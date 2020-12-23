KQED is a proud member of
Holiday Behavior Will Determine Next Pandemic Phase in California, Says Epidemiologist

California could soon surpass a grim milestone: 2 million confirmed coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state broke another record with more than 62,661 newly identified cases on Monday, while averaging more than 40,000 cases per day this past week — all despite the governor's latest stay-at home order, which now covers most of the state.

George Rutherford, a UCSF epidemiologist, says Californians shouldn’t read too much into a single day's case numbers, as the state always reports more cases on Mondays due to a backlog of weekend tests. But he was nonetheless “surprised” by the latest statistics.

“I would have hoped we would have turned the corner by now,” Rutherford said. “It's really important what we see in the next couple of days. If you look at the French experience, this is about when they turn the corner, about 14 days after they went into a hard lockdown.”

Rutherford says California’s fate will depend on how much people spread the virus during the holiday. He encouraged Californians to limit their risk and said he is “enormously concerned” about holiday gatherings seeding new cases.

“The case rates went up after Thanksgiving and we haven’t seen that dip down,” he said. “All of us need to encourage people to minimize their exposure during Christmas.”

If the surge continues, the state could run out of intensive care beds by the end of the month.

—Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Covered California Calls on African Americans to Sign Up for Health Insurance, Get Vaccine

Covered California officials teamed up with African American health leaders Tuesday to call on Black Californians to get health insurance as well as the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes widely available to the public next year.

"The pandemic is hitting communities of color the hardest," said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, the state's Obamacare exchange.

Lee cited a Pew Research survey, which found that 70% of Black Americans know someone who's either died or been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's compared to 60% of Latinos and about 50% of whites.

The same survey found that only 40% of Black Americans are planning to get the vaccine, the lowest percentage of any group. Eighty percent of Asians and 60% of both Latinos and whites said they would get vaccinated.

Lee was joined by several African American health leaders, including Dr. Adrian James, chief medical officer at the West Oakland Health Council.

James says the high percentage of African Americans apparently unwilling to take the vaccine is cause for concern because Black Americans are disproportionately dying from the virus.

“African Americans are getting sicker from this disease," he said. "Part of it is because they have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma, etc."

James noted that infection numbers in Oakland alone have gone up dramatically. As of Tuesday, the city had logged almost 15,000 coronavirus cases.

Covered California’s open enrollment ends on Dec. 30, for coverage that starts Jan. 1. While Lee says the number of people signing up has been strong since late last year and into the pandemic, he says roughly 1.2 million Californians eligible for financial assistance through the program remain uninsured, including 67,000 African Americans.

Julie Chang

San Francisco Supervisors Increase Pressure on Schools to Reopen

San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday increased the pressure on schools to reopen, passing a resolution that urged the city’s school district to shorten the timeline for bringing students back into classrooms.

The nonbinding resolution doesn't set a deadline for reopening or spell out how the district should proceed. But supervisors want to send a strong message about the urgency of providing an option for in-person learning.

Speaking during a meeting held virtually, Supervisor Hillary Ronen invoked the city’s public commitment to values of equity and social justice in urging her colleagues to support the motion.

“I’m not sure anything is more important to these principles than getting our elementary age students who are failing during distance learning back in classrooms,” Ronen said. “If we don’t, we will look back at this time and say we all failed.”

During the public comment period, Kevin Robinson, one of many San Francisco Unified School District parents who welcomed the resolution, cited the aphorism, "When white America sneezes, Black America gets pneumonia."

"That’s literally and figuratively happening as we speak,” he said. “Child abuse, eating disorders and suicide have been on the rise in communities of color.”

A Leonard Flynn Elementary School parent appeared near tears as she told supervisors that distance learning was affecting her job performance and her kindergartener’s mental health.

“Please, please help us,” she pleaded.

Other parents, though, expressed concerns about reopening. One mentioned teachers he knew who had contracted the virus after returning to the classroom, also referring to an outbreak at his first grader’s summer camp.

The district had planned to start bringing students back to campuses Jan. 25, but it announced last week the date would be pushed back in order to reach a deal with employee unions.

School Board Vice President Gabriela López said in a text message that the resolution could help solidify support from the unions and “ensure the City guarantees the safe working conditions we want for our staff." But she also echoed concerns raised by teachers about the lack of understanding about what goes on in schools.

“To be frank, all the pressure and pushback comes from city leaders who don’t understand what working in a classroom entails. Nor are they currently out on the front lines,” López wrote.

She said that school board commissioners have previously approached supervisors with requests for items like fans for ventilation or mental health workers, and “they haven’t acted on it."

San Francisco teacher Michelle Cody said she found it "really disrespectful that you all can’t even meet together in a room, and you want us teachers to go back and organize students. You don’t understand all the things that go into keeping kids safe.”

The resolution also calls on school leaders and staff to outline financial, technical and other needs so that the city or private funders can step in to help.

“Once there’s a plan, only then can this city help provide the school district with the necessary resources to help carry out that plan,” Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer said. “My hope is that my colleagues on this board will have the chance to help our school district reopen safely.”

Vanessa Rancaño

New California Child Care Union Asks State for Help During Pandemic

Child care workers now have a direct line to California officials to make the case that more resources are needed to do their job safely, as the newly ratified Child Care Providers United union had its second bargaining session with the state.

