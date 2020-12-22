KQED is a proud member of
San Francisco Supervisors Increase Pressure on Schools to Reopen

San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday increased the pressure on schools to reopen, passing a resolution that urged the city’s school district to shorten the timeline for bringing students back into classrooms.

The nonbinding resolution doesn't set a deadline for reopening or spell out how the district should proceed. But supervisors want to send a strong message about the urgency of providing an option for in-person learning.

Speaking during a meeting held virtually, Supervisor Hillary Ronen invoked the city’s public commitment to values of equity and social justice in urging her colleagues to support the motion.

“I’m not sure anything is more important to these principles than getting our elementary age students who are failing during distance learning back in classrooms,” Ronen said. “If we don’t, we will look back at this time and say we all failed.”

During the public comment period, Kevin Robinson, one of many San Francisco Unified School District parents who welcomed the resolution, cited the aphorism, "When white America sneezes, Black America gets pneumonia."

"That’s literally and figuratively happening as we speak,” he said. “Child abuse, eating disorders and suicide have been on the rise in communities of color.”

A Leonard Flynn Elementary School parent appeared near tears as she told supervisors that distance learning was affecting her job performance and her kindergartener’s mental health.

“Please, please help us,” she pleaded.

Other parents, though, expressed concerns about reopening. One mentioned teachers he knew who had contracted the virus after returning to the classroom, also referring to an outbreak at his first grader’s summer camp.

The district had planned to start bringing students back to campuses Jan. 25, but it announced last week the date would be pushed back in order to reach a deal with employee unions.

School Board Vice President Gabriela López said in a text message that the resolution could help solidify support from the unions and “ensure the City guarantees the safe working conditions we want for our staff." But she also echoed concerns raised by teachers about the lack of understanding about what goes on in schools.

“To be frank, all the pressure and pushback comes from city leaders who don’t understand what working in a classroom entails. Nor are they currently out on the front lines,” López wrote.

She said that school board commissioners have previously approached supervisors with requests for items like fans for ventilation or mental health workers, and “they haven’t acted on it."

San Francisco teacher Michelle Cody said she found it "really disrespectful that you all can’t even meet together in a room, and you want us teachers to go back and organize students. You don’t understand all the things that go into keeping kids safe.”

The resolution also calls on school leaders and staff to outline financial, technical and other needs so that the city or private funders can step in to help.

“Once there’s a plan, only then can this city help provide the school district with the necessary resources to help carry out that plan,” Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer said. “My hope is that my colleagues on this board will have the chance to help our school district reopen safely.”

Vanessa Rancaño

New California Child Care Union Asks State for Help During Pandemic

Child care workers now have a direct line to California officials to make the case that more resources are needed to do their job safely, as the newly ratified Child Care Providers United union had its second bargaining session with the state.

Health care workers and nursing home residents are California's top priority for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Child care workers might be next, but that’s not top of the negotiating list for the state’s tens of thousands of home-based providers, says Alexa Frankenberg, executive director of the new union.

"You know someone asked me the other day, are child care providers excited about the vaccine, and its like people are trying to keep their doors open right now, they're trying to keep their families safe and healthy, that is still the major area of focus for child care providers," Frankenberg said.

Last Thursday, 30 providers met virtually with state officials, presenting a 10-point plan for improving working conditions. One demand is to continue the program that pays providers when they have to close their doors to quarantine due to a COVID-19 case.

There are also more basic needs. Supplies and protective equipment have been provided in the past, but "we are asking for an extension and regular allocation of that," Frankenberg said.

The sides also discussed reopening help for providers who have been forced to close during the pandemic.

The vaccine did come up, Frankenberg says.

"This is a set of individuals that don’t have paid sick days through an employer, and so how do we think about what is needed for those who are getting vaccinated and might have adverse reactions?" she said.

The next bargaining meeting is scheduled for January.

Deepa Fernandes

California Desperately Searches for Nurses and Doctors

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S., Sara Houze has been on the road — going from one hospital to another to care for COVID-19 patients on the brink of death.

A cardiac intensive care nurse from Washington, D.C., with expertise in heart rhythm, airway and pain management, her skills are in great demand as infections and hospitalizations skyrocket nationwide. Houze is among more than 500 nurses, doctors and other medical staff California has deployed to hospitals that are running out of capacity to treat the most severe COVID-19 cases.

Her six-week assignment started Monday in San Bernardino, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, and she anticipates working 14-hour shifts with a higher-than-usual caseload. San Bernardino County has 1,545 people in hospitals and more than 125 are in makeshift “surge” beds, which are being used because regular hospital space isn’t available.

“I expect patients to die. That’s been my experience: They die, I put them in body bags, the room gets cleaned and then another patient comes,” Houze said.

Much of California has exhausted its usual ability to staff intensive care beds, and the nation’s most populated state is desperately searching for 3,000 temporary medical workers to meet demand. State officials are reaching out to foreign partners in places like Australia and Taiwan amid a shortage of temporary medical workers in the U.S., particularly nurses trained in critical care.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has relationships with countries that provide aid during crises such as wildfires.

“We’re now in a situation where we have surges all across the country, so nobody has many nurses to spare,” said Dr. Janet Coffman, a professor of public policy at the University of California, San Francisco.

