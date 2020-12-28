KQED is a proud member of
Next vaccine groups include elderly, teachers, first responders, grocery store workers
Newsom: SoCal, San Joaquin Valley likely to remain under stay-at-home for weeks
2020: The words we remembered
Hope for CSU East Bay students during pandemic
New pop-up testing sites will be available in Sonoma County starting Monday
Bay Area ICU capacity falls to roughly 11% over holiday weekend
California hospitals are delaying some surgeries as pandemic surge fills beds
Next Vaccine Groups Include Elderly, Teachers, First Responders, Grocery Store Workers

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday previewed the next steps for the state's vaccine distribution plan.

The governor said his administration is likely to approve a plan this week for the vaccination of a second cohort of Californians.

The groups include Californians over 75, along with teachers, first responders, grocery store employees and farmworkers. Seniors with an underlying health condition, transportation workers, incarcerated and unhoused Californians fall into a second tier within the group, labeled Phase 1B.

Vaccinations for these groups could take place as soon as January.

"These are high-risk individuals that live in high-impact geographic areas that obviously can impact the spread to the their co-workers and/or the public," Newsom said.

You can watch Newson's presentation on the next groups to receive the vaccine here:

Guy Marzorati

Newson: SoCal, San Joaquin Valley Likely to Remain Under Stay-at-Home Order for Weeks

Counties in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will likely remain under stay-at-home orders for weeks to come, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday, as the spread of COVID-19 depletes intensive care bed capacity in those regions. 

The formal extension of the stay-at-home orders is expected on Tuesday, when the state releases a four-week projection of future ICU bed capacity for the two regions. Currently, ICU capacity stands at 0%.

Newsom said hospital admissions were plateauing in most of the state, with “one major exception and that’s Southern California.”

The stay-at-home orders ban in-person dining and shut down businesses such as hair and nail salons.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's secretary of Health and Human Services, said the outlook for Southern California hospitals remains bleak, as holiday gatherings likely fuel a wider spread of the virus.

“We certainly anticipate that the middle of January is going to be a pretty difficult time in our hospitals," Ghaly said. "The cases from this week and next week really start to stack on top of one another, impacting the emergency rooms, our hospital wards and our ICU spaces." 

The Bay Area's stay-at-home order remains in effect until Jan. 8, and the region's ICU capacity is currently 9.5%.

Guy Marzorati

The COVID-19 Quotes We Remembered From 2020

KQED Science has posted quotes that stood out as emblematic of 2020, a particularly awful year due to the COV ID-19 pandemic.

'How does it move? From whom? Under what circumstances? And when, during the course of an illness, is a person infectious? To what degree do they transmit? All of those questions require that we be able to both detect the virus quickly and in many, many people and settings.'
- David Relman, Stanford immunologist, at the beginning of the pandemic

'My wife and I have been married 29 years. We realized this was going to be the ultimate test of our relationship.'
- Carl Goldman, infected with the coronavirus, on enduring a cruise ship quarantine

'It pretty well drives me nuts.'
- Larry Hawkinson, 95, on being unable to see his wife of 72 years because of pandemic rules in his retirement community

'People have called and said, 'I saw it on CNN. It wasn't really real. And then when I heard about your dad, it became real.'''
- Zack Holderman, whose father died of COVID-19

'We're seeing knowledge that is being rushed to the public without being assessed. We're seeing misapplied wisdom and we're seeing no perspective.'
-Dr. Irving Steinberg, USC, on thedissemination of not-ready-for-primetime science related to the coronavirus 

'I could never depend on an order arriving. I didn't believe an order was real until it actually showed up at the loading dock.'
- Tosan Boyo, San Francisco lead for COVID-19 operations, on the difficulty of procuring protective equipment

'We recognize that COVID-19 is a scary pandemic and it is killing people. But we also have to recognize that racism is killing people. We have to attack both.'
- Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California Surgeon General, on whether it's safe for antiracist protesters to demonstrate

'We are stuck in an impossible situation. The pandemic dictates we go outside, the wildfire dictates we go inside.'
- Theresa Pistochini, UC Davis Energy and Efficiency Institute, on the conjunction of wildfire smoke and coronavirus restrictions

'Home school, I just sit on the couch and say blaah.'
Anakin Gupta, eight-year-old student, on the downside of distance learning

'If we don't turn the curve around, the answer is probably yes. ... if we get overwhelmed with patients in our ICUs, we don't have enough doctors, don't have enough nurses, we know that the outcomes are going to get worse, and mortality will spike. And in some communities in California, we're getting perilously close to that.'
-Dr. Bob Wachter, UCSF, on whether California is heading for a New York-style disaster

Read the full post.

KQED Science

Hope for CSU East Bay Students During Pandemic

Lilian Mworia is a 22-year-old international student from Kenya who attends California State University, East Bay. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, not only did she lose access to in-person classes, she lost her source of income: her on campus job. She says she had no other choice but to live in her car for three months.

Mworia is in her final year at CSU East Bay. She was living with relatives before the pandemic, but once March arrived she wasn’t able to secure temporary housing or financial assistance. It wasn’t until she missed an exam that one of her professors told her about the school’s Pioneers for H.O.P.E. program, which aims to help the campus’ most-at-risk students facing homelessness, food insecurity and other dire situations to meet their basic needs.

