An air-powered inflatable Christmas costume may bed linked to outbreak at Kaiser San JoseMarin County adds San Rafael to free pop-up COVID-19 testing sitesThe Bay Area's ICU capacity dropped to 5.1% in the new yearBART urges state to include transportation workers in its next vaccine rolloutSan Mateo County adds new ICU beds, staff to Sequoia HospitalCalifornia becomes the third state to pass 25,000 coronavirus deathsSanta Clara County receives nearly 95,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, cautions against New Year's celebrations
San Jose Kaiser's COVID-19 Outbreak May Be Linked to Air-Powered Inflatable Christmas Costume

At least 43 emergency department workers at a Kaiser Permanente emergency room in San Jose have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

The outbreak reportedly took place after a staff member appeared in the emergency department wearing an inflatable, air-powered, Christmas-themed costume.

Senior Vice President Irene Chavez said in a statement that the medical center is notifying all staff members and patients who may have been exposed between December 27th and New Year’s Day.

The Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center remains open.

— Holly J. McDede (@HollyMcDede) and Bay City News

Marin County Adds San Rafael to Free Pop-up COVID-19 Testing Sites

Marin County has partnered with the COVID-19 testing company Curative to provide self-administered, oral swab testing to community members in new locations across the county.

Six testing sites in Larkspur, Bolinas Novato, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, and Sausalito were announced before the New Year with testing that started as early as December 21, and an additional testing site in San Rafael will begin testing on Jan. 6.

In taking the test, patients are required to cough deeply between three and five times and swab multiple sides of the interior of the mouth. The swab is then returned to a Curative employee at the testing site and results are returned within 72 hours by email or text.

The new San Rafael testing site, located at the Armory Parking Lot along Civic Center Drive, will operate Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The six previously-announced sites are operating as follows:

  • Bolinas: Mondays, 10:00 a.m - 12:30 p.m; Bolinas Fire Station at 100 Mesa Road
  • Larkspur: Thursdays from January 7, 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m.; Piper Park at 250 Doherty Drive
  • Novato: Fridays from January 8, 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m; Novato Library at 1720 Novato Boulevard
  • San Anselmo: Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m; United Market at 100 Red Hill Avenue
  • San Geronimo: Mondays, 110:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m; San Geronimo Golf Course parking lot at 5800 Sir Francis Drake Blvd
  • Sausalito: Wednesdays starting January 6, 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m; Sausalito City Hall at 420 Litho Street

Marin County is the sixth county in the Bay Area with Curative-run testing, following San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda, Sonoma, and Santa Clara.

Testing at these sites are free of charge but require an appointment, which can be made through the Curative website.

— Bay City News

ICU Capacity Drops in Bay Area and Sacramento Regions

With the new year comes new COVID-19 data, which now shows ICU capacity in the Bay Area and Sacramento regions have both dropped.

The Bay Area's ICU capacity is 5.1% as of January 2, down from a low of 6.3% reported Friday. The Sacramento region's ICU capacity is down to 6.9% from 11%.

The new data comes from the California Department of Public Health which also said COVID-19 positivity rates continue to rise. On Friday, New Year's Day, the state confirmed 53,341 new cases.

The Bay Area remains under the state's mandatory shelter-in-place order which is set when regional ICU bed capacity drops below 15%.

Once the state's mandatory order lifts, city officials will reassess "key health figures" to determine if businesses and activities will be reopened, they said previously. Those metrics include ICU bed availability, COVID-19 cases and other hospital capacity, city officials said.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

BART Urges the State to Include Transportation Workers in Its Next Vaccine Rollout

BART officials are asking the state to consider transportation workers as part of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom sent Dec. 28, BART president Mark Foley wrote "Given the clear societal, economic and equity benefits of the services public transit workers provide, it is imperative for the state to include public transit workers in Phase 1B of the state's vaccine distribution plan."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recommended that transportation workers be part of Phase 1B vaccine rollout.

Newsom said in a press conference Monday that the state's vaccine distribution work groups were actively considering the structure of the second phase of the rollout of the vaccine.

The drafted plan involves breaking Phase 1B into tiered subgroups, which determine who is prioritized:

  • Tier one:
    • People who are 75+
    • Workers in education and child care, emergency services, food and agriculture.
  • Tier two:
    • People who are 65+ with an underlying health condition and/or a disability
    • Workers in transportation and logistics; industrial, residential and commercial sectors; critical manufacturing; incarcerated individuals; and the homeless/unhoused.

The state Department of Public Health did not confirm if these plans have been approved.

