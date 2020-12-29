KQED is a proud member of
San Francisco Airport Sees Much Greater Decline in Holiday Passengers Than US Overall

Nearly 140,000 people flew out of San Francisco International Airport last week, 81% fewer than during the same period last year.

Data from the Transportation Security Administration shows a 58% drop nationally over the same dates.

“People are doing the right thing, or ... the large majority of people are doing the right thing," said UCSF epidemiologist George Rutherford.

Oakland International Airport officials are projecting 200,000 travelers from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3, which would be a 66% drop from 2019.

New COVID-19 cases in San Francisco, San Mateo and Alameda counties have been dropping from their mid-December peak. Rutherford credits the decline to the preemptive measures taken by  those counties on Dec. 6, 10 days before the state required the entire region to be placed under the same restrictions.

It’s too early to tell how this holiday season will affect transmission rates, Rutherford said, as cases transmitted today won’t show up in the hospital for at least three weeks.

“Even if we were to stop transmission today, there’s still three weeks of people in the pipeline that are headed to the hospitals and ICUs,” he said.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Coronavirus Variant Believed to Be More Contagious Found in Colorado

The first reported U.S. case of the COVID-19 variant that's been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.

The coronavirus variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver and has no travel history, state health officials said.

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified.

Scientists in the U.K. believe the new virus variant is more contagious than previously identified strains of the SARS-CoV-2. The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant, Colorado health officials said in a news release.

Public health officials are investigating other potential cases and performing contract tracing to determine the spread of the variant throughout the state.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely," Polis said.

Polis and state health officials are expected to address the public Wednesday.

The discovery of the new variant led the CDC to issue new rules on Christmas Day for travelers arriving to the U.S. from the U.K., requiring they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Associated Press

California Extends Stay-at-Home Order in SoCal, San Joaquin Valley

California extended its strict stay-at-home orders Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, where intensive care units are running out of beds. The move comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned residents to brace for the effect of a “surge on top of a surge” of coronavirus cases from holiday travel.

The state's top health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said that the two regions continue to have what is considered to be no ICU capacity.

The move means continued prohibitions of dining in restaurants as well as the closure of an array of businesses like hair and nail salons, among other restrictions.

Ghaly said the extension of the order for both regions could be shorter than three weeks; the timing will depend on regional factors, including ICU capacity, seven-day average case rate, transmission rate and ICU admission rate, which are evaluated on a daily basis.

Two other regions in the state, greater Sacramento and the Bay Area, have also been placed under the order, which is triggered when an area's ICU capacity falls below 15%.

The earliest the Bay Area can break free of the order is Jan. 8, but that will depend on the region's ability to keep ICU capacity above 15%. Current availability is just 10.4%. Greater Sacramento is eligible on Jan. 1, and right now it is just above the 15% threshold.

Newsom said Monday that even with hospital admissions plateauing in some places, the state was destined to move into a “new phase” that it’s been preparing for as it sets up hospital beds in arenas, schools and tents, though it is struggling to staff them.

California reported more than 31,000 new cases Tuesday and 242 deaths, but the numbers are likely to climb this week as labs and counties catch up their reporting from the holiday week.

State officials also notified hospitals that the situation is so dire they should prepare for the possibility that they will have to resort to “crisis care” guidelines established earlier in the pandemic, which allow for rationing treatment.

The surge of infections is due in large part to Thanksgiving travel and celebrations, which happened despite warnings from health officials not to gather because the nation’s most populated state was already seeing explosive growth in cases.

It’s created the greatest challenge for California’s health system since the pandemic began, with case counts, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 regularly breaking records.

Models used for planning show hospitalizations more than doubling in the next month from about 20,000 to more than 50,000.

The state has several makeshift hospitals that are taking patients, but more health care workers are needed to staff them, the Democratic governor said. It has deployed more than 1,000 people to 116 hospitals and other facilities through a volunteer corps or the National Guard. On the upside, Newsom said California finally expects to receive more of the traveling health care workers it had requested in anticipation of the shortage.

The Department of Public Health is sending an emergency medical team to Los Angeles to help better distribute patients among hospitals. Some hospitals are well above capacity and others are below, Newsom said.

Over the weekend, most Los Angeles County hospitals reached a crisis point where they had to divert ambulances because they didn’t have beds available. Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, said the “situation may only get worse as we begin 2021."

Los Angeles County, which accounts for a quarter of California’s nearly 40 million residents, has about 40% of the state’s 24,000 deaths. The county is approaching a milestone of 10,000 deaths. Anyone who has traveled out of Los Angeles County is required to quarantine for 10 days when they return, the health department announced in a news release Monday.

