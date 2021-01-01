KQED is a proud member of
San Mateo County adds new ICU beds, staff to Sequoia Hospital
California becomes the third state to pass 25,000 coronavirus deaths
Santa Clara County receives nearly 95,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, cautions against New Year's celebrations
SF extends travel restrictions, local stay-at-home order
Gov. Newsom announces new director of EDD to tackle systemic problems
New COVID-19 strain has appeared in California, Newsom says
An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Yuba County Jail continues to grow
San Mateo County Adds New ICU Beds, Staff to Sequoia Hospital

San Mateo County has struck a deal to secure 10 new beds in the intensive care unit at Dignity Health's Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, three of which became available Thursday.

This comes as the Bay Area region is hovering at 8.5% ICU bed capacity.

The deal is a $4.5 million investment by the county, and is being fulfilled by Dignity Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

Travis Kusman, director of emergency medical services for the county, said that while San Mateo has done better than other Bay Area counties overall when it comes to COVID-19 cases, there are still concerns that the area will see a post-holiday surge — like they did after Thanksgiving — that could overwhelm health care facilities.

"Those beds, in coordination with the county, will be used to address circumstances that arise within the Bay Area and broader mutual aid region to decompress hospitals that are overwhelmed by the number of patients that they're receiving," Kusman said.

As part of an agreement, each bed comes with licensed medical professional staffing for at least 30 days. According to the press release, the "first 5-bed unit is expected to be staffed within a week, with the second 5-bed unit available by the following week."

While Kusman says the additional beds likely won't help move the region out of its current risk level, every additional bed helps.

"That's one more patient that's being able to be treated in that environment, who represents really, unfortunately, the sickest of the sick with COVID-19," Kusman said.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

California Is Third State to Pass 25,000 Coronavirus Deaths

California on Thursday surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, the third state to do so, after New York and Texas, health officials said.

The grim milestone comes as the nation’s most populated state faces a surge of COVID-19 infections that has hospitals stretched to capacity and forced nurses and doctors to treat more patients than usual. California also has confirmed the second reported U.S. case of a mutant variant of the coronavirus that appears to be more contagious.

The state Department of Public Health says hospitals in Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, which together account for a large majority of the state’s 40 million residents, have no capacity left in intensive care units to treat COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals are housing patients in hallways, conference rooms, a cafeteria and gift shops. Makeshift hospitals are being set up in tents, arenas and schools.

California was the third state to reach 25,000 deaths, behind New York, which has nearly 38,000 deaths, and Texas, which has more than 27,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

California’s reported its first case of COVID-19 in late January. It recorded its 10,000th death from the virus in August.

Meanwhile, California became the second state after Colorado to report finding a new strain of the virus that was first confirmed in the United Kingdom.

The patient, who developed symptoms on Dec. 27, is a 30-year-old San Diego County man who didn’t have any history of travel, which could indicate that someone else already had brought the new strain into the state, officials said.

It is common for viruses to undergo minor changes as they reproduce and move through a population. Scientists have found no evidence that the variant is more lethal or causes more severe illness, and they believe the vaccines now being dispensed will be effective against it. But the fear is that mutations at some point will become significant enough to defeat the vaccines.

Also, a faster-spreading virus could swamp hospitals with seriously ill patients.

For the full story read the Associated Press, here

— The Associated Press

Santa Clara County Receives Nearly 95,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Santa Clara County officials announced Thursday that they have received 94,805 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and are working on distributing them to health care workers and people in long-term care facilities.

This is part of the first phase of vaccine distribution, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to those who are considered to be in the "highest risk categories."

"We are moving quickly toward getting everyone in the hospital sector vaccinated, and we will then move on to additional tiers within that first phase," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer for Santa Clara County, during a press conference Thursday.

Fenstersheib said after the county has distributed those vaccines, they will then turn to other health care workers "in community clinics, in private doctors' offices — as well as other ancillary type(s) of workers. And we'll include also dentists and other medical providers in the community."

