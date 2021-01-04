KQED is a proud member of
Black Surgeon 'Walks the Walk' in Vaccine Trial to Allay Concerns

Dr. David Tom Cooke says his choice to participate in a clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine is like his grandmother’s decision to leave the Jim Crow South to work in California’s naval shipyards during World War II. She was determined to contribute even though the country didn't recognize her as worthy of full rights.

Today, it's Cooke's sense of duty and experience as a Black man that led him to test out Pfizer's vaccine in August and make it his mission to allay concerns about its safety among Black friends, family and community members. He's also driven by an understanding of skepticism toward the medical profession among many Black Americans, rooted in a history of poor health outcomes and abusive research.

“When you look at the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities of color are disproportionately affected in regards to death," said Cooke, head of general thoracic surgery at UC Davis Health, the Sacramento area's major trauma center. “Therefore, it’s imperative that we enroll people of color into these clinical trials enough to show they're effective in these really at-risk communities."

Cooke, 48, was concerned when he saw a lack of diversity among participants in Moderna's clinical trial. So when UC Davis had the opportunity to connect people with a trial by Pfizer, he volunteered. He got the first shot in August and recently learned he'd been given the actual vaccine.

“I felt that in order to increase enrollment in these clinical trials and make a difference in this global pandemic, I needed to walk the walk,” Cooke said.

For him, the understanding of distrust in the Black community is personal — even some of his own family didn't plan to take the vaccine until they learned he had tried it.

His parents, former principals in Oakland public schools, still feel the need to tell any new doctor or nurse they see that their son is a Harvard-trained surgeon. That's because they fear they won't get quality care otherwise, he said.

“Is that warranted? Who knows? It’s hard to say. But is it understandable? Of course it is," Cooke said.

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

California Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 26,500

California’s coronavirus death toll has topped 26,500 and confirmed cases have neared 2.4 million since the pandemic began, health officials said.

The state’s swamped hospitals held 20,690 COVID-19 patients, including more than 4,500 in intensive care units, the Department of Public Health said Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was scheduled to provide further updates on the situation facing California, where authorities have warned of a potential huge surge in cases due to travel and gatherings for the December holidays and New Year’s.

In hard-hit Los Angeles County, the total COVID-19 death toll has reached 10,773 and confirmed cases topped 818,000. The county reported more than 7,500 people hospitalized, including 21% in ICUs.

Amid the surge, one Los Angeles suburb has reversed course and closed outdoor seating areas on public property where people could eat takeout from restaurants that are only allowed to serve to-go or delivery orders.

Manhattan Beach ordered tables and chairs removed from the areas late Sunday, citing a near-doubling of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city from 425 on Nov. 1 to 821, it said in a statement Saturday.

The seating areas were built on platforms in city streets when restaurants were banned from serving people indoors but were allowed to do so outdoors.

As the number of infections increased, Los Angeles County health authorities banned restaurants from serving outdoor diners, but Manhattan Beach allowed people to use those same seating areas while technically meeting the county restrictions.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Suzanne Hadley said in a statement that the recent spike is significant and the closure order was a response to “the ever-changing dynamics of this pandemic.”

In light of the crisis, organizations representing actors, commercial advertisers, advertising agencies and independent film and television producers recommended a hold on in-person production in Southern California.

The hold would last until mid-January, according to a Sunday night statement by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Joint Policy Committee, which represents commercial advertisers and ad agencies.

In a separate statement, leaders of the Producers Guild of America urged everyone shooting in Southern California “to delay production until the county health officials indicate it’s safe to resume.”

Major studios are already on a production hiatus until the middle of this month.

Associated Press

Santa Clara County Patients Waited Seven Hours for Emergency Room Admittance

The latest coronavirus surge heavily impacted Santa Clara County just before New Year's Eve, where some ambulances had to wait for seven to nine hours to admit their patients into emergency rooms.

Joy Alexiou, a spokeswoman for the county’s Emergency Medical Service Agency, confirmed the long wait times.

“Right now in most hospitals we have some ICU capacity and others are more impacted, but they work together, talk to each other multiple times a day to make sure that patients get the care that they need," Alexiou said.

She says since those long wait times on Dec. 29 and 30, the wait times to check in at county hospitals have come down to just under an hour.

County data shows there are only 10 ICU beds left before capacity is reached and hospitals have to put patients in the 12 staffed “surge beds” set up in anticipation of overcrowding during the pandemic.

County officials say EMS also allows fire department ambulances to help transport patients. They transported six patients last week.

Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

San Jose Kaiser Permanente's COVID-19 Outbreak May Be Linked to Air-Powered Inflatable Christmas Costume

At least 44 emergency department workers at a Kaiser Permanente emergency room in San Jose have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

The outbreak reportedly took place after a staff member appeared in the emergency department wearing an inflatable, air-powered, Christmas-themed costume.