Although there are indications more people are heeding stay-at-home orders that apply to all of the state but the northernmost rural counties, there was a bump in air travel in Los Angeles similar to Thanksgiving, with a high of 43,000 passengers on Dec. 23 — the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery said.

Brian Melley, Associated Press and  Cecilia Lei, KQED

Map: See Which Hospitals in the US Are Dangerously Full This Week

The federal government on Monday released an updated set of detailed hospital-level data showing the toll COVID-19 is taking on health care facilities, including how many inpatient and ICU beds are available on a weekly basis.

Using an analysis from the University of Minnesota's COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project, NPR created a tool that allows you to see how your local hospital and your county overall are faring. It focuses on how many beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, showing that data for each hospital and county.

Though there's not a clear threshold, it's concerning when that rate rises above 10%, hospital capacity experts told NPR. Anything above 20% represents "extreme stress" for the hospital, according to a framework developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. If that figure gets to near 50% or above, the stress on staff is immense.

Type in your county in the look-up tool below the map to find details about local hospitals. If the map doesn't load initially, hit refresh on your browser.

Here are the numbers for Santa Clara County, which has been particularly hard hit. Click on the image to enlarge.

Read the full post.

-Sean McMinn and Audrey Carlsen, NPR

Latinos Continue to Bear the Brunt of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County

More than 650 people are now dead from COVID-19 in Santa Clara County, and case numbers and hospitalizations are at record levels, officials said Monday.

The county’s Latino population continues to be the most affected, accounting for 52% of all cases while making up just a quarter of the population.

"This level of hospitalizations has never happened during my career," said Gloria Dela Merced of Gilroy's St. Louise Regional Hospital, at a press briefing. “If we go beyond the surge capacity, everyone will be affected.”

Morgan Hill City Council member Yvonne Martinez Beltran said Latinos have to be "even better with the tools that we have to protect ourselves."

“Latinos know hard work, and may not have the luxury to work from home or miss work because we are sick or need to care for someone sick," she said. "Now is the time to work together to protect each other and stay healthy, because we are at increased risk of the virus. This year we must celebrate differently and enjoy our music and food at home. We can beat this virus; we must do it together.”

At least 40% of people with COVID-19 are contagious but do not experience symptoms. Officials begged residents to wear face coverings and avoid large gatherings as the holiday season continues.

Alice Woelfle

A Pandemic Winter Break Wears on Two Berkeley Students From Africa

When the UC Berkeley campus shuts down for the winter break, student Abdoul Aziz Sandotin Coulibaly usually returns home to spend the holidays with his family in the western Ivory Coast city of Man.

"We follow the traditional way," Coulibaly said to KQED about his family holiday traditions in Africa. "Just getting some chicken, and then cook and eat together."

But not this year.

The 23-year-old graduate student studying for a Ph.D. in structural engineering is stuck in Berkeley because of the pandemic.

"It has been hell," Coulibaly said. "I never really thought I would have to go through something like that. And especially alone."

With cases of the coronavirus increasing around the globe and a no-travel advisory in full force across the Bay Area, many people are making the difficult choice to spend the holidays without family and friends. But for international students like Coulibaly, who infrequently see their families throughout the school year due to distance and cost of travel, it’s an especially bittersweet time.

Read the full story.

Chloe Veltman

CVS, Walgreens Will Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines in Nursing Homes

The state of California has joined a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens to provide coronavirus vaccine doses from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to residents and staff members in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living centers, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

According to Newsom, CVS will provide vaccines to around 500 nursing homes while Walgreens will do so at roughly 350 nursing homes over the next three-to-four weeks.

"By leveraging CVS and Walgreens resources, we can effectively deploy vaccines to residents and staff at our long-term care facilities, which are at higher risk of COVID transmission — and do it at no cost to the state or local government," Newsom said in a statement.

Residents and staff members in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are among the first in the state to receive the vaccine, along with front-line health care workers, in-home health care workers, primary care clinic workers, laboratory workers, dental health clinic employees and pharmacy staff.

According to Newsom, the state's task force overseeing the vaccine distribution schedule is expected to approve the plan as soon as Wednesday.

People over 75, or 65 if they have underlying health conditions, as well as workers in education, child care, emergency services, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and the industrial, residential and commercial sectors are all expected to begin receiving the vaccine in January under the current schedule.

In addition, unhoused residents and people in the state's prison system will be among the next pool of people with access to the vaccine.

—Bay City News

