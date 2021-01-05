Video: A Call for Delay of Second Vaccine Dose in Favor of Reaching More People

Bay Area counties are continuing to work through Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which includes inoculation of front-line health care workers, long-term care residents and EMTs. Big multicounty health care systems like Kaiser, Sutter and Dignity Health are receiving their own, separate vaccine allotments to administer to workers. Meanwhile, staff and residents of long-term care facilities in some counties are getting vaccinated through CVS and Walgreens in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here is what each of the counties told KQED about how their vaccination programs are progressing:

Alameda County has nearly 148,000 health care workers and long-term care residents it wants to vaccinate in Phase 1A.

The county Health Care Services Agency has vaccinated 3,695 people as of Monday, and it estimates another 4,000 will receive the vaccine this week via community health clinics. Additional doses are also being given at hospitals and in nursing homes through the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

So far the county has received 60,075 doses, of which 12,675 are for the second shot. It "optimistically" estimates all health care workers who want a shot will will receive one by the end of January.

Contra Costa County says it's "making steady progress" in its immunization program.

The county doesn't have figures yet for how many people have received vaccinations. It's now shifting resources from testing sites to vaccination operations and is allowing health care workers to request vaccination appointments through a toll-free number, 833-VAX-COCO.

The county says it's hearing "stories of health care workers who initially declined" vaccinations and have now opted back in.

Declined doses are offered to eligible people in other tiers.

Marin says it should be done vaccinating Tier 1 of the first phase and will start on Tier 2 of the first phase by the end of the week.

The county has received just over 11,000 vaccine doses, which will run out by the end of this week. It says it needs about 13,000 more doses to "reach the majority of the population" in the three tiers of Phase 1A.

About 6,100 doses were administered through last week, and 4,900 more will be given at vaccination events this week.

The goal is to give all health care workers at least one of two required shots by the end of January, depending on supply.

Marin is offering make-up dates appointments for those who may have missed their scheduled vaccine day.

How fast officials can complete the first phase depends on the state's allocation of doses, and that has been erratic, according to the county. It reports initially receiving 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine followed by 1,400 and 100 doses in the next shipments. "That fluctuation in vaccine supply directly impacts our progress through CDC/CDPH's prioritization framework and makes it difficult to conduct effective vaccination planning," the county said in an email.

Napa County says about 3,000 out of 7,000 health care workers still need their first round of shots. The county has about 11,000 people eligible in Phase 1A, and it reports currently having enough vaccine for about half of them.

Unused vaccine is available due to health care workers who have opted out. Those doses are being used to vaccinate residents further down in the tier system.

The county anticipates moving into Phase 1B, which includes residents 75 and older, as well as workers in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture, by March.

San Francisco says it has roughly 80,000 health care workers in the 1A category.

Big health care providers like Kaiser, UCSF and Sutter are getting their vaccines directly from the state. UCSF says it has vaccinated about 9,000 people so far. The city itself has vaccinated almost 6,000 front line health care workers at San Francisco General and Laguna Honda hospitals.

San Mateo County says vaccinations of health care workers and long-term care residents will continue for several more weeks. It did not have numbers for how many people have received vaccinations but said it has received 22,200 doses for 38,000 health care workers.

As of Jan. 4, about 17,100 of people who fall under Phase 1A have received a first dose.The county expects to begin vaccinating all Phase 1A groups within two weeks.

Santa Clara County says 6,435 health care workers have been vaccinated; this week some will start receiving their second dose. All eligible workers have been offered vaccinations and are scheduling appointments throughout this month, the county says.

Solano County says the rollout is "going slowly and well." About 4,000 of 6,000 health care workers have received vaccinations. Some of these workers are receiving the second of two required shots this week.

The county has also started to vaccinate a small group of high-risk patients in a long-term memory care facility.

Sonoma County did not have numbers on how many people had received vaccinations to date, but it said it's expanding Phase 1A this week to include Tier 2 and 3 populations, which include those working in health centers, in-home supportive care and dental clinics.

—Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks