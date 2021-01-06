KQED is a proud member of
Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Grapple With Continuing Shutdown

Lake Tahoe ski resorts are grappling with how to handle the stay-at-home order during what should be their busiest season.

Last week, the order was extended for another three weeks for the Greater Sacramento region due to low ICU capacity and rising coronavirus numbers.

Since vacationers aren’t allowed to stay overnight, some Tahoe resorts are now recommending visitors take day trips instead.

"You're just going to come up, you're going to enjoy the outdoors, have a blast. I mean, the snow's great," said Jon Slaughter, director of marketing for Sugar Bowl resort in North Lake Tahoe.

Although the state is discouraging nonessential travel, public health officials have encouraged residents to get outside. Slaughter says Sugar Bowl has no plans to close.

"We feel like skiing and snowboarding is a safe and healthy outdoor alternative and we want to make sure that we're here to offer that."

Slaughter says the resort has closed many indoor spaces, limited capacity and requires prebooking for all guests.

Bay Area Counties Remain Dedicated to Testing While Vaccine Rollout Continues

Rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has pushed testing out of the spotlight. But Bay Area counties are still working to expand testing, as the state is experiencing the worst surge of the pandemic and getting the general public vaccinated is going to take months.

"Now we’re conducting over 3,000 tests per day, with an average of 676 tests per 100,000 residents, which is about double what we were doing prior to our increased testing strategy," said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano says the county has 14 sites that average 7,000 to 8,000 tests a day. Testing remains important, he says.

"If you don’t know you have COVID, you don’t know to stay away from others and stop passing it on to other people," he said.

In San Francisco, officials say they conduct more than 8,000 tests per day at places frequented by essential workers, like transit hubs.

Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas estimates the county runs at least 1,200 tests a day.

“I suspect that the demand will diminish greatly come spring when vaccine is available for the general population," he said.

But for now, testing is one of the best tools we have to manage the surge.

San Francisco Is Doing Better Than Most of Bay Area, But That's Still Not Great

While the latest COVID-19 surge has not hit San Francisco as hard as it has Southern California or other Bay Area counties, Mayor London Breed says she's “alarmed” by the city now averaging 237 coronavirus cases per day.

San Francisco still has more than a third of its ICU beds available, a much bigger cushion than in the region as a whole. The Bay Area’s capacity is currently a little less than 6%. Still, “We’ve never had so many people in the hospital with COVID at one time,” Breed said Tuesday, warning of another potential spike in cases driven by holiday gatherings.

“We won't know the full effect of the holidays for the next couple of weeks,” she said. “At this point, San Francisco and the entire Bay Area are under the stay-at-home order for the near future.”

The Bay Area region can break out of the state's mandated restrictions by climbing above 15% ICU capacity, though the city has said it wants to see at least 25% availability to lift its own, similar order, which predated the state directive.

Yesterday, officials began administering coronavirus vaccines to residents of San Francisco-run Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center. The mayor said that by Wednesday "all residents who want the vaccine will receive it.”

More from the city's Tuesday COVID-19 briefing:

Here's How Bay Area Counties Are Progressing on Vaccine Distribution

Bay Area counties are continuing to work through Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which includes inoculation of front-line health care workers, long-term care residents and EMTs. Big multicounty health care systems like Kaiser, Sutter and Dignity Health are receiving their own, separate vaccine allotments to administer to workers. Meanwhile, staff and residents of long-term care facilities in some counties are getting vaccinated through CVS and Walgreens in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here is what each of the counties told KQED about how their vaccination programs are progressing:

Alameda County has nearly 148,000 health care workers and long-term care residents it wants to vaccinate in Phase 1A.

The county Health Care Services Agency has vaccinated 3,695 people as of Monday, and it estimates another 4,000 will receive the vaccine this week via community health clinics. Additional doses are also being given at hospitals and in nursing homes through the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

So far, the county has received 60,075 doses, of which 12,675 are for the second shot. It "optimistically" estimates all health care workers who want a shot will will receive one by the end of January.

Contra Costa County says it's "making steady progress" in its immunization program.

The county doesn't have figures yet for how many people have received vaccinations. It's now shifting resources from testing sites to vaccination operations and is allowing health care workers to request vaccination appointments through a toll-free number, 833-VAX-COCO.

The county says it's hearing "stories of health care workers who initially declined" vaccinations and have now opted back in.

Declined doses are offered to eligible people in other tiers.

Marin County says it should be done vaccinating Tier 1 of the first phase and will start on Tier 2 of the first phase by the end of the week.

The county has received just over 11,000 vaccine doses, which will run out by the end of this week. It says it needs about 13,000 more doses to "reach the majority of the population" in the three tiers of Phase 1A.

About 6,100 doses were administered through last week, and 4,900 more will be given at vaccination events this week.

The goal is to give all health care workers at least one of two required shots by the end of January, depending on supply.

Marin is offering make-up dates appointments for those who may have missed their scheduled vaccine day.

