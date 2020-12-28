Sonoma County to Expand COVID-19 Testing with Pop-Up Sites

Sonoma County has partnered with the COVID-19 testing company Curative to operate multiple pop-up testing sites and bolster the county's ability to test for the virus.

The sites, which will begin offering tests Monday in Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Rohnert Park, will be able to offer up to 900 tests per week once fully operational.

Test results will be reported within 72 hours, according to the county.

"With the current surge in cases, it is more important than ever to continue testing and providing resources to COVID-19 positive individuals," county Supervisor Susan Gorin said. "These pop-up testing sites ensure that everyone has an opportunity to get tested, regardless of immigration status or insurance."

Curative operates more than 8,000 testing facilities across the country and offers self-administered testing that does not require a nasal swab, according to the county.

Test patients are required to cough deeply between three and five times and swab multiple sides of the interior of the mouth. The swab is then returned to a Curative employee at the testing site.

Curative will offer COVID-19 testing on Mondays at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Sonoma from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays at Andy's Unity Park in Santa Rosa from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Mitote Food Park in Santa Rosa from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays at the Healdsburg Day Labor Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays at the Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Fridays at the Burton Avenue Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tests at the Curative sites are available for free regardless of insurance status and do not require an appointment, but residents can schedule one by going to the Curative website or by calling the county's testing hotline at (707) 565-4667.

—Bay City News