Health care workers and nursing home residents are California's top priority for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Child care workers might be next, but that’s not top of the negotiating list for the state’s tens of thousands of home-based providers, says Alexa Frankenberg, executive director of the new union.

"You know someone asked me the other day, are child care providers excited about the vaccine, and its like people are trying to keep their doors open right now, they're trying to keep their families safe and healthy, that is still the major area of focus for child care providers," Frankenberg said.

Last Thursday, 30 providers met virtually with state officials, presenting a 10-point plan for improving working conditions. One demand is to continue the program that pays providers when they have to close their doors to quarantine due to a COVID-19 case.

There are also more basic needs. Supplies and protective equipment have been provided in the past, but "we are asking for an extension and regular allocation of that," Frankenberg said.

The sides also discussed reopening help for providers who have been forced to close during the pandemic.

The vaccine did come up, Frankenberg says.

"This is a set of individuals that don’t have paid sick days through an employer, and so how do we think about what is needed for those who are getting vaccinated and might have adverse reactions?" she said.

The next bargaining meeting is scheduled for January.

Deepa Fernandes

California Desperately Searches for Nurses and Doctors

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S., Sara Houze has been on the road — going from one hospital to another to care for COVID-19 patients on the brink of death.

A cardiac intensive care nurse from Washington, D.C., with expertise in heart rhythm, airway and pain management, her skills are in great demand as infections and hospitalizations skyrocket nationwide. Houze is among more than 500 nurses, doctors and other medical staff California has deployed to hospitals that are running out of capacity to treat the most severe COVID-19 cases.

Her six-week assignment started Monday in San Bernardino, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, and she anticipates working 14-hour shifts with a higher-than-usual caseload. San Bernardino County has 1,545 people in hospitals and more than 125 are in makeshift “surge” beds, which are being used because regular hospital space isn’t available.

“I expect patients to die. That’s been my experience: They die, I put them in body bags, the room gets cleaned and then another patient comes,” Houze said.

Much of California has exhausted its usual ability to staff intensive care beds, and the nation’s most populated state is desperately searching for 3,000 temporary medical workers to meet demand. State officials are reaching out to foreign partners in places like Australia and Taiwan amid a shortage of temporary medical workers in the U.S., particularly nurses trained in critical care.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has relationships with countries that provide aid during crises such as wildfires.

“We’re now in a situation where we have surges all across the country, so nobody has many nurses to spare,” said Dr. Janet Coffman, a professor of public policy at the University of California, San Francisco.

California hospitals typically turn to staffing agencies during flu season, when they rely on travel nurses to meet patient care needs. It is the only state in the nation with strict nurse-to-patient ratios requiring hospitals to provide one nurse for every two patients in intensive care and one nurse for every four patients in emergency rooms, for example.

However, those ratio requirements are being waived at many hospitals as virus cases surge.

Read the full story.

Daisy Nguyen, Associated Press

Lawsuit: Foster Farms Plant Operating in 'Naked Disregard' of COVID-19 Safety Rules

United Farm Workers of America and two employees of a Foster Farms poultry processing plant in the Central Valley have filed a lawsuit against the company, seeking an emergency court order to force Foster Farms to improve safety protocols at its Livingston complex.

In a complaint filed in Merced County Superior Court Thursday, attorneys for the union and Livingston plant employees argue Foster Farms puts workers at the plant at an increased risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19, accusing the company of operating in “naked disregard of both national and local guidelines.”

“Foster Farms requires employees to work substantially less than six feet apart from each other for prolonged periods of time with no plastic divider or similar protection between them, fails to rigorously or effectively enforce social distancing or even to supply masks, and fails to keep its workforce adequately informed of safety and sick leave protocol, including access to COVID leave pay,” the complaint says.

The lawsuit asks the court to immediately force Foster Farms to operate its Livingston complex in accordance with a Merced County health order issued in August and emergency rules recently enacted by California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

The company said the lawsuit "is without merit."

Read the full story.

Alexandra Hall

Small Business Owners Struggle to Stay Open in an Empty Oakland Chinatown

On a recent afternoon, Carl Chan marveled at the sight of nearly empty streets at 9th and Webster, in Oakland. Only two pedestrians lingered on a corner, waiting for the green light to cross. Before the pandemic, he'd see dozens of shoppers streaming through the intersection.

“Oh my God, this is Chinatown?” said Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

Restaurants in the neighborhood were some of the first hit by the pandemic, Chan said. As early as January, Bay Area residents with Asian roots were getting word of the deadly toll of COVID-19 in China and canceled large banquets booked months in advance. Instead of shopping and gathering to celebrate the Chinese New Year, many opted to stay home.

“So even before the shelter in place, we had quite a few businesses already closed,” he said, standing near shuttered shops and "For Rent" signs. “The impact has been huge.”

While exact figures are hard to come by, Chan says he believes more than 30% of businesses in the neighborhood have closed their doors temporarily, or for good. According to the East Bay Economic Development Alliance, close to 900 businesses in Oakland discontinued operations in the first six months of stay-at-home restrictions.

Businesses in Chinatown have also had to contend with a drop in customers due to anti-Asian sentiment mistakenly connecting COVID-19 with all Asian people.

Read the full story.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

