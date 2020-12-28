KQED is a proud member of
Hope for CSU East Bay students during pandemic
New pop-up testing sites will be available in Sonoma County starting Monday
Bay Area ICU capacity falls to roughly 11% over holiday weekend
California hospitals are delaying some surgeries pandemic surge fills beds
Millions face loss of unemployment benefits as Trump continues to assail COVID-relief bill
Bay Area stay-at-home order likely to be extended, state officials say
California reaches the grim milestone of 2 million COVID-19 cases.
Hope for CSU East Bay Students During Pandemic

Lilian Mworia is a 22-year-old international student from Kenya who attends California State University, East Bay. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, not only did she lose access to in-person classes, she lost her source of income: her on campus job. She says she had no other choice but to live in her car for three months.

Mworia is in her final year at CSU East Bay. She was living with relatives before the pandemic, but once March arrived she wasn’t able to secure temporary housing or financial assistance. It wasn’t until she missed an exam that one of her professors told her about the school’s Pioneers for H.O.P.E. program, which aims to help the campus’ most-at-risk students facing homelessness, food insecurity and other dire situations to meet their basic needs.

Due to the pandemic, some college students have had to confront a huge set of challenges. Schools are not only a place for education — for many, they’re a place of safety, food and a source of speedy internet access. To make matters worse, many students who had on-campus jobs have now lost them, making it harder to fulfill their basic needs.

California’s worsening problem of student homelessness began long before the pandemic. As noted in a wide-ranging UCLA report released this fall titled “Dismantling Student Homelessness in California,” 11% of all CSU students across the state experienced homelessness in the 2018-2019 school year. A larger number of students who identified as Black or Latinx experience homelessness compared to other racial groups.

The report also found that although food insecurity and homelessness amongst students has been an issue for the past decade, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the problem:  “Families that were already on the brink of financial and housing insecurity may become eligible for homelessness assistance due to COVID-19,” the report states.

Karishma Patadia

 

Sonoma County to Expand COVID-19 Testing with Pop-Up Sites

Sonoma County has partnered with the COVID-19 testing company Curative to operate multiple pop-up testing sites and bolster the county's ability to test for the virus.

The sites, which will begin offering tests Monday in Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Rohnert Park, will be able to offer up to 900 tests per week once fully operational.

Test results will be reported within 72 hours, according to the county.

"With the current surge in cases, it is more important than ever to continue testing and providing resources to COVID-19 positive individuals," county Supervisor Susan Gorin said. "These pop-up testing sites ensure that everyone has an opportunity to get tested, regardless of immigration status or insurance."

Curative operates more than 8,000 testing facilities across the country and offers self-administered testing that does not require a nasal swab, according to the county.

Test patients are required to cough deeply between three and five times and swab multiple sides of the interior of the mouth. The swab is then returned to a Curative employee at the testing site.

Curative will offer COVID-19 testing on Mondays at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Sonoma from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays at Andy's Unity Park in Santa Rosa from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Mitote Food Park in Santa Rosa from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays at the Healdsburg Day Labor Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays at the Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Fridays at the Burton Avenue Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tests at the Curative sites are available for free regardless of insurance status and do not require an appointment, but residents can schedule one by going to the Curative website or by calling the county's testing hotline at (707) 565-4667.

—Bay City News

Bay Area ICU Capacity Falls to 11% Over Holiday Weekend

The Bay Area is now averaging a roughly 11% ICU capacity, as of data released Saturday by the California Department of Public Health.

That's fewer available hospital beds, and staff, than just two weeks ago when on December 14 the Bay Area's ICU capacity was at 17.8%.

ICU capacity is key in determining a state-imposed regional stay-at-home order, which was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in early December. Regions fall under those stay-at-home orders when ICU capacity below 15% in regions defined by the state.

The health department divided the state into various regions to institute the order, including the Bay Area and Greater Sacramento Region, among others.

Some Bay Area counties self-imposed those restrictions, however, before dropping below that threshold.

The state also hit a grim milestone on December 4, surpassing 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 23,983 COVID-19-related fatalities as of Dec. 26.

"The sober reality, on Christmas Eve, as I speak to you, 351 lives have been lost and families have been torn apart," Gov. Newsom said as the state hit 2 million cases. "Some encouraging signs in terms of it seems some stabilization in the rate of growth, but a sobering time with that 2 million figure and 351 lives lost to this deadly, deadly disease."

While 213,365 of those cases were among people 65 and older, roughly 1.2 million of those cases were of people between 18 and 49, according to the California Department of Public Health.

While the stay-at-home order was set to end January 4, the governor has cautioned it is likely to be extended.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

California Hospitals Delay Surgeries Amid Virus Surge

California hospitals are facing increasingly difficult decisions about which services to postpone amid a crushing load of coronavirus patients. All regular intensive-care beds are full in Southern California and the Central Valley, and hospitals elsewhere are nearing capacity.

