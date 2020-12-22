KQED is a proud member of
Small Business Owners Struggle to Stay Open in an Empty Oakland Chinatown

On a recent afternoon, Carl Chan marveled at the sight of nearly empty streets at 9th and Webster, in Oakland. Only two pedestrians lingered on a corner, waiting for the green light to cross. Before the pandemic, he'd see dozens of shoppers streaming through the intersection.

“Oh my God, this is Chinatown?” said Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

Restaurants in the neighborhood were some of the first hit by the pandemic, Chan said. As early as January, Bay Area residents with Asian roots were getting word of the deadly toll of COVID-19 in China and canceled large banquets booked months in advance. Instead of shopping and gathering to celebrate the Chinese New Year, many opted to stay home.

“So even before the shelter in place, we had quite a few businesses already closed,” he said, standing near shuttered shops and "For Rent" signs. “The impact has been huge.”

While exact figures are hard to come by, Chan says he believes more than 30% of businesses in the neighborhood have closed their doors temporarily, or for good. According to the East Bay Economic Development Alliance, close to 900 businesses in Oakland discontinued operations in the first six months of stay-at-home restrictions.

Businesses in Chinatown have also had to contend with a drop in customers due to anti-Asian sentiment mistakenly connecting COVID-19 with all Asian people.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

Lawsuit: Foster Farms Plant Operating in 'Naked Disregard' of COVID-19 Safety Rules

United Farm Workers of America and two employees of a Foster Farms poultry processing plant in the Central Valley have filed a lawsuit against the company, seeking an emergency court order to force Foster Farms to improve safety protocols at its Livingston complex.

In a complaint filed in Merced County Superior Court Thursday, attorneys for the union and Livingston plant employees argue Foster Farms puts workers at the plant at an increased risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19, accusing the company of operating in “naked disregard of both national and local guidelines.”

“Foster Farms requires employees to work substantially less than six feet apart from each other for prolonged periods of time with no plastic divider or similar protection between them, fails to rigorously or effectively enforce social distancing or even to supply masks, and fails to keep its workforce adequately informed of safety and sick leave protocol, including access to COVID leave pay,” the complaint says.

The lawsuit asks the court to immediately force Foster Farms to operate its Livingston complex in accordance with a Merced County health order issued in August and emergency rules recently enacted by California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

The company said the lawsuit "is without merit."

Alexandra Hall

California's Child Care Providers Largely on Their Own to Struggle Through Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for California’s child care providers. Some saw their enrollment numbers plummet — along with their revenue — as families decided to keep children home. Others decided they couldn't risk exposing themselves or their families to the virus and decided to shut down. The California Department of Social Services estimates more than 2,400 providers have permanently closed. Thousands more have weathered temporary closures.

Katina Richardson sits outside of the day care that she runs in Hayward on Dec. 15, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

For those that choose to remain open, it's been rough going. Many saw their workloads increase as they opened their homes to kids who would normally be in school — more kids means more food and supplies. Providers are also required to take additional safety measures to protect against the virus. That all adds up to increased costs for providers, who get little, if any, help from the state.

Child care workers are considered essential. And in the beginning of the pandemic, the state initially allocated $100 million to expand child care, and pay for protective equipment and cleaning supplies for providers. But that money has been spent, and additional support from the federal government has not materialized.

The state's newly formed Child Care Providers United union represents providers who watch kids that receive state subsidies for care. The union filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the state in November, accusing officials of failing to collaborate with providers on solutions to pandemic-related issues.

Katina Richardson owns and operates The Little's Daycare out of her home in Hayward. She works with her assistant and friend Undrea Williams. They shared how they're trying to make it work.

During the pandemic, Richardson has been tasked with caring for more children and taking on responsibilities she didn't have before. She's managed to stay open, but says it's a stressful time. And because of that, it’s important to follow all the rules so her kids have somewhere to go.

“The kids have really caught on," she said. "I'm really proud of them for what they do, as little people.”

Katie Orr and Beth LaBerge

Moderna Vaccine Arrives in Bay Area

The Moderna vaccine, approved only a few days ago by the FDA, has arrived in the Bay Area.

