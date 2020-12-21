KQED is a proud member of
Santa Clara County Starts Vaccinating Skilled Nursing Home Workers

The Santa Clara County public health department began vaccinating workers from various skilled nursing facilities at the county fairgrounds in San Jose on Thursday. Officials said there were enough doses for about 210 people.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing officer,  said the county would eventually vaccinate approximately 6,000 skilled nursing facility staff  in "snippets."  Prioritizing the staff, he said, "will protect the residents who will eventually get vaccinated.”

Residents in long term-care facilities represent about 5% of all COVID-19 cases in the county, but around 45% of the deaths, largely in skilled nursing.

County data shows there have been at least 194 deaths in skilled nursing facilities, mainly among residents, officials say. Residents in long term-care are generally elderly, medically fragile and very susceptible to COVID-19.

The county says it expects to vaccinate around 6,000 workers in skilled nursing facilities over the coming weeks.

Front-line health care workers and staff at skilled nursing facilities are prioritized for early vaccination by federal and state officials.

Meanwhile, the health officers said it could take several months to get the public-at-large vaccinated. They asked people to continue to wear face coverings, distance and stay home during the upcoming holidays.

Polly Stryker

SF Mayor Breed: Vaccines Should 'Focus On' Hard-Hit Latino Community

When the COVID-19 vaccine begins to be widely distributed, San Francisco's Latino community should be prioritized.

That's according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who relayed her thinking on vaccine prioritization to KQED Newsroom on Friday.

"Just think about it, in San Francisco, the Latino population has been the most impacted," Breed said. "And in my own personal opinion and what I am going to, of course, push for when we start to distribute the vaccine on a wider scale is that we start to focus on this particular community because they've been disproportionately impacted."

No matter what happens, she said, "it is hard decisions that need to be made around the distribution of the vaccine."

The Latino community makes up 50% percent of reported cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco despite being just 15% of the city’s population, according to the Department of Public Health. Breed announced $28 million in expanded COVID-19 support for the Latino community in September.

Jon Jacobo,  health chair of the Latino Task Force, praised Breed's comments, while also calling for more education resources for his community.

"At least Mayor Breed is prioritizing the need for the Latino community, and recognizing the pain of this community, and I appreciate that level of urgency," Jacobo said.

But, he added, there needs to be culturally competent information regarding the vaccine available to the Latino community. He thinks that's a key component to allowing the community to make its own decisions about whether to take the vaccine.

"There's a lot of mistrust that exists, rightfully so, even in terms of the Tuskegee experiments, things that happened in Guatemala or Puerto Rico, there's been outright abuse and cruelty to these communities," he said.

The most marginalized communities need a space to ask all the questions they may have to make an informed decision, he said.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter), Kate Wolffe (@katewolffe) and KQED Newsroom

Congressional Leaders Say They've Reached A Deal On COVID-19 Relief Package

After months of partisan squabbling, congressional leaders have reached agreement on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.

Among its provisions, the package includes a new round of direct payments to qualifying Americans, worth up to $600 per adult and child; a boost in weekly unemployment benefits; and funds for small-business aid and vaccine distribution.

Democratic leaders have emphasized this agreement is a first step that they intend to build on in the new year under the Biden administration.

"At long last, we have the bipartisan breakthrough the country has needed," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Sunday evening. "Now we need to promptly finalize text, avoid any last-minute obstacles, and cooperate to move this legislation through both chambers."

McConnell was followed on the floor by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who said: "Make no mistake about it: This agreement is far from perfect. But it will deliver emergency relief to a nation in the throes of a genuine emergency."

Though both leaders blamed the other side for the package's months-long delay, Schumer said the deal was forged after "weeks of intense, bipartisan negotiation."

It's unclear when the chambers will vote on the package. An additional stop-gap spending bill is likely required, as government funding is set to expire at midnight.

Democrats had wanted to include sizable aid to state and local governments, an item they had to remove from the final compromise, alongside Republicans' concession to drop a liability shield to protect businesses against coronavirus-related lawsuits.

It would be the first major piece of legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic since the $2 trillion CARES Act passed in March.

Read the rest of the NPR story, here.

Barbara Sprunt, NPR

Dr. Fauci Tells Kids 'I vaccinated Santa Claus myself'

The United States' top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been held to task by national leaders, local leaders, activists, celebrities, and citizens across the country.

But during a special CNN and Sesame Street hour-long special, "The ABC's of COVID 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families" on Saturday morning, Elmo and children across the United States asked him perhaps his most tenacious questions, yet.

"How did Santa get the vaccine, and is it safe for him to go in the house?" 8-year-old Lucy, of San Rafael, asked Fauci.

A montage of kids echoed her question.

"What if he can't go to anyone's house or near his reindeer?" 6-year-old Paxton of Geneva, Illinois asked.

With a grin reminiscent of old St. Nick himself, Fauci answered the pleas of those kids, whose lives, like many, have been beset by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci said, "Well, I have to say I took care of that for you 'cuz I was worried you'd all be upset. So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney, he can bring the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go."

Fauci's words to kids quickly garnered widespread attention and social media shares, perhaps calming the fears of many children worried for Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer.

The CNN hosts also wished Dr. Fauci a happy 80th birthday, which, apparently, is Christmas Eve.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Stanford Apologizes After Vaccine Allocation Leaves Out Nearly All Medical Residents

Stanford Medicine apologized on Friday for its vaccine distribution plan – a plan that came under fire for leaving out nearly all of its medical residents and fellows, many whom regularly treat COVID-19 patients.

The residents waged a protest on Friday morning, holding signs and demanding answers from Stanford's leadership about why just seven of more than 1,300 residents at Stanford were selected to receive the vaccine in the first round of 5,000 doses.

A council composed of the chief residents sent a letter to Stanford's leadership on Thursday night expressing anger and disappointment as they had learned that residents and fellows would not be a priority in the first allocation. Residents are doctors in training, who have graduated from medical school.

"Many of us know senior faculty who have worked from home since the pandemic began in March 2020, with no in-person patient responsibilities, who were selected for vaccination. In the meantime, we residents and fellows strap on N95 masks for the tenth month of this pandemic without a transparent and clear plan for our protection in place. While leadership is pointing to an error in an algorithm meant to