Health care providers in the county have received 40,605 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 54,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, health officials said. More doses are expected next week.

During a press conference announcing the vaccine distribution, officials noted the increased COVID-19 restrictions have appeared to help slow the spread somewhat, despite the ongoing limited ICU capacity and cases continuing to go up.

"The good news — if there's any to be had — is that ... the additional pressure that was put on after Christmas was not as great as we saw after Thanksgiving," said Dr. Ahmad Kamal, county director of health care preparedness, during the press conference. "This shows that actions matter and decisions matter. While it may seem futile given how many cases we are and how prevalent COVID is in our community, we know that our decisions and our actions drive the curve of this pandemic."

Noting the ongoing fragility of the health care system in the region, Kamal also encouraged residents to refrain from gathering for New Year's celebrations.

"There will be time to celebrate. There will be time together. It's not now," he said.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

SF Extends Travel Restrictions, Local Stay-at-Home Order

San Francisco officials on Thursday announced an extension of the city's travel quarantine and local stay-at-home order due to "ongoing regional [intensive care unit] capacity limitations and continuing increasing cases."

ICU capacity in the Bay Area region is currently at 7.5%.

In announcing the travel restriction extension, city officials cited the faster-spreading COVID-19 variant, which was recently found in Southern California. Officials say that strain is one of the reasons that San Franciscans should continue to reduce travel outside of the area.

The restrictions strongly discourage any nonessential travel, including between other Bay Area counties. It also requires anyone who comes to the city from outside the nine-county Bay Area to quarantine for 10 days.

That includes "returning residents, people moving to San Francisco, those working in San Francisco, and visitors," unless exempted from the order — like medical professionals and first responders. A full list of exemptions can be found here.

An extension of both orders will continue while the Bay Area remains under the state's mandatory shelter-in-place order, city officials said, which is set when regional ICU bed capacity drops below 15%.

Once the state's mandatory order lifts, city officials will reassess "key health figures" to determine if businesses and activities will be reopened. Those metrics include ICU bed availability, COVID-19 cases and other hospital capacity, city officials said.

In making their decision, officials noted it could take several weeks to know the extent of how gatherings during the holiday season, and New Year's, will impact the spread of the virus.

"We have been proactive in putting the stay-at-home order and travel quarantine in place to protect San Franciscans and in the hopes that by acting quickly, we could flatten the curve and reopen faster," Mayor London Breed said in a press statement. "This seems to be working but we need more time to determine that we are moving in the right direction and that the December holidays don't set us back. There are glimmers of hope and now is not the time to let up."

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Newsom Appoints New Leader to Beleaguered Employment Department

Backlogged payments, busy phone lines, unanswered emails and reports of ever-growing fraudulent claims — it's been a rocky time for the California Employment Development Department.

Now, however, Gov. Gavin Newsom is appointing a new lead to the state's unemployment office to right the ship.

Rita Saenz will lead the EDD as director, Newsom announced Wednesday.

Saenz, 71, was a consultant at Saenz and Associates from 2016 to 2020, and she was previously a director of California government affairs at Xerox. She's served in various other roles in the private sector. She also served as director of the California Department of Social Services from 1999 to 2003.

The appointment requires state Senate confirmation to move forward. The position's compensation is $204,864.

“With more than 40 years of experience in state government and the private sector, Rita Saenz is well-prepared to lead EDD at what is sure to be one of the most difficult moments in the department’s history,” Newsom said in a statement. "With Rita at the helm, we stand ready to ensure payments to Californians who are in desperate need of financial support while simultaneously stopping fraud in our systems and holding people who have committed fraud accountable.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, roughly 18.1 million claims for various unemployment benefits have been processed by EDD, which total $110 billion in benefits paid, according to the department.

Saenz is taking the reins of EDD after the departure of director Sharon Hilliard, who Newsom appointed to lead the department in February.

