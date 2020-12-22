California's Child Care Providers Largely on Their Own to Struggle Through Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for California’s child care providers. Some saw their enrollment numbers plummet — along with their revenue — as families decided to keep children home. Others decided they couldn't risk exposing themselves or their families to the virus and decided to shut down. The California Department of Social Services estimates more than 2,400 providers have permanently closed. Thousands more have weathered temporary closures.

For those that choose to remain open, it's been rough going. Many saw their workloads increase as they opened their homes to kids who would normally be in school — more kids means more food and supplies. Providers are also required to take additional safety measures to protect against the virus. That all adds up to increased costs for providers, who get little, if any, help from the state.

Child care workers are considered essential. And in the beginning of the pandemic, the state initially allocated $100 million to expand child care, and pay for protective equipment and cleaning supplies for providers. But that money has been spent, and additional support from the federal government has not materialized.

The state's newly formed Child Care Providers United union represents providers who watch kids that receive state subsidies for care. The union filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the state in November, accusing officials of failing to collaborate with providers on solutions to pandemic-related issues.

Katina Richardson owns and operates The Little's Daycare out of her home in Hayward. She works with her assistant and friend Undrea Williams. They shared how they're trying to make it work.

During the pandemic, Richardson has been tasked with caring for more children and taking on responsibilities she didn't have before. She's managed to stay open, but says it's a stressful time. And because of that, it’s important to follow all the rules so her kids have somewhere to go.

“The kids have really caught on," she said. "I'm really proud of them for what they do, as little people.”

—Katie Orr and Beth LaBerge