Hospital executives were reluctant to speak in detail about which surgeries are getting delayed and how severe conditions were, saying several factors are considered.

Kaiser Permanente has halted “elective, non-urgent surgeries and procedures” until Jan. 4 at 21 hospitals in Northern California and until Jan. 10 at its 15 hospitals in Southern California.

Sutter Health, which operates 24 hospitals in Northern California, is postponing some elective surgeries, said Dr. Rishi Sikka, president of system enterprises. The company has not said which ones.

“It’s important to understand that those elective cases, which we decide to postpone, they are still essential services for our patient and for our community,” Sikka said at a news conference Tuesday with state officials. “Those are choices that we are making very thoughtfully and every single day across our organization.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has yet to threaten the type of shutdown of elective surgeries that occurred in March and April, and some health care professionals and patient advocates are trying to quell any possibility of a repeat.

“While our state works to get the COVID-19 surge under control in the weeks ahead, we cannot allow patients’ healthcare needs to go unmet – medical care delay or avoidance could increase morbidity and mortality risk associated with treatable and preventable health conditions,” Michelle George, president of the California Ambulatory Surgery Association, wrote to the governor this month.

There is no reliable data on the impact that the spring hiatus and other delays have had on patient health. A report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimated 41% of adults nationwide avoided medical care by June 30 because of COVID-19 and 12% of adults put off “urgent or emergency care,” most commonly Blacks, Latinos, people with disabilities and unpaid caregivers for adults with underlying conditions.

Elliot Spagat, Associated Press

Millions Face Loss Of Jobless Benefits As Trump Withholds Signature On Relief Bill

Jobless benefits that were expanded for millions of Americans earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic ran out on Saturday, as President Trump renewed his criticism of a recently-passed $900 billion relief package that includes an extension of federal unemployment assistance.

Trump caught Washington by surprise this week with his criticism of the relief bill, which includes a $300-per-week supplement to state jobless benefits for those who are unemployed because of the pandemic. The relief package passed Congress with bipartisan support on Monday following months of negotiations, but on Tuesday, the president deemed the measure a "disgrace."

Trump's main point of contention with the bipartisan bill — which was negotiated in part by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — is the size of payouts allotted for individuals. The bill includes direct stimulus checks of as much as $600 for Americans who meet certain income thresholds, but Trump has insisted that amount was too little. He is demanding Americans receive a check for $2,000 instead.

"I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in 'pork'," the president tweeted Saturday.

Trump left Washington this week without signing the measure, though the legislation was sent to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. From there, the president continued to assail the bill throughout the Christmas holiday and into the weekend.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, "this Christmas Eve morning, House Republicans cruelly deprived the American people of the $2,000 checks Trump agreed to support. On Monday, the House will hold a vote on our stand-alone bill to increase the economic impact payments to $2,000."

This story, which was originally published before benefits ran out, has been updated after Saturday to reflect the expiration of benefits. 

Jason Slotkin, NPR, KQED Staff

Bay Area Stay-at-home Order Likely to be Extended, State Officials Say

Stay-at-home orders currently in effect in the Bay Area and three other California regions will likely remain in place past the minimum three-week duration, state officials affirmed on Dec. 25.

The state's stay-at-home order is triggered when a region's average intensive care unit capacity falls below 15 percent. The Bay Area, greater Sacramento, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are under the order at present, the California Department of Public Health said.

The earliest date the Bay Area may become eligible to exit the order is Jan. 8, the state department said. Greater Sacramento could become eligible to exit the order as early as Jan. 1, while San Joaquin and Southern California could possibly become eligible this coming Monday, Dec. 28.

The available ICU capacity in the latter two regions is down to a grim 0 percent, according to the California Department of Public Health. In the Bay Area, ICU capacity is at 9.8 percent, and in greater Sacramento, ICU capacity is 16.7 percent, the department said.

The prediction was in line with a Monday announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor said on December 21 that skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations would probably keep the stay-at-home orders in effect for multiple regions across the state.

On Friday, the health department said California has 2,042,290 confirmed cases to date, though numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

—Bay City News

California Becomes First State With 2 Million COVID-19 Cases

California became the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases, reaching the milestone on Christmas Eve as nearly the entire state was under a strict stay-at-home order and hospitals were flooded with the largest crush of cases since the pandemic began.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed the nation’s most populous state has recorded 2,010,157 infections since January.

At least 23,635 people have died from the virus.

The first COVID-19 case in California was confirmed Jan. 25. It took 292 days to get to 1 million infections on Nov. 11.

Just 44 days later, the number topped 2 million.

California’s infection rate — in terms of the number of cases per 100,000 people — is lower than the U.S. average. But its nearly 40 million residents mean the outbreak outpaces other states in sheer numbers.

The Associated Press