How fast officials can complete the first phase depends on the state's allocation of doses, and that has been erratic, according to the county. It reports initially receiving 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine followed by 1,400 and 100 doses in the next shipments. "That fluctuation in vaccine supply directly impacts our progress through CDC/CDPH's prioritization framework and makes it difficult to conduct effective vaccination planning," the county said in an email.

Napa County says about 3,000 out of 7,000 health care workers still need their first round of shots. The county has about 11,000 people eligible in Phase 1A, and it reports currently having enough vaccine for about half of them.

Unused vaccine is available due to health care workers who have opted out. Those doses are being used to vaccinate residents further down in the tier system.

The county anticipates moving into Phase 1B, which includes residents 75 and older, as well as workers in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture, by March.

San Francisco says it has roughly 80,000 health care workers in the 1A category.

Big health care providers like Kaiser, UCSF and Sutter are getting their vaccines directly from the state. UCSF says it has vaccinated about 9,000 people so far. The city itself has vaccinated almost 6,000 front-line health care workers at San Francisco General and Laguna Honda hospitals.

San Mateo County says vaccinations of health care workers and long-term care residents will continue for several more weeks. It did not have numbers for how many people have received vaccinations but said it has received 22,200 doses for 38,000 health care workers.

As of Jan. 4, about 17,100 of people who fall under Phase 1A have received a first dose. The county expects to begin vaccinating all Phase 1A groups within two weeks.

Santa Clara County says 6,435 health care workers have been vaccinated; this week some will start receiving their second dose. All eligible workers have been offered vaccinations and are scheduling appointments throughout this month, the county says.

Solano County says the rollout is "going slowly and well." About 4,000 of 6,000 health care workers have received vaccinations. Some of these workers are receiving the second of two required shots this week.

The county has also started to vaccinate a small group of high-risk patients in a long-term memory care facility.

Sonoma County did not have numbers on how many people had received vaccinations to date, but it said it's expanding Phase 1A this week to include Tier 2 and Tier 3 populations, which include those working in health centers, in-home supportive care and dental clinics.

Video: A Call for Delay of Second Vaccine Dose in Favor of Reaching More People

The U.S. is stumbling out of the gate in getting the COVID-19 vaccine distributed in 2021, as a more contagious variant of the virus spreads around the country.

On Monday, PBS NewsHour interviewed Dr. Bob Wachter, the head of the department of medicine at UCSF, about his call for a delay in administering the prescribed second round of vaccine shots to those who have already received an initial dose, then using the extra supply to give a first shot to more people. Wachter and Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, laid out their case for the plan in an op-ed for The Washington Post last weekend.

Many California Casinos Are Still Open, and Some Workers Are Worried

As California continues to grapple with a worsening winter surge of COVID-19 cases, some businesses remain able to operate outside the purview of state shutdown orders aimed to protect public health during the pandemic. Tribal resorts and casinos in California operate under federal law on federally protected sovereign land known as rancherias – so they're not required to comply with orders issued by Gov. Newsom or county officials.

The Graton Resort and Casino, located on tribal land in Rohnert Park, came under criticism for announcing that it would host a 4,000-person New Year's Eve party. After a public-shaming, the Sonoma County casino canceled the event last week and "apologized for any inconvenience" in a statement online.

Sonoma County Public Health Officer Sundari Mase recently told ABC7 News the department was working with the casino to mitigate risk, "in terms of limiting indoor capacity to 20% of what's normal, in terms of enforcing facial coverings or masks and social distancing."

But the casino may not be adhering to that 20% capacity threshold, according to some employees who say their employer's practices make them fear for their safety.

“At a poker table, we're sitting seven players, plus a dealer. That's eight people sitting at a table that's 6 feet long,” said an employee of the Graton Resort and Casino who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job.

The employee, who has worked there for several years, told KQED the casino was “slammed” the last week of December. As the coronavirus surged through the state and regional businesses limited their capacity or shut down entirely, poker players continued traveling to the few places still open.

"They all started traveling up here,” he said, adding that many players are traveling over two hours to spend the day playing poker. “We're sitting with these people for eight hours a day. They're playing 10, 12 hours a day in the same room with the same seats, the same people."

Read the full story.

1,300 Medical Workers Deployed to California's Short-Staffed Facilities

California is deploying nearly 1,300 medical workers to assist at short-staffed hospitals around the state that are straining to handle the barrage of new COVID-19 cases.

Those workers, from a range of federal and state agencies, including the Cal Guard, are being sent to hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities in the most overwhelmed regions, like San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

"We've been deploying technical assistance teams all up and down the state of California," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, noting a particular focus on Los Angeles, where hospital ICUs are at capacity. These teams, he said, are intended to reduce "stress on certain physical locations, space, equipment, supplies, the whole gambit."

But more than half of those extra hands include about 750 contract workers who come from the same pool that a lot of hospitals already dip into for extra help, according to Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams.

"It’s not like there's an extra magical pool the state has," he said. "A lot of it, I fear, is resource shifting when there is a much broader need."

