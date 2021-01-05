KQED is a proud member of
Here's what we know about the coronavirus variant now in California
Newsom outlines who's next in line for vaccine
Kaiser feeling the strain of surges
Black surgeon 'walks the walk' in vaccine trial to allay concerns
California death toll tops 26,500
Santa Clara County ambulances waited seven hours to admit patients before New Year's Eve
An air-powered inflatable Christmas costume may be linked to outbreak at Kaiser San Jose
Here's What We Know About the Coronavirus Variant Now in California

As California continues to ride its worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials have more unsettling news: Six cases of a worrisome, potentially more infectious new coronavirus variant have been detected in California.

The new strain, first detected in the United Kingdom, also has been seen in Colorado and Florida and 33 other countries.

Last week, San Diego County reported it had identified the new variant, called B.1.1.7, in a 30-year-old man with no travel history. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the discovery in a livestreamed event with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading national voice in the pandemic. Over the weekend, San Diego County health officials reported three additional cases.

Fauci said this news was expected, since international travel is ongoing and viruses generally mutate. “RNA viruses, they make a living out of mutating,” he said. “The more you replicate the more you mutate.”

However, the lack of travel history in the San Diego case is an indicator that the new form of the virus is circulating among the community, health officials there said. By Monday, the number of cases with the new variant had grown to six – four in San Diego, with one hospitalized, and two in San Bernardino, the governor announced.

“What’s really important is that detecting this lineage here doesn’t really change what we need to do other than we need to do it better,” Dr. Kristian Andersen, an infectious disease and genomics expert at Scripps Research in San Diego, said in a news conference. That includes wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Read questions and answers on what we know so far about the new variant.

Ana B. Ibarra and Barbara Feder Ostrov, CalMatters

Newsom Outlines Who's Next to Get Coronavirus Vaccine

In his first press briefing of 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday briefly detailed which groups of Californians will be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as more doses become available.

The state, Newsom said, is still in the earliest round of distribution, known as Phase 1A, with only about 454,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines having been administered so far to the roughly 3 million health care workers and long-term care residents in the highest priority category.

The next group on deck of roughly 8 million people — part of Phase 1B — will include residents 75 and older, as well as workers in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture, Newsom said. Next up will be residents 65 and over, incarcerated and homeless people and workers in critical manufacturing and transportation fields.

But that next phase may be a way off, as doses from both drugmakers have been slower to arrive in California than anticipated. Newsom said nearly 1.3 million doses are now in the hands of medical facilities across the state, with 611,500 more in transit.

"So we got work to do on this," he said, noting the pace was "not good enough."

"And obviously, as we move into January, we want to see things accelerate and we want to see things go much faster."

Califonia Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said more vaccine doses "can’t come soon enough." He noted that the relatively small supply the state has received to date would do little to slow the current surge.

“Even if 100% of the doses that California has received were in arms already, it would not be soon enough,” Ghaly said, underscoring the importance of wearing masks and staying at home to reduce transmission.

The state's vaccine advisory group will meet this Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a livestreamed forum to iron out more specific details on the next phase of the rollout, and begin planning for Phase C, encompassing a much larger group that will include people 50 and up as well as younger residents with underlying health conditions and disabilities.

Additionally, Newsom said his 2021 budget proposal, which he submits this week, includes $300 million for vaccine distribution, management and outreach.

Details of the vaccine rollout's next phase come as California's coronavirus death toll tops 26,500, with an average of nearly 38,000 new cases reported per day over the last week, an onslaught that has overwhelmed intensive care units in hospitals across much of the state.

And those grim figures, Newsom noted, don't yet reflect the impact from recent holiday travel and gatherings, a factor he characterized as "a surge on top of the surge." The virus, he added, "remains more deadly today than at any point in the history of this pandemic."

The governor also said nearly 1,300 state and federal staff have been deployed to short-staffed facilities across California, and he outlined an oxygen support and delivery strategy.

