Coronavirus Updates

Here's how Bay Area counties are progressing on vaccines
Workers at open California casinos are worried
1,300 medical workers deployed to California's short-staffed hospitals
Here's what we know about the coronavirus variant now in California
Newsom outlines who's next in line for vaccine
Kaiser feeling the strain of surges
Video: A Call for Delay of Second Vaccine Dose in Favor of Reaching More People

The U.S. is stumbling out of the gate in getting the COVID-19 vaccine distributed in 2021, as a more contagious variant of the virus spreads around the country.

On Monday, PBS NewsHour interviewed Dr. Bob Wachter, the head of the department of medicine at UCSF, about his call for a delay in administering the prescribed second round of vaccine shots to those who have already received an initial dose, then using the extra supply to give a first shot to more people. Wachter and Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, laid out their case for the plan in an op-ed for The Washington Post last weekend.

PBS NewsHour

Here's How Bay Area Counties Are Progressing on Vaccine Distribution

Bay Area counties are continuing to work through Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which includes inoculation of front-line health care workers, long-term care residents and EMTs. Big multicounty health care systems like Kaiser, Sutter and Dignity Health are receiving their own, separate vaccine allotments to administer to workers. Meanwhile, staff and residents of long-term care facilities in some counties are getting vaccinated through CVS and Walgreens in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here is what each of the counties told KQED about how their vaccination programs are progressing:

Alameda County has nearly 148,000 health care workers and long-term care residents it wants to vaccinate in Phase 1A.

The county Health Care Services Agency has vaccinated 3,695 people as of Monday, and it estimates another 4,000 will receive the vaccine this week via community health clinics. Additional doses are also being given at hospitals and in nursing homes through the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

So far the county has received 60,075 doses, of which 12,675 are for the second shot. It "optimistically" estimates all health care workers who want a shot will will receive one by the end of January.

Contra Costa County says it's "making steady progress" in its immunization program.

The county doesn't have figures yet for how many people have received vaccinations. It's now shifting resources from testing sites to vaccination operations and is allowing health care workers to request vaccination appointments through a toll-free number, 833-VAX-COCO.

The county says it's hearing "stories of health care workers who initially declined" vaccinations and have now opted back in.

Declined doses are offered to eligible people in other tiers.

Marin says it should be done vaccinating Tier 1 of the first phase and will start on Tier 2 of the first phase by the end of the week.

The county has received just over 11,000 vaccine doses, which will run out by the end of this week. It says it needs about 13,000 more doses to "reach the majority of the population" in the three tiers of Phase 1A.

About 6,100 doses were administered through last week, and 4,900 more will be given at vaccination events this week.

The goal is to give all health care workers at least one of two required shots by the end of January, depending on supply.

Marin is offering make-up dates appointments for those who may have missed their scheduled vaccine day.

How fast officials can complete the first phase depends on the state's allocation of doses, and that has been erratic, according to the county. It reports initially receiving 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine followed by 1,400 and 100 doses in the next shipments. "That fluctuation in vaccine supply directly impacts our progress through CDC/CDPH's prioritization framework and makes it difficult to conduct effective vaccination planning," the county said in an email.

Napa County says about 3,000 out of 7,000 health care workers still need their first round of shots. The county has about 11,000 people eligible in Phase 1A, and it reports currently having enough vaccine for about half of them.

Unused vaccine is available due to health care workers who have opted out. Those doses are being used to vaccinate residents further down in the tier system.

The county anticipates moving into Phase 1B, which includes residents 75 and older, as well as workers in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture, by March.

San Francisco says it has roughly 80,000 health care workers in the 1A category.

Big health care providers like Kaiser, UCSF and Sutter are getting their vaccines directly from the state. UCSF says it has vaccinated about 9,000 people so far. The city itself has vaccinated almost 6,000 front line health care workers at San Francisco General and Laguna Honda hospitals.

San Mateo County says vaccinations of health care workers and long-term care residents will continue for several more weeks. It did not have numbers for how many people have received vaccinations but said it has received 22,200 doses for 38,000 health care workers.

As of Jan. 4, about 17,100 of people who fall under Phase 1A have received a first dose.The county expects to begin vaccinating all Phase 1A groups within two weeks.

Santa Clara County says 6,435 health care workers have been vaccinated; this week some will start receiving their second dose. All eligible workers have been offered vaccinations and are scheduling appointments throughout this month, the county says.

Solano County says the rollout is "going slowly and well."  About 4,000 of 6,000 health care workers have received vaccinations. Some of these workers are receiving the second of two required shots this week.  