Kaiser said they're investigating the costume's role in the outbreak.

"Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time," a Kaiser spokesperson said in a statement. "If anything, this should serve as a very real reminder that the virus is widespread, and often without symptoms, and we must all be vigilant."

Kaiser said the staff member was "well-intentioned" but wore the costume without advance notice or approval. Air-powered costumes are not allowed in Kaiser facilities, the spokesperson said.

Senior Vice President Irene Chavez said in a statement that the medical center is notifying all staff members and patients who may have been exposed between Dec. 27 and New Year’s Day.

The Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center remains open.

— Holly J. McDede (@HollyMcDede) and Bay City News

Marin County Adds San Rafael to Free Pop-up COVID-19 Testing Sites

Marin County has partnered with the COVID-19 testing company Curative to provide self-administered, oral swab testing to community members in new locations across the county.

Six testing sites in Larkspur, Bolinas, Novato, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, and Sausalito were announced before the New Year with testing that started as early as Dec. 21, and an additional testing site in San Rafael will begin testing on Jan. 6.

In taking the test, patients are required to cough deeply between three and five times and swab multiple sides of the interior of the mouth. The swab is then returned to a Curative employee at the testing site and results are returned within 72 hours by email or text.

The new San Rafael testing site, located at the Armory Parking Lot along Civic Center Drive, will operate Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The six previously announced sites are operating as follows:

  • Bolinas: Mondays, 10 a.m - 12:30 p.m; Bolinas Fire Station at 100 Mesa Rd.
  • Larkspur: Thursdays from Jan. 7, 10 a.m - 4 p.m.; Piper Park at 250 Doherty Dr.
  • Novato: Fridays from Jan. 8, 10 a.m - 4 p.m; Novato Library at 1720 Novato Blvd
  • San Anselmo: Tuesdays, 10 a.m - 4 p.m; United Market at 100 Red Hill Ave.
  • San Geronimo: Mondays, 10 a.m - 4 p.m; San Geronimo Golf Course parking lot at 5800 Sir Francis Drake Blvd.
  • Sausalito: Wednesdays starting Jan. 6, 10 a.m - 4 p.m; Sausalito City Hall at 420 Litho St.

Marin County is the sixth county in the Bay Area with Curative-run testing, following San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda, Sonoma and Santa Clara counties.

Testing at these sites are free of charge but require an appointment, which can be made through the Curative website.

— Bay City News

ICU Capacity Drops in Bay Area and Sacramento Regions

With the new year comes new COVID-19 data, which now shows ICU capacity in the Bay Area and Sacramento regions have both dropped.

The Bay Area's ICU capacity is 5.1% as of Jan. 2, down from a low of 6.3% reported Friday. The Sacramento region's ICU capacity is down to 6.9% from 11%.

The new data comes from the California Department of Public Health, which also said COVID-19 positivity rates continue to rise. On Friday, New Year's Day, the state confirmed 53,341 new cases.

The Bay Area remains under the state's mandatory shelter-in-place order, which is set when regional ICU bed capacity drops below 15%.

Once the state's mandatory order lifts, city officials will reassess "key health figures" to determine if businesses and activities will be reopened, they said previously. Those metrics include ICU bed availability, COVID-19 cases and other hospital capacity, city officials said.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

BART Urges the State to Include Transportation Workers in Its Next Vaccine Rollout

BART officials are asking the state to consider transportation workers as part of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom sent Dec. 28, BART president Mark Foley wrote "Given the clear societal, economic and equity benefits of the services public transit workers provide, it is imperative for the state to include public transit workers in Phase 1B of the state's vaccine distribution plan."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recommended that transportation workers be part of Phase 1B vaccine rollout.

Newsom said in a press conference Monday that the state's vaccine distribution work groups were actively considering the structure of the second phase of the rollout of the vaccine.

The drafted plan involves breaking Phase 1B into tiered subgroups, which determine who is prioritized:

  • Tier one:
    • People who are 75+
    • Workers in education and child care, emergency services, food and agriculture.
  • Tier two:
    • People who are 65+ with an underlying health condition and/or a disability
    • Workers in transportation and logistics; industrial, residential and commercial sectors; critical manufacturing; incarcerated individuals; and the homeless/unhoused.

The state Department of Public Health did not confirm if these plans have been approved.

In the letter, Foley reminded that transportation workers are critical for providing other essential workers — like those in health care and education — a way to work. According to the letter, a three-fourths of riders on BART are people of color and "51% are from a household with income of less than $50,000 and only 47% have access to a vehicle."

"As the pandemic subsides, public transit service will be vital to a balanced recovery and the continued health of our public transit workers must be a top priority for the state," he said.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