Matthew Green

Kaiser Is Feeling the Strain of COVID-19 Surges

California is bracing itself for a post-holidays surge upon a surge upon a surge of COVID-19 cases, when hospital capacity is already extremely low around the state.

Last week, KQED's Brian Watt spoke with Kaiser Permanente infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Vollmer about how Kaiser is handling the overflow of cases. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What could all these new cases mean for hospitals that are already feeling strained?

Michael Vollmer: What we're dealing with is our third surge in Northern California community cases, and that ends up coming into our emergency rooms in hospitals. So we're seeing numbers that are double what we saw at the peak in July. And these patients are sick. They often require intensive care. They have prolonged hospital stays. If we see peaks after these holiday periods, people will remain in the hospital for a longer period of time, which affects our capacity to handle additional cases.

Where does a hospital put all of these extra patients?

Kaiser Permanente is lucky in that we're an integrated system. We also had emergency preparedness and a pandemic plan that's been in place for months. That said, we still have to flex. We have the ability to handle at least 30% to 40%  more patients than our average, but that means that we've had to curb some of our elective surgeries and redirect resources where we can.

But I can tell you that our people are just tired. They have been doing this now for nine, 10 months. It puts a strain on the health care system that we would all really like to avoid. And hence our message to the public, to really try to follow the directions that we've laid out, the masking, the distancing, hand-washing. They really do work. And they've done a great job in the past at curbing the community spread the two prior times of surge.

Who is showing up to Kaiser at this time?

Most people [who have been infected] probably have symptoms they maybe think are mild allergies, sniffles, cold, which they may not even get tested for. And 40% of people are asymptomatic, is the high estimate. But when people come into the hospital, they're sick. And the people who are really most at risk are over 65; they're at very high risk of decline and even death. So it's really about trying to curb the spread to protect the most vulnerable of our population.

Do you feel like the stay-at-home order has been effective in Northern California?

I think it's needed, and that people need to understand that their personal choices do affect our ability to operate services and businesses. The pandemic has been detrimental, for example, to our school system. Normal operations of what we call society are dependent on our ability to curb the pandemic. If we want to keep our services available to people, we have to take these kinds of measures very quickly.

What does the arrival of the vaccine look like at the facilities you serve? 

It's been a light at the end of the tunnel. We have over 20,000 health care employees vaccinated through Kaiser. We're trying to get it rapidly through our system so we can make it more widely available to our members.

Black Surgeon 'Walks the Walk' in Vaccine Trial to Allay Concerns

Dr. David Tom Cooke says his choice to participate in a clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine is like his grandmother’s decision to leave the Jim Crow South to work in California’s naval shipyards during World War II. She was determined to contribute even though the country didn't recognize her as worthy of full rights.

Today, it's Cooke's sense of duty and experience as a Black man that led him to test out Pfizer's vaccine in August and make it his mission to allay concerns about its safety among Black friends, family and community members. He's also driven by an understanding of skepticism toward the medical profession among many Black Americans, rooted in a history of poor health outcomes and abusive research.

“When you look at the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities of color are disproportionately affected in regards to death," said Cooke, head of general thoracic surgery at UC Davis Health, the Sacramento area's major trauma center. “Therefore, it’s imperative that we enroll people of color into these clinical trials enough to show they're effective in these really at-risk communities."

Cooke, 48, was concerned when he saw a lack of diversity among participants in Moderna's clinical trial. So when UC Davis had the opportunity to connect people with a trial by Pfizer, he volunteered. He got the first shot in August and recently learned he'd been given the actual vaccine.

“I felt that in order to increase enrollment in these clinical trials and make a difference in this global pandemic, I needed to walk the walk,” Cooke said.

For him, the understanding of distrust in the Black community is personal — even some of his own family didn't plan to take the vaccine until they learned he had tried it.

His parents, former principals in Oakland public schools, still feel the need to tell any new doctor or nurse they see that their son is a Harvard-trained surgeon. That's because they fear they won't get quality care otherwise, he said.