The county has also started to vaccinate a small group of high-risk patients in a long-term memory care facility.

Sonoma County did not have numbers on how many people had received vaccinations to date, but it said it's expanding Phase 1A this week to include Tier 2 and 3 populations, which include those working in health centers, in-home supportive care and dental clinics.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Many California Casinos Are Still Open, and Some Workers Are Worried

As California continues to grapple with a worsening winter surge of COVID-19 cases, some businesses remain able to operate outside the purview of state shutdown orders aimed to protect public health during the pandemic. Tribal resorts and casinos in California operate under federal law on federally protected sovereign land known as rancherias – so they're not required to comply with orders issued by Gov. Newsom or county officials.

The Graton Resort and Casino, located on tribal land in Rohnert Park, came under criticism for announcing that it would host a 4,000-person New Year's Eve party. After a public-shaming, the Sonoma County casino canceled the event last week and "apologized for any inconvenience" in a statement online.

Sonoma County Public Health Officer Sundari Mase recently told ABC7 News the department was working with the casino to mitigate risk, "in terms of limiting indoor capacity to 20% of what's normal, in terms of enforcing facial coverings or masks and social distancing."

But the casino may not be adhering to that 20% capacity threshold, according to some employees who say their employer's practices make them fear for their safety.

“At a poker table, we're sitting seven players, plus a dealer. That's eight people sitting at a table that's 6 feet long,” said an employee of the Graton Resort and Casino who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job.

The employee, who has worked there for several years, told KQED the casino was “slammed” the last week of December. As the coronavirus surged through the state and regional businesses limited their capacity or shut down entirely, poker players continued traveling to the few places still open.

"They all started traveling up here,” he said, adding that many players are traveling over two hours to spend the day playing poker. “We're sitting with these people for eight hours a day. They're playing 10, 12 hours a day in the same room with the same seats, the same people."

Read the full story.

Lakshmi Sarah

1,300 Medical Workers Deployed to California's Short-Staffed Facilities

California is deploying nearly 1,300 medical workers to assist at short-staffed hospitals around the state that are straining to handle the barrage of new COVID-19 cases.

Those workers, from a range of federal and state agencies, including the Cal Guard, are being sent to hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities in the most overwhelmed regions, like San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

"We've been deploying technical assistance teams all up and down the state of California," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, noting a particular focus on Los Angeles, where hospital ICUs are at capacity. These teams, he said, are intended to reduce "stress on certain physical locations, space, equipment, supplies, the whole gambit."

But more than half of those extra hands include about 750 contract workers who come from the same pool that a lot of hospitals already dip into for extra help, according to Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams.

"It’s not like there's an extra magical pool the state has," he said. "A lot of it, I fear, is resource shifting when there is a much broader need."

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Here's What We Know About the Coronavirus Variant Now in California

As California continues to ride its worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials have more unsettling news: Six cases of a worrisome, potentially more infectious new coronavirus variant have been detected in California.

The new strain, first detected in the United Kingdom, also has been seen in Colorado and Florida and 33 other countries.

Last week, San Diego County reported it had identified the new variant, called B.1.1.7, in a 30-year-old man with no travel history. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the discovery in a livestreamed event with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading national voice in the pandemic. Over the weekend, San Diego County health officials reported three additional cases.

Fauci said this news was expected, since international travel is ongoing and viruses generally mutate. “RNA viruses, they make a living out of mutating,” he said. “The more you replicate the more you mutate.”

However, the lack of travel history in the San Diego case is an indicator that the new form of the virus is circulating among the community, health officials there said. By Monday, the number of cases with the new variant had grown to six – four in San Diego, with one hospitalized, and two in San Bernardino, the governor announced.

“What’s really important is that detecting this lineage here doesn’t really change what we need to do other than we need to do it better,” Dr. Kristian Andersen, an infectious disease and genomics expert at Scripps Research in San Diego, said in a news conference. That includes wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Read questions and answers on what we know so far about the new variant.

Ana B. Ibarra and Barbara Feder Ostrov, CalMatters

Newsom Outlines Who's Next to Get Coronavirus Vaccine, Calling Current Rollout Too Slow

In his first press briefing of 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday briefly detailed which groups of Californians will be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, while acknowledging that the pace of the initial rollout is "not good enough."

The state, Newsom said, is still in the earliest round of distribution, known as Phase 1A. Of the nearly 1.3 million vaccine doses California has received so far, only about 454,000 doses — roughly 35% of the total — have been administered to the 3 million health care workers and long-term care residents in the highest priority category.

