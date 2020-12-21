KQED is a proud member of
Hundreds of People at San Quentin Petition for Release as COVID-19 Surges

A Marin County judge could begin ordering the release or transfer of hundreds of men incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison as early as Monday.

More than 400 elderly and medically vulnerable incarcerated people petitioned the superior court for release during and after a massive COVID-19 outbreak at the prison this summer that infected 2,200 people and resulted in the deaths of 28 men.

Many of the men who’ve asked the court for relief are age 60 and over, or have chronic medical conditions that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined put them at greater risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.

The incarcerated men allege in court filings that prison officials violated their Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment by exposing them to the virus.

The Marin County Public Defender’s office represents 249 of the men who’ve petitioned for release. Deputy Public Defender Christine O’Hanlon says some of them were locked up with cellmates who had the virus.

“We had numerous pairs where one person was negative, one was positive and [the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation] did nothing to separate them, and then they end up getting sick,” O’Hanlon said. “They were rolling the dice with those people’s lives.”

Marin County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Howard plans to soon start ruling on cases — according to a Dec. 9 court order — beginning with older and sicker incarcerated people.

But Howard made clear he won’t order release from prison as the only remedy for the risk and suffering to incarcerated people. Prison officials may also transfer at-risk people to prisons with safer housing, the judge ruled.

That came as a blow to the men's attorneys, who’ve warned that any transfer of a medically vulnerable incarcerated people heightens the risk of transmission, especially with COVID-19 infections surging again in prisons across the state.

—Julie Small

COVID-19 Rates in Black Community May Be Lower Than Reported, Researcher Says

When UCSF wanted to look into COVID-19 disparities in the Black community, they tapped Dr. Kim Rhoads. Rhoads is an epidemiologist and biostatistician at UCSF who has done extensive outreach in the Bay Area’s Black community.

Most current research points to higher COVID-19 infection rates among Black people in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Black Americans are 1.4 times more likely to catch the virus compared to their white counterparts. And according to the state public health department, Black people make up approximately 4% of positive cases in California but only 6% of the total population in the state.

But according to Rhoads, those statistics don't tell the full story.

Looking into infection rates among Black Americans in Oakland, Rhoads discovered that virus positivity may be lower than is being reported by public health departments and the media because a large portion of the Black population is being missed.

A sizable number of people in the community, she said, are untested, unreached and uncounted.

She discovered the trend after her team tested 1,000 people across Oakland at eight separate pop-up testing events, and only two Black participants came back positive, leading to a positivity rate of less than 1%.

Julie Chang

Santa Clara County Starts Vaccinating Skilled Nursing Home Workers

The Santa Clara County public health department began vaccinating workers from various skilled nursing facilities at the county fairgrounds in San Jose on Thursday. Officials said there were enough doses for about 210 people.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing officer,  said the county would eventually vaccinate approximately 6,000 skilled nursing facility staff  in "snippets."  Prioritizing the staff, he said, "will protect the residents who will eventually get vaccinated.”

Residents in long term-care facilities represent about 5% of all COVID-19 cases in the county, but around 45% of the deaths, largely in skilled nursing.

County data shows there have been at least 194 deaths in skilled nursing facilities, mainly among residents, officials say. Residents in long term-care are generally elderly, medically fragile and very susceptible to COVID-19.

The county says it expects to vaccinate around 6,000 workers in skilled nursing facilities over the coming weeks.

Front-line health care workers and staff at skilled nursing facilities are prioritized for early vaccination by federal and state officials.

Meanwhile, the health officers said it could take several months to get the public-at-large vaccinated. They asked people to continue to wear face coverings, distance and stay home during the upcoming holidays.

Polly Stryker

SF Mayor Breed: Vaccines Should 'Focus On' Hard-Hit Latino Community

When the COVID-19 vaccine begins to be widely distributed, San Francisco's Latino community should be prioritized.

That's according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who relayed her thinking on vaccine prioritization to KQED Newsroom on Friday.

"Just think about it, in San Francisco, the Latino population has been the most impacted," Breed said. "And in my own personal opinion and what I am going to, of course, push for when we start to distribute the vaccine on a wider scale is that we start to focus on this particular community because they've been disproportionately impacted."

No matter what happens, she said, "it is hard decisions that need to be made around the distribution of the vaccine."

The Latino community makes up 50% percent of reported cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco despite being just 15% of the city’s population, according to the Department of Public Health. Breed announced $28 million in expanded COVID-19 support for the Latino community in September.