Due to the pandemic, some college students have had to confront a huge set of challenges. Schools are not only a place for education — for many, they’re a place of safety, food and a source of speedy internet access. To make matters worse, many students who had on-campus jobs have now lost them, making it harder to fulfill their basic needs.

California’s worsening problem of student homelessness began long before the pandemic. As noted in a wide-ranging UCLA report released this fall titled “Dismantling Student Homelessness in California,” 11% of all CSU students across the state experienced homelessness in the 2018-2019 school year. A larger number of students who identified as Black or Latinx experience homelessness compared to other racial groups.

The report also found that although food insecurity and homelessness amongst students has been an issue for the past decade, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the problem:  “Families that were already on the brink of financial and housing insecurity may become eligible for homelessness assistance due to COVID-19,” the report states.

Read the full story.

Karishma Patadia

 

Sonoma County to Expand COVID-19 Testing With Pop-Up Sites

Sonoma County has partnered with the COVID-19 testing company Curative to operate multiple pop-up testing sites and bolster the county's ability to test for the virus.

The sites, which will begin offering tests Monday in Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Rohnert Park, will be able to offer up to 900 tests per week once fully operational.

Test results will be reported within 72 hours, according to the county.

"With the current surge in cases, it is more important than ever to continue testing and providing resources to COVID-19 positive individuals," Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin said. "These pop-up testing sites ensure that everyone has an opportunity to get tested, regardless of immigration status or insurance."

Curative operates more than 8,000 testing facilities across the country and offers self-administered testing that does not require a nasal swab, according to the county.

Test patients are required to cough deeply between three and five times and swab multiple sides of the interior of the mouth. The swab is then returned to a Curative employee at the testing site.

Curative will offer COVID-19 testing on Mondays at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Sonoma from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays at Andy's Unity Park in Santa Rosa from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Mitote Food Park in Santa Rosa from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays at the Healdsburg Day Labor Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays at the Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Fridays at the Burton Avenue Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tests at the Curative sites are available for free regardless of insurance status and do not require an appointment, but residents can schedule one by going to the Curative website or by calling the county's testing hotline at (707) 565-4667.

—Bay City News

Bay Area ICU Capacity Falls to 11% Over Holiday Weekend

The Bay Area is now averaging a roughly 11% ICU capacity as of Saturday, according to data released by the California Department of Public Health.

That's fewer available hospital beds, and staff, than just two weeks ago, when on Dec. 14 the Bay Area's ICU capacity was at 17.8%.

ICU capacity is key in determining a state-imposed regional stay-at-home order, which was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in early December. Regions fall under those stay-at-home orders when ICU capacity falls below 15% in regions defined by the state.

The health department divided the state into various regions to institute the order, including the Bay Area and greater Sacramento region, among others.

Some Bay Area counties self-imposed those restrictions, however, before dropping below that threshold.

The state also hit a grim milestone on Dec. 4, surpassing 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 23,983 COVID-19-related fatalities as of Dec. 26.

"The sober reality, on Christmas Eve, as I speak to you, 351 lives have been lost and families have been torn apart," Newsom said as the state hit 2 million cases. "Some encouraging signs in terms of it seems some stabilization in the rate of growth, but a sobering time with that 2 million figure and 351 lives lost to this deadly, deadly disease."

While 213,365 of those cases were among people 65 and older, roughly 1.2 million of those cases were of people between 18 and 49, according to the California Department of Public Health.

While the stay-at-home order was set to end Jan. 4, the governor has cautioned it is likely to be extended.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

California Hospitals Delay Surgeries Amid Coronavirus Surge

California hospitals are facing increasingly difficult decisions about which services to postpone amid a crushing load of coronavirus patients. All regular intensive-care beds are full in Southern California and the Central Valley, and hospitals elsewhere are nearing capacity.

Hospital executives were reluctant to speak in detail about which surgeries are getting delayed and how severe conditions were, saying several factors are considered.

Kaiser Permanente has halted “elective, non-urgent surgeries and procedures” until Jan. 4 at 21 hospitals in Northern California and until Jan. 10 at its 15 hospitals in Southern California.

Sutter Health, which operates 24 hospitals in Northern California, is postponing some elective surgeries, said Dr. Rishi Sikka, president of system enterprises. The company has not said which ones.

“It’s important to understand that those elective cases, which we decide to postpone, they are still essential services for our patient and for our community,” Sikka said at a news conference Tuesday with state officials. “Those are choices that we are making very thoughtfully and every single day across our organization.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has yet to threaten the type of shutdown of elective surgeries that occurred in March and April, and some health care professionals and patient advocates are trying to quell any possibility of a repeat.

“While our state works to get the COVID-19 surge under control in the weeks ahead, we cannot allow patients’ health care needs to go unmet – medical care delay or avoidance could increase morbidity and mortality risk associated with treatable and preventable health conditions,” Michelle George, president of the California Ambulatory Surgery Association, wrote to the governor this month.

There is no reliable data on the impact that the spring hiatus and other delays have had on patient health. A report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimated 41% of adults nationwide avoided medical care by June 30 because of COVID-19 and 12% of adults put off “urgent or emergency care,” most commonly Blacks, Latinos, people with disabilities and unpaid caregivers for adults with underlying conditions.

Read the full story at the Associated Press, here.

Elliot Spagat, Associated Press