California hospitals typically turn to staffing agencies during flu season, when they rely on travel nurses to meet patient care needs. It is the only state in the nation with strict nurse-to-patient ratios requiring hospitals to provide one nurse for every two patients in intensive care and one nurse for every four patients in emergency rooms, for example.

However, those ratio requirements are being waived at many hospitals as virus cases surge.

Read the full story.

Daisy Nguyen, Associated Press

Lawsuit: Foster Farms Plant Operating in 'Naked Disregard' of COVID-19 Safety Rules

United Farm Workers of America and two employees of a Foster Farms poultry processing plant in the Central Valley have filed a lawsuit against the company, seeking an emergency court order to force Foster Farms to improve safety protocols at its Livingston complex.

In a complaint filed in Merced County Superior Court Thursday, attorneys for the union and Livingston plant employees argue Foster Farms puts workers at the plant at an increased risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19, accusing the company of operating in “naked disregard of both national and local guidelines.”

“Foster Farms requires employees to work substantially less than six feet apart from each other for prolonged periods of time with no plastic divider or similar protection between them, fails to rigorously or effectively enforce social distancing or even to supply masks, and fails to keep its workforce adequately informed of safety and sick leave protocol, including access to COVID leave pay,” the complaint says.

The lawsuit asks the court to immediately force Foster Farms to operate its Livingston complex in accordance with a Merced County health order issued in August and emergency rules recently enacted by California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

The company said the lawsuit "is without merit."

Read the full story.

Alexandra Hall

Small Business Owners Struggle to Stay Open in an Empty Oakland Chinatown

On a recent afternoon, Carl Chan marveled at the sight of nearly empty streets at 9th and Webster, in Oakland. Only two pedestrians lingered on a corner, waiting for the green light to cross. Before the pandemic, he'd see dozens of shoppers streaming through the intersection.

“Oh my God, this is Chinatown?” said Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

Restaurants in the neighborhood were some of the first hit by the pandemic, Chan said. As early as January, Bay Area residents with Asian roots were getting word of the deadly toll of COVID-19 in China and canceled large banquets booked months in advance. Instead of shopping and gathering to celebrate the Chinese New Year, many opted to stay home.

“So even before the shelter in place, we had quite a few businesses already closed,” he said, standing near shuttered shops and "For Rent" signs. “The impact has been huge.”

While exact figures are hard to come by, Chan says he believes more than 30% of businesses in the neighborhood have closed their doors temporarily, or for good. According to the East Bay Economic Development Alliance, close to 900 businesses in Oakland discontinued operations in the first six months of stay-at-home restrictions.

Businesses in Chinatown have also had to contend with a drop in customers due to anti-Asian sentiment mistakenly connecting COVID-19 with all Asian people.

Read the full story.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

California's Child Care Providers Largely on Their Own to Struggle Through Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for California’s child care providers. Some saw their enrollment numbers plummet — along with their revenue — as families decided to keep children home. Others decided they couldn't risk exposing themselves or their families to the virus and decided to shut down. The California Department of Social Services estimates more than 2,400 providers have permanently closed. Thousands more have weathered temporary closures.

Katina Richardson sits outside of the day care that she runs in Hayward on Dec. 15, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

For those that choose to remain open, it's been rough going. Many saw their workloads increase as they opened their homes to kids who would normally be in school — more kids means more food and supplies. Providers are also required to take additional safety measures to protect against the virus. That all adds up to increased costs for providers, who get little, if any, help from the state.

Child care workers are considered essential. And in the beginning of the pandemic, the state initially allocated $100 million to expand child care, and pay for protective equipment and cleaning supplies for providers. But that money has been spent, and additional support from the federal government has not materialized.

The state's newly formed Child Care Providers United union represents providers who watch kids that receive state subsidies for care. The union filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the state in November, accusing officials of failing to collaborate with providers on solutions to pandemic-related issues.

Katina Richardson owns and operates The Little's Daycare out of her home in Hayward. She works with her assistant and friend Undrea Williams. They shared how they're trying to make it work.

During the pandemic, Richardson has been tasked with caring for more children and taking on responsibilities she didn't have before. She's managed to stay open, but says it's a stressful time. And because of that, it’s important to follow all the rules so her kids have somewhere to go.

“The kids have really caught on," she said. "I'm really proud of them for what they do, as little people.”

Read the full story.

Katie Orr and Beth LaBerge

Moderna Vaccine Arrives in Bay Area

The Moderna vaccine, approved only a few days ago by the FDA, has arrived in the Bay Area.

Marin and Contra Costa counties received batches of the vaccine Monday morning, health officers say. San Francisco is expecting 6,000 doses later this week.

Marin Public Health Officer Matt Willis says the county received 3,000 doses on Monday, with 700 of those earmarked for first responders in West Marin. Many hospital workers and staff at congregate living centers in the county have already received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots three weeks apart.

"At some of these sites, especially in the skilled nursing facilities, there is literally music playing," he said about the arrival of the vaccines. "Staff was dancing at one of the facilities, just because they have been so hard hit by this. There's been so much stress."

Willis says the Moderna vaccine, which doesn't require as frigid a temperature as Pfizer's, will be especially useful in more rural areas.

Tempering news of the vaccine's arrival is the steady increase in Marin County cases and hospitalizations.

On Sunday, the county logged its second-highest daily case count.

"And that's just coming into the holidays," Willis said. "We might see that amplified even more. So that's obviously a serious concern for us as we start seeing dwindling health care resources."

Kate Wolffe

