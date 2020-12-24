A Cartoon Music Video to Help You Fight Pandemic Fatigue

With COVID-19 cases surging around California and the U.S., KQED Science created an animated music video to help fight the pandemic fatigue that many if not all are feeling this holiday season. Masks not only help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the latest research shows they also offer protection to those who wear them. Getting sick just as the vaccine is starting to be distributed would be a real tragedy. So hang on a little longer and mask up!
Bus and Ferry Workers May Not Lose Jobs After All
The latest bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill could spare nearly 150 Bay Area bus and ferry workers from losing their jobs. The board of the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District voted on Wednesday to rescind an earlier decision to lay off workers in the wake of a $48 million budget shortfall.
The reversal comes after the federal stimulus bill awaiting President Trump's approval includes $14 billion for transit agencies, and the Bay Area could see up to $975 million of that.
The original vote to terminate workers "was something that was done with tears, but yet as representatives of the Golden Gate Bridge district, we had to look at the total picture,” said district board member Judy Arnold, during an emergency meeting Wednesday.
The unions representing transit workers have resisted layoffs, calling any decision before the new year premature.
“While I believe people’s lives were ultimately played a bit close to the edge here for my comfort ... the bottom line is that the governing body made all the difference.” said Robert Estrada, the regional director of the inland boatman's union, representing district terminal agents and ferry crews.
Trump has yet to sign the relief bill, and he has demanded significant changes that have disrupted what was thought to be a done deal.
Alameda County Says 13,000 Health Care Workers Vaccinated So Far
The rollout of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine hasn't been entirely smooth, with California and other states complaining they did not receive as many doses as originally promised. The U.S. army general responsible for vaccine distribution took personal responsibility for any miscommunication.
KQED's Brian Watt this week interviewed Dr. Kathleen Clanon, medical director of the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency, about the shortfall and how vaccine distribution is going in the county. The following has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Did the discrepancy in what was expected and what arrived have an impact on distribution plans in Alameda County?
Dr. Kathleen Clanon: It did, yeah. We kind of had to scramble and inform some of our hospitals that they were getting fewer doses than we originally thought.
How many health care workers have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine?
Last week, we got 13,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and pretty much all of them are now out there. So we believe about 13,000 health care workers have been vaccinated so far.
How has the county been discussing who will get the vaccine after health care workers and first responders?
The state is working on prioritization of different groups of essential workers and different kinds of health care workers. So we are a little bit waiting on them. Then we have a community process also in our county to look at what they give us, and try to figure out where and who within those categories.
There have been nearly 600 total deaths, 43,000 total cases in Alameda County. How is the county dealing with this?
This is definitely a scary moment. There are more people in the hospital right now than at any point during the pandemic. People are tired. People are really looking for some relief in the hospitals. But we are holding steady. We're doing a little better than most of the other counties in the Bay Area.
Holiday Behavior Will Determine Next Pandemic Phase in California, Says Epidemiologist
California could soon surpass a grim milestone: 2 million confirmed coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state broke another record with more than 62,661 newly identified cases on Monday, while averaging more than 40,000 cases per day this past week — all despite the governor's latest stay-at home order, which now covers most of the state.
George Rutherford, a UCSF epidemiologist, says Californians shouldn’t read too much into a single day's case numbers, as the state always reports more cases on Mondays due to a backlog of weekend tests. But he was nonetheless “surprised” by the latest statistics.
“I would have hoped we would have turned the corner by now,” Rutherford said. “It's really important what we see in the next couple of days. If you look at the French experience, this is about when they turn the corner, about 14 days after they went into a hard lockdown.”
Rutherford says California’s fate will depend on how much people spread the virus during the holiday. He encouraged Californians to limit their risk and said he is “enormously concerned” about holiday gatherings seeding new cases.
“The case rates went up after Thanksgiving and we haven’t seen that dip down,” he said. “All of us need to encourage people to minimize their exposure during Christmas.”
If the surge continues, the state could run out of intensive care beds by the end of the month.
—Kevin Stark (@starkkev)
Covered California Calls on African Americans to Sign Up for Health Insurance, Get Vaccine
Covered California officials teamed up with African American health leaders Tuesday to call on Black Californians to get health insurance as well as the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes widely available to the public next year.
"The pandemic is hitting communities of color the hardest," said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, the state's Obamacare exchange.
Lee cited a Pew Research survey, which found that 70% of Black Americans know someone who's either died or been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's compared to 60% of Latinos and about 50% of whites.
The same survey found that only 40% of Black Americans are planning to get the vaccine, the lowest percentage of any group. Eighty percent of Asians and 60% of both Latinos and whites said they would get vaccinated.