Marin and Contra Costa counties received batches of the vaccine Monday morning, health officers say. San Francisco is expecting 6,000 doses later this week.

Marin Public Health Officer Matt Willis says the county received 3,000 doses on Monday, with 700 of those earmarked for first responders in West Marin. Many hospital workers and staff at congregate living centers in the county have already received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots three weeks apart.

"At some of these sites, especially in the skilled nursing facilities, there is literally music playing," he said about the arrival of the vaccines. "Staff was dancing at one of the facilities, just because they have been so hard hit by this. There's been so much stress."

Willis says the Moderna vaccine, which doesn't require as frigid a temperature as Pfizer's, will be especially useful in more rural areas.

Tempering news of the vaccine's arrival is the steady increase in Marin County cases and hospitalizations.

On Sunday, the county logged its second-highest daily case count.

"And that's just coming into the holidays," Willis said. "We might see that amplified even more. So that's obviously a serious concern for us as we start seeing dwindling health care resources."

Kate Wolffe

Silcon Valley's Khanna Will Vote Yes on Stimulus Deal

Silicon Valley congressman Ro Khanna says he’ll be voting yes on the new stimulus deal agreed to by Democrats and Republicans, though he says the aid isn't nearly enough.

Although he approves of extending unemployment insurance and expansion of SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, the additional $600 in stimulus that people who earn up to $75,000 are entitled to under the deal won’t be enough for struggling Bay Area families, he said.

“It's not going to pay the rent, certainly in my district,” he said. “Six hundred dollars probably won't even pay a week or two weeks rent for many working families.”

He also said Democrats should have accepted a $1.8 trillion package offered by the White House months ago.

“This is why people think that the system isn't working for them,” he said. “So I vote yes on this bill, but I don't do so with pride. I do so with the recognition that Congress hasn't delivered for people and we need to continue to fight harder.”

Khanna says Democrats will need to be aggressive and strategic to get a bigger package approved early next year.

Kate Wolffe

Newsom Requests Medical Staff From Federal Government as ICUs 'Reach Breaking Points'

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference Monday that ICU capacity continues "to reach breaking points across the state," posing "real challenges" to hospital staffing.

Newsom and California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said they are anticipating a substantial increase in the already surging number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals.

The governor is requesting additional federal medical teams to help fill the need. He's asked for 200 more medical staff from the Department of Defense, and has spoken with Vice President Mike Pence about extending the duty of disaster medical assistance teams in Imperial County, who are due to redeploy elsewhere this week. Newsom has also requested resources and staffing to build another field hospital.

"We are worried that certain regions do exceed their existing capacity and even may go beyond the existing surge capacity that they currently have planned," Ghaly said.

In other coronavirus news, Newsom said the state received more than a quarter million doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday, and has already received the first round of vaccine doses from Moderna, the second vaccine to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Newsom said the Moderna vaccine is easier to store and to distribute in rural areas because it doesn't require the ultra-cold temperatures the Pfizer vaccines do.

 Katrin Snow

SoCal, San Joaquin Valley Regions Likely to Continue on Lockdown, Newsom Says

Gov. Gavin Newsom said it's unlikely the state will lift stay-at-home orders for the San Joaquin Valley when they expire on Dec. 28 and for Southern California when they expire on Dec. 30.

Newsom attributed the probable continuation of restrictions to the squeeze that the rising rate of COVID-19 infections is putting on ICU beds and staffing. "I think it's pretty self-evident, we're going to need to extend those original dates," he said.

The virus has taken a grim toll over the past two weeks. For the past seven days, a daily average of 233 people have died. Hospitalizations are up 63% in two weeks, while the number of ICU beds with COVID-19 patients is up 51%.

In the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, ICU capacity is at 0%. That doesn't mean there are no ICU beds available; it means hospitals have had to activate their plans for surge staffing.

Newsom and California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said they would make a decision on the stay-at-home orders next week, after evaluating ICU bed projections for four weeks out. The concern, Ghaly said, is that the number of cases in some regions could rise enough to outstrip even the surge staffing plans.

"We believe that 12% of today's cases will be hospitalized 12 days from now," Ghaly said. "And then 12% of those hospitalized patients will be admitted to the ICU for critical care needs."

Katrin Snow

