Latinos Continue to Bear the Brunt of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County

More than 650 people are now dead from COVID-19 in Santa Clara County, and case numbers and hospitalizations are at record levels, officials said Monday.

The county’s Latino population continues to be the most affected, accounting for 52% of all cases while making up just a quarter of the population.

"This level of hospitalizations has never happened during my career," said Gloria Dela Merced of Gilroy's St. Louise Regional Hospital, at a press briefing. “If we go beyond the surge capacity, everyone will be affected.”

Morgan Hill City Council member Yvonne Martinez Beltran said Latinos have to be "even better with the tools that we have to protect ourselves."

“Latinos know hard work, and may not have the luxury to work from home or miss work because we are sick or need to care for someone sick," she said. "Now is the time to work together to protect each other and stay healthy, because we are at increased risk of the virus. This year we must celebrate differently and enjoy our music and food at home. We can beat this virus; we must do it together.”

At least 40% of people with COVID-19 are contagious but do not experience symptoms. Officials begged residents to wear face coverings and avoid large gatherings as the holiday season continues.