“Is that warranted? Who knows? It’s hard to say. But is it understandable? Of course it is," Cooke said.

Read the full story.

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

California Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 26,500

California’s coronavirus death toll has topped 26,500 and confirmed cases have neared 2.4 million since the pandemic began, health officials said.

The state’s swamped hospitals held 20,690 COVID-19 patients, including more than 4,500 in intensive care units, the Department of Public Health said Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was scheduled to provide further updates on the situation facing California, where authorities have warned of a potential huge surge in cases due to travel and gatherings for the December holidays and New Year’s.

In hard-hit Los Angeles County, the total COVID-19 death toll has reached 10,773 and confirmed cases topped 818,000. The county reported more than 7,500 people hospitalized, including 21% in ICUs.

Amid the surge, one Los Angeles suburb has reversed course and closed outdoor seating areas on public property where people could eat takeout from restaurants that are only allowed to serve to-go or delivery orders.

Manhattan Beach ordered tables and chairs removed from the areas late Sunday, citing a near-doubling of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city from 425 on Nov. 1 to 821, it said in a statement Saturday.

The seating areas were built on platforms in city streets when restaurants were banned from serving people indoors but were allowed to do so outdoors.

As the number of infections increased, Los Angeles County health authorities banned restaurants from serving outdoor diners, but Manhattan Beach allowed people to use those same seating areas while technically meeting the county restrictions.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Suzanne Hadley said in a statement that the recent spike is significant and the closure order was a response to “the ever-changing dynamics of this pandemic.”

In light of the crisis, organizations representing actors, commercial advertisers, advertising agencies and independent film and television producers recommended a hold on in-person production in Southern California.

The hold would last until mid-January, according to a Sunday night statement by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Joint Policy Committee, which represents commercial advertisers and ad agencies.

In a separate statement, leaders of the Producers Guild of America urged everyone shooting in Southern California “to delay production until the county health officials indicate it’s safe to resume.”

Major studios are already on a production hiatus until the middle of this month.

Associated Press

Santa Clara County Patients Waited Seven Hours for Emergency Room Admittance

The latest coronavirus surge heavily impacted Santa Clara County just before New Year's Eve, where some ambulances had to wait for seven to nine hours to admit their patients into emergency rooms.

Joy Alexiou, a spokeswoman for the county’s Emergency Medical Service Agency, confirmed the long wait times.

“Right now in most hospitals we have some ICU capacity and others are more impacted, but they work together, talk to each other multiple times a day to make sure that patients get the care that they need," Alexiou said.

She says since those long wait times on Dec. 29 and 30, the wait times to check in at county hospitals have come down to just under an hour.

County data shows there are only 10 ICU beds left before capacity is reached and hospitals have to put patients in the 12 staffed “surge beds” set up in anticipation of overcrowding during the pandemic.

County officials say EMS also allows fire department ambulances to help transport patients. They transported six patients last week.

Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

San Jose Kaiser Permanente's COVID-19 Outbreak May Be Linked to Air-Powered Inflatable Christmas Costume

At least 44 emergency department workers at a Kaiser Permanente emergency room in San Jose have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

The outbreak reportedly took place after a staff member appeared in the emergency department wearing an inflatable, air-powered, Christmas-themed costume.

Kaiser said they're investigating the costume's role in the outbreak.

"Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time," a Kaiser spokesperson said in a statement. "If anything, this should serve as a very real reminder that the virus is widespread, and often without symptoms, and we must all be vigilant."

Kaiser said the staff member was "well-intentioned" but wore the costume without advance notice or approval. Air-powered costumes are not allowed in Kaiser facilities, the spokesperson said.

Senior Vice President Irene Chavez said in a statement that the medical center is notifying all staff members and patients who may have been exposed between Dec. 27 and New Year’s Day.

The Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center remains open.

— Holly J. McDede (@HollyMcDede) and Bay City News

