unoccupied, the lowest availability of the entire pandemic, according to the state's dashboard.

Willis says the order will ensure people around the state get the highest standard of care. But he says his office will keep an eye on local needs, too.

“We will not be obliged to care for patients from outside of our region if it would prevent us from being able to care for our own patients,” Willis said.

Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County health officer, says the mutual aid system is not new and the county has been transferring patients around throughout the pandemic.

“We all have to chip in to help,” Matyas said.

The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks.

Polly Stryker

Pandemic Influences New California 'Master Plan on Aging'

In an understated announcement dramatically overshadowed by a violent insurrection in the nation's capital, California health officials on Wednesday introduced the state's first-ever roadmap on aging in an effort to accommodate its rapidly growing population of seniors.

In introducing the initiative, California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly underscored the COVID-19 pandemic's disproportionate impact on the state's senior population.

"Older Californians have been the group that has shouldered the burden almost the greatest in California," he said, noting that 75% of all deaths have been among residents over 65, while only accounting for about 10% of all cases.

The Master Plan on Aging offers a comprehensive set of guidelines to prepare the state for significant demographic changes, including the anticipated growth of the 60-and-over population to some 10.8 million people by 2030.

The plan includes five main goals by 2030 and a data dashboard to measure the progress of each:

  • The development of millions of new housing options for older populations
  • Expanded access to quality senior health services for underserved residents, and a subsequent increase in overall life expectancy
  • More work, volunteering and other engagement opportunities for older residents
  • 1 million new high-quality caregiving jobs
  • New programs to improve economic security for seniors

The new plan, Ghaly said, was largely born of the hard lessons learned over the past year, during which many older residents of the state did not receive the care or resources they needed.

"We know that COVID has been difficult, but at the same time it has been accelerant for change, an accelerant for hope," Ghaly said. "The plan that we're unveiling today is the bright hope that I expect us to see more and more throughout the year."

Matthew Green

Santa Clara County Hospitals Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Patients

Hospitals in Santa Clara County are hitting a breaking point as county officials warn the current surge of COVID-19 is overwhelming the health care system.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked dramatically since the Thanksgiving holiday, from 221 on Nov. 25 to a high of 727 on Jan. 6. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds hit a high of 173 on Dec. 31 and is now at 159. Currently, just seven of 317 standard, staffed ICU beds are available.

At a press conference Wednesday, county officials urged residents to follow health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

More than 100 people a day are being admitted to hospitals in the county, says Ahmad Kamal, the county’s COVID-19 director of health care preparedness.

“Patients are waiting in the emergency rooms to be admitted, because there are not enough beds for them,” Kamal said.

The number of patients is overwhelming health care workers, as some are shifting their ordinary duties to only take care of the critically ill.

“This means hospitals are canceling surgeries,” Kamal said. “Hospitals are canceling outpatient visits. These all have an effect, and we cannot have it continue.”

You can follow Santa Canta Clara County hospitalization data on this dashboard.

Marco Siler-Gonzales and Jon Brooks

Situation in L.A. Is 'Worse Than People Think'

In Los Angeles, ambulances are waiting for hours — up to eight, in some cases — to admit new patients at overwhelmed hospitals. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units has more than quadrupled since the beginning of November.

On Monday, Los Angeles County's Emergency Medical Services Agency directed EMTs not to bring people who have little chance of survival into hospitals and to conserve oxygen out in the field.

And with the holidays just behind us, public health officials warn that the situation could get worse for emergency services.

"A lot of what's happening right now, even though people are talking about it, people are reporting about it, people aren't really seeing it. And the reality is, things are worse than people think," says Dr. Nichole Bosson, assistant medical director at the L.A. County EMS Agency. "And I say that because I see how people are still congregating in groups and making decisions to have family gatherings or New Year's parties. And these decisions are what continues to impact our health care system."

Listen to NPR's Monday interview with Bosson, below, or read the transcript. More from the Los Angeles Times here.

Ailsa Chang, NPR

Newsom Wants to Send $600 to Low-Income Residents, Extend Eviction Protections

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to put more money into the hands of millions of low-income Californians, as many struggle to pay rent and other bills while the pandemic drags on.

Newsom is also urging the extension of statewide eviction protections, which are set to expire at the end of January.

The proposal is part of the governor’s state budget, which is set to be released on Friday.

The plan, which Newsom is calling the Golden State Stimulus, would provide $600 to people who are earning less than $30,000 a year. The money would go to anyone who filed for the California Earned Income Tax Credit last year, and those eligible to file this year. Nearly 3.9 million Californians were eligible for the credit last year, Newsom's office says. The cost of the program is an estimated $2.4 billion.

Latino Community Foundation CEO Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, who joined Newsom and several lawmakers on a livestream of the announcement, said the assistance would go a long way in helping struggling families.

“This is how we ensure that families don't get left behind," she said, "to make sure that families have food on their table and we have a shelter over their heads."

Madeline Howard, senior attorney with the Western Center on Law and Poverty, also welcomed the idea of cash assistance as a support for renters.

“We need that; $600 is a start, but it’s really only a start," she said. "Six hundred dollars in California dollars — what is that, a week of rent?"

Renters in the state are currently protected from eviction if they can’t pay rent because they have lost income due to the pandemic, as long as they pay 25%. But those protections, which were put in place by the Legislature and governor in August, are set to expire at the end of January.

When the Legislature returns to session next week, it's set to consider bills that would extend protections for renters and provide relief to landlords who are also struggling from lost income. Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, is co-author of Assembly Bill 15 and AB 16, which aim to extend the eviction protections for the rest of the year.

“California’s 17 million renters are staring down an eviction cliff. It is imperative that the Legislature and the administration step in to keep people housed. A meaningful extension of eviction protections is crucial to stopping any additional COVID spread,” Chiu said.

Newsom did not specify on Wednesday how long he thought the eviction protections should be extended.

Molly Solomon and Erika Kelly

 

Newsom Cancels COVID-19 Briefing in Light of Riot at US Capitol

Statement released by the governor's office this afternoon:

Governor Gavin Newsom has cancelled his COVID-19 update today out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of Governor’s Office staff and issued the following statement in response to the events transpiring at the U.S. Capitol:

“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy but what we are witnessing in our nation's Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions.

“The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians. We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible. President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-Elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power."