In the letter, Foley reminded that transportation workers are critical for providing other essential workers — like those in health care and education — a way to work. According to the letter, a three-fourths of riders on BART are people of color and "51% are from a household with income of less than $50,000 and only 47% have access to a vehicle."

"As the pandemic subsides, public transit service will be vital to a balanced recovery and the continued health of our public transit workers must be a top priority for the state," he said.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

San Mateo County Adds New ICU Beds, Staff to Sequoia Hospital

San Mateo County has struck a deal to secure 10 new beds in the intensive care unit at Dignity Health's Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, three of which became available Thursday.

This comes as the Bay Area region is hovering at 8.5% ICU bed capacity.

The deal is a $4.5 million investment by the county, and is being fulfilled by Dignity Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

Travis Kusman, director of emergency medical services for the county, said that while San Mateo has done better than other Bay Area counties overall when it comes to COVID-19 cases, there are still concerns that the area will see a post-holiday surge — like they did after Thanksgiving — that could overwhelm health care facilities.

"Those beds, in coordination with the county, will be used to address circumstances that arise within the Bay Area and broader mutual aid region to decompress hospitals that are overwhelmed by the number of patients that they're receiving," Kusman said.

As part of an agreement, each bed comes with licensed medical professional staffing for at least 30 days. According to the press release, the "first 5-bed unit is expected to be staffed within a week, with the second 5-bed unit available by the following week."

While Kusman says the additional beds likely won't help move the region out of its current risk level, every additional bed helps.

"That's one more patient that's being able to be treated in that environment, who represents really, unfortunately, the sickest of the sick with COVID-19," Kusman said.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

California Is Third State to Pass 25,000 Coronavirus Deaths

California on Thursday surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, the third state to do so, after New York and Texas, health officials said.

The grim milestone comes as the nation’s most populated state faces a surge of COVID-19 infections that has hospitals stretched to capacity and forced nurses and doctors to treat more patients than usual. California also has confirmed the second reported U.S. case of a mutant variant of the coronavirus that appears to be more contagious.

The state Department of Public Health says hospitals in Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, which together account for a large majority of the state’s 40 million residents, have no capacity left in intensive care units to treat COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals are housing patients in hallways, conference rooms, a cafeteria and gift shops. Makeshift hospitals are being set up in tents, arenas and schools.

California was the third state to reach 25,000 deaths, behind New York, which has nearly 38,000 deaths, and Texas, which has more than 27,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

California’s reported its first case of COVID-19 in late January. It recorded its 10,000th death from the virus in August.

Meanwhile, California became the second state after Colorado to report finding a new strain of the virus that was first confirmed in the United Kingdom.

The patient, who developed symptoms on Dec. 27, is a 30-year-old San Diego County man who didn’t have any history of travel, which could indicate that someone else already had brought the new strain into the state, officials said.

It is common for viruses to undergo minor changes as they reproduce and move through a population. Scientists have found no evidence that the variant is more lethal or causes more severe illness, and they believe the vaccines now being dispensed will be effective against it. But the fear is that mutations at some point will become significant enough to defeat the vaccines.

Also, a faster-spreading virus could swamp hospitals with seriously ill patients.

For the full story read the Associated Press, here

— The Associated Press

Santa Clara County Receives Nearly 95,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Santa Clara County officials announced Thursday that they have received 94,805 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and are working on distributing them to health care workers and people in long-term care facilities.

This is part of the first phase of vaccine distribution, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to those who are considered to be in the "highest risk categories."

"We are moving quickly toward getting everyone in the hospital sector vaccinated, and we will then move on to additional tiers within that first phase," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer for Santa Clara County, during a press conference Thursday.

Fenstersheib said after the county has distributed those vaccines, they will then turn to other health care workers "in community clinics, in private doctors' offices — as well as other ancillary type(s) of workers. And we'll include also dentists and other medical providers in the community."

Health care providers in the county have received 40,605 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 54,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, health officials said. More doses are expected next week.

During a press conference announcing the vaccine distribution, officials noted the increased COVID-19 restrictions have appeared to help slow the spread somewhat, despite the ongoing limited ICU capacity and cases continuing to go up.

"The good news — if there's any to be had — is that ... the additional pressure that was put on after Christmas was not as great as we saw after Thanksgiving," said Dr. Ahmad Kamal, county director of health care preparedness, during the press conference. "This shows that actions matter and decisions matter. While it may seem futile given how many cases we are and how prevalent COVID is in our community, we know that our decisions and our actions drive the curve of this pandemic."

Noting the ongoing fragility of the health care system in the region, Kamal also encouraged residents to refrain from gathering for New Year's celebrations.

"There will be time to celebrate. There will be time together. It's not now," he said.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