Jon Jacobo,  health chair of the Latino Task Force, praised Breed's comments, while also calling for more education resources for his community.

"At least Mayor Breed is prioritizing the need for the Latino community, and recognizing the pain of this community, and I appreciate that level of urgency," Jacobo said.

But, he added, there needs to be culturally competent information regarding the vaccine available to the Latino community. He thinks that's a key component to allowing the community to make its own decisions about whether to take the vaccine.

"There's a lot of mistrust that exists, rightfully so, even in terms of the Tuskegee experiments, things that happened in Guatemala or Puerto Rico, there's been outright abuse and cruelty to these communities," he said.

The most marginalized communities need a space to ask all the questions they may have to make an informed decision, he said.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter), Kate Wolffe (@katewolffe) and KQED Newsroom

Congressional Leaders Say They've Reached A Deal On COVID-19 Relief Package

After months of partisan squabbling, congressional leaders have reached agreement on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.

Among its provisions, the package includes a new round of direct payments to qualifying Americans, worth up to $600 per adult and child; a boost in weekly unemployment benefits; and funds for small-business aid and vaccine distribution.

Democratic leaders have emphasized this agreement is a first step that they intend to build on in the new year under the Biden administration.

"At long last, we have the bipartisan breakthrough the country has needed," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Sunday evening. "Now we need to promptly finalize text, avoid any last-minute obstacles, and cooperate to move this legislation through both chambers."

McConnell was followed on the floor by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who said: "Make no mistake about it: This agreement is far from perfect. But it will deliver emergency relief to a nation in the throes of a genuine emergency."

Though both leaders blamed the other side for the package's months-long delay, Schumer said the deal was forged after "weeks of intense, bipartisan negotiation."

It's unclear when the chambers will vote on the package. An additional stop-gap spending bill is likely required, as government funding is set to expire at midnight.

Democrats had wanted to include sizable aid to state and local governments, an item they had to remove from the final compromise, alongside Republicans' concession to drop a liability shield to protect businesses against coronavirus-related lawsuits.

It would be the first major piece of legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic since the $2 trillion CARES Act passed in March.

Barbara Sprunt, NPR

Dr. Fauci Tells Kids 'I vaccinated Santa Claus myself'

The United States' top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been held to task by national leaders, local leaders, activists, celebrities, and citizens across the country.

But during a special CNN and Sesame Street hour-long special, "The ABC's of COVID 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families" on Saturday morning, Elmo and children across the United States asked him perhaps his most tenacious questions, yet.

"How did Santa get the vaccine, and is it safe for him to go in the house?" 8-year-old Lucy, of San Rafael, asked Fauci.

A montage of kids echoed her question.

"What if he can't go to anyone's house or near his reindeer?" 6-year-old Paxton of Geneva, Illinois asked.

With a grin reminiscent of old St. Nick himself, Fauci answered the pleas of those kids, whose lives, like many, have been beset by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci said, "Well, I have to say I took care of that for you 'cuz I was worried you'd all be upset. So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney, he can bring the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go."

Fauci's words to kids quickly garnered widespread attention and social media shares, perhaps calming the fears of many children worried for Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer.

The CNN hosts also wished Dr. Fauci a happy 80th birthday, which, apparently, is Christmas Eve.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Stanford Apologizes After Vaccine Allocation Leaves Out Nearly All Medical Residents

Stanford Medicine apologized on Friday for its vaccine distribution plan – a plan that came under fire for leaving out nearly all of its medical residents and fellows, many whom regularly treat COVID-19 patients.

The residents waged a protest on Friday morning, holding signs and demanding answers from Stanford's leadership about why just seven of more than 1,300 residents at Stanford were selected to receive the vaccine in the first round of 5,000 doses.

A council composed of the chief residents sent a letter to Stanford's leadership on Thursday night expressing anger and disappointment as they had learned that residents and fellows would not be a priority in the first allocation. Residents are doctors in training, who have graduated from medical school.

"Many of us know senior faculty who have worked from home since the pandemic began in March 2020, with no in-person patient responsibilities, who were selected for vaccination. In the meantime, we residents and fellows strap on N95 masks for the tenth month of this pandemic without a transparent and clear plan for our protection in place. While leadership is pointing to an error in an algorithm meant to ensure equity and justice, our understanding is this error was identified on Tuesday and a decision was made not to revise the vaccine allocation scheme before its release today," they wrote.

Read the rest of the NPR story here.

Laurel Wamsley, NPR 

