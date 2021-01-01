San Mateo County Adds New ICU Beds, Staff to Sequoia Hospital

San Mateo County has struck a deal to secure 10 new beds in the intensive care unit at Dignity Health's Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, three of which became available Thursday.

This comes as the Bay Area region is hovering at 8.5% ICU bed capacity.

The deal is a $4.5 million investment by the county, and is being fulfilled by Dignity Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

Travis Kusman, director of emergency medical services for the county, said that while San Mateo has done better than other Bay Area counties overall when it comes to COVID-19 cases, there are still concerns that the area will see a post-holiday surge — like they did after Thanksgiving — that could overwhelm health care facilities.

"Those beds, in coordination with the county, will be used to address circumstances that arise within the Bay Area and broader mutual aid region to decompress hospitals that are overwhelmed by the number of patients that they're receiving," Kusman said.