The next group on deck, of roughly 8 million people — part of Phase 1B — will include residents 75 and older, as well as workers in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture, Newsom said. After that will be residents 65 and over, incarcerated and homeless people and workers in critical manufacturing and transportation fields.

But that next phase may be quite a way off, with fewer than expected doses received so far, in addition to a slew of distribution hiccups and logistical challenges that have slowed the initial vaccine rollout in California.

"So we got work to do on this," Newsom said. "And obviously, as we move into January, we want to see things accelerate and we want to see things go much faster."

Just over 1% of California residents have so far received the vaccine.

An additional 611,500 more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being shipped to the state of over the next week, Newsom added.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said the state allocates the vaccine, based on supplies from the federal government, to local health jurisdictions. The doses are then shipped directly to providers like hospitals and local public health offices.

California, Newsom added, is working to expand the number of sites that can distribute the vaccine, including pharmacies, clinics and dental offices.

But even as Ghaly stressed that more vaccine doses "can’t come soon enough," he noted that the relatively small supply the state has received to date would do little to slow the current surge.

“Even if 100% of the doses that California has received were in arms already, it would not be soon enough,” Ghaly said, underscoring the importance of wearing masks and staying at home to reduce transmission.

The state's vaccine advisory group will meet this Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a livestreamed forum to iron out more specific details on the next phase of the rollout, and begin planning for Phase C, encompassing a much larger group that will include people 50 and up as well as younger residents with underlying health conditions and disabilities.

Additionally, Newsom said his 2021 budget proposal, which he submits this week, includes $300 million for vaccine distribution, management and outreach.

Details of the vaccine rollout's next phase come as California's coronavirus death toll tops 26,500, with an average of nearly 38,000 new cases reported per day over the last week, an onslaught that has overwhelmed intensive care units in hospitals across much of the state.

And those grim figures, Newsom noted, don't yet reflect the impact from recent holiday travel and gatherings, a factor he characterized as "a surge on top of the surge." The virus, he added, "remains more deadly today than at any point in the history of this pandemic."

The governor also said nearly 1,300 state and federal staff have been deployed to short-staffed facilities across California, and he outlined an oxygen support and delivery strategy.

Matthew Green

Kaiser Is Feeling the Strain of COVID-19 Surges

California is bracing itself for a post-holidays surge upon a surge upon a surge of COVID-19 cases, when hospital capacity is already extremely low around the state.

Last week, KQED's Brian Watt spoke with Kaiser Permanente infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Vollmer about how Kaiser is handling the overflow of cases. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What could all these new cases mean for hospitals that are already feeling strained?

Michael Vollmer: What we're dealing with is our third surge in Northern California community cases, and that ends up coming into our emergency rooms in hospitals. So we're seeing numbers that are double what we saw at the peak in July. And these patients are sick. They often require intensive care. They have prolonged hospital stays. If we see peaks after these holiday periods, people will remain in the hospital for a longer period of time, which affects our capacity to handle additional cases.

Where does a hospital put all of these extra patients?

Kaiser Permanente is lucky in that we're an integrated system. We also had emergency preparedness and a pandemic plan that's been in place for months. That said, we still have to flex. We have the ability to handle at least 30% to 40%  more patients than our average, but that means that we've had to curb some of our elective surgeries and redirect resources where we can.

But I can tell you that our people are just tired. They have been doing this now for nine, 10 months. It puts a strain on the health care system that we would all really like to avoid. And hence our message to the public, to really try to follow the directions that we've laid out, the masking, the distancing, hand-washing. They really do work. And they've done a great job in the past at curbing the community spread the two prior times of surge.

Who is showing up to Kaiser at this time?

Most people [who have been infected] probably have symptoms they maybe think are mild allergies, sniffles, cold, which they may not even get tested for. And 40% of people are asymptomatic, is the high estimate. But when people come into the hospital, they're sick. And the people who are really most at risk are over 65; they're at very high risk of decline and even death. So it's really about trying to curb the spread to protect the most vulnerable of our population.

Do you feel like the stay-at-home order has been effective in Northern California?

I think it's needed, and that people need to understand that their personal choices do affect our ability to operate services and businesses. The pandemic has been detrimental, for example, to our school system. Normal operations of what we call society are dependent on our ability to curb the pandemic. If we want to keep our services available to people, we have to take these kinds of measures very quickly.

What does the arrival of the vaccine look like at the facilities you serve? 

It's been a light at the end of the tunnel. We have over 20,000 health care employees vaccinated through Kaiser. We're trying to get it rapidly through our system so we can make it more widely available to our members.

