California Is Third State to Pass 25,000 Coronavirus Deaths

California on Thursday surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, the third state to do so, after New York and Texas, health officials said.

The grim milestone comes as the nation’s most populated state faces a surge of COVID-19 infections that has hospitals stretched to capacity and forced nurses and doctors to treat more patients than usual. California also has confirmed the second reported U.S. case of a mutant variant of the coronavirus that appears to be more contagious.

The state Department of Public Health says hospitals in Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, which together account for a large majority of the state’s 40 million residents, have no capacity left in intensive care units to treat COVID-19 patients.