Lee was joined by several African American health leaders, including Dr. Adrian James, chief medical officer at the West Oakland Health Council.
James says the high percentage of African Americans apparently unwilling to take the vaccine is cause for concern because Black Americans are disproportionately dying from the virus.
“African Americans are getting sicker from this disease," he said. "Part of it is because they have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma, etc."
James noted that infection numbers in Oakland alone have gone up dramatically. As of Tuesday, the city had logged almost 15,000 coronavirus cases.
Covered California’s open enrollment ends on Dec. 30, for coverage that starts Jan. 1. While Lee says the number of people signing up has been strong since late last year and into the pandemic, he says roughly 1.2 million Californians eligible for financial assistance through the program remain uninsured, including 67,000 African Americans.
San Francisco Supervisors Increase Pressure on Schools to Reopen
San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday increased the pressure on schools to reopen, passing a resolution that urged the city’s school district to shorten the timeline for bringing students back into classrooms.
The nonbinding resolution doesn't set a deadline for reopening or spell out how the district should proceed. But supervisors want to send a strong message about the urgency of providing an option for in-person learning.
Speaking during a meeting held virtually, Supervisor Hillary Ronen invoked the city’s public commitment to values of equity and social justice in urging her colleagues to support the motion.
“I’m not sure anything is more important to these principles than getting our elementary age students who are failing during distance learning back in classrooms,” Ronen said. “If we don’t, we will look back at this time and say we all failed.”
During the public comment period, Kevin Robinson, one of many San Francisco Unified School District parents who welcomed the resolution, cited the aphorism, "When white America sneezes, Black America gets pneumonia."
"That’s literally and figuratively happening as we speak,” he said. “Child abuse, eating disorders and suicide have been on the rise in communities of color.”
A Leonard Flynn Elementary School parent appeared near tears as she told supervisors that distance learning was affecting her job performance and her kindergartener’s mental health.
“Please, please help us,” she pleaded.
Other parents, though, expressed concerns about reopening. One mentioned teachers he knew who had contracted the virus after returning to the classroom, also referring to an outbreak at his first grader’s summer camp.
The district had planned to start bringing students back to campuses Jan. 25, but it announced last week the date would be pushed back in order to reach a deal with employee unions.
School Board Vice President Gabriela López said in a text message that the resolution could help solidify support from the unions and “ensure the City guarantees the safe working conditions we want for our staff." But she also echoed concerns raised by teachers about the lack of understanding about what goes on in schools.
“To be frank, all the pressure and pushback comes from city leaders who don’t understand what working in a classroom entails. Nor are they currently out on the front lines,” López wrote.
She said that school board commissioners have previously approached supervisors with requests for items like fans for ventilation or mental health workers, and “they haven’t acted on it."
San Francisco teacher Michelle Cody said she found it "really disrespectful that you all can’t even meet together in a room, and you want us teachers to go back and organize students. You don’t understand all the things that go into keeping kids safe.”
The resolution also calls on school leaders and staff to outline financial, technical and other needs so that the city or private funders can step in to help.
“Once there’s a plan, only then can this city help provide the school district with the necessary resources to help carry out that plan,” Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer said. “My hope is that my colleagues on this board will have the chance to help our school district reopen safely.”
New California Child Care Union Asks State for Help During Pandemic
Child care workers now have a direct line to California officials to make the case that more resources are needed to do their job safely, as the newly ratified Child Care Providers United union had its second bargaining session with the state.
Health care workers and nursing home residents are California's top priority for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Child care workers might be next, but that’s not top of the negotiating list for the state’s tens of thousands of home-based providers, says Alexa Frankenberg, executive director of the new union.
"You know someone asked me the other day, are child care providers excited about the vaccine, and its like people are trying to keep their doors open right now, they're trying to keep their families safe and healthy, that is still the major area of focus for child care providers," Frankenberg said.
Last Thursday, 30 providers met virtually with state officials, presenting a 10-point plan for improving working conditions. One demand is to continue the program that pays providers when they have to close their doors to quarantine due to a COVID-19 case.
There are also more basic needs. Supplies and protective equipment have been provided in the past, but "we are asking for an extension and regular allocation of that," Frankenberg said.
The sides also discussed reopening help for providers who have been forced to close during the pandemic.
The vaccine did come up, Frankenberg says.
"This is a set of individuals that don’t have paid sick days through an employer, and so how do we think about what is needed for those who are getting vaccinated and might have adverse reactions?" she said.
The next bargaining meeting is scheduled for January.