Hilliard served previously as chief deputy director at the Employment Development Department since 2013, and held multiple positions since 1983, including deputy director of the tax branch.

Hilliard departed amid outcry from lawmakers after the state legislative auditor uncovered a massive backlog of 600,000 cases at EDD, as well as fraud and privacy concerns for taxpayers. EDD announced hiring as many as 3,000 new staffers to deal with those problems.

“I am extremely grateful to Sharon Hilliard and congratulate her on her retirement after 37 years of service at EDD,” Newsom said. “Sharon is a dedicated public servant and we owe her our gratitude for leading the Department through the pandemic.”

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

New COVID-19 Strain Appears in California, Newsom Says

The new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 is now in California.

That's according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who unveiled the news in a Wednesday afternoon Facebook Live interview he conducted with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"An hour or so ago we were informed that this new variant, this new strain that we've identified obviously from the United Kingdom, and other parts of the globe and found in Colorado, has been identified here in the state of California, in Southern California," Newsom said.

NPR reported that when scientists first detected this new strain — B.1.1.7 — in late September, it rapidly took over parts of England and pushed out other forms of the virus, becoming the dominant one.

This rapid rise suggests this strain is more transmissible than other forms of the virus, health experts said.

"I'm not surprised you have a case, and likely more cases in California" of this new variant, Fauci told Newsom. "Californians shouldn't think this is something odd. This is something that's expected."

Newsom asked Fauci what about the strain is different.

Fauci said "the transmissibility of this mutant is more efficient than the transmissibility of the standard virus we've been dealing with up to now."

But he emphasized that there is "no indication at all" that this strain is more virulent, meaning, Fauci said, it is not stronger or more likely to kill. And the immunity from previously contracting COVID-19 has, so far, protected against this new strain.

Newsom asked Fauci: "Any new mutation, that just scares the average person. How do you calm the nerves, for those that have nerves about this issue?"

Fauci answered that RNA viruses "make a living" out of mutating. They "love" to mutate. The overwhelming majority of mutations "are irrelevant," Fauci said. All this mutation does, he said, is make it "better" at transmission from one person to another.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Outbreak at Yuba County Jail Continues to Grow

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Yuba County Jail continues to grow, one week after a federal judge in San Francisco ordered the facility to adopt stricter safety protocols.

On Dec. 16, officials at the jail said there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 and closed the facility to visitors. Now, more than 80 people have tested positive for the virus at the jail, according to court filings made Monday evening. The facility currently holds 235 people, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

Back in April, the San Francisco Public Defender's Office filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of ICE detainees at the Yuba jail and the Mesa Verde detention facility in Bakersfield, citing dangerous conditions. In June, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who's presiding over the case, ordered ICE and the jail to take precautions such as keeping detainees out of the older, more crowded side of the jail and isolating COVID-19 symptomatic people.

But since then, lawyers say those protections have begun to erode.

On Dec. 23, attorneys for the ICE detainees filed a motion for a temporary restraining order requiring the federal government to ensure testing and cleaning protocols in the facility. Hours later, Chhabria approved the motion, in part, and ordered officials to increase testing and cleaning at the jail, as well as provide the court with daily updates on the outbreak.

Attorneys for the ICE detainees also asked the judge to order their clients released to protect their health while their immigration cases are pending. On Tuesday, Chabbria denied those requests.

“These detainees are trapped in an extraordinarily dangerous situation," said Deputy Public Defender Kelly Engel Wells, with the San Francisco Public Defender's Office, in a statement. "Federal judges have repeatedly recognized that life and death decisions over their safety are being made by actors who have shown total disregard for human life. It is not enough for conditions to improve. Without releases, more people will get sick — and potentially die or suffer lifelong consequences as a result.”

Wells says even without a judge’s order, ICE has the power to voluntarily release people, but has so far refused.

In a statement, ICE said it adheres to national detention standards for health and safety. Yuba County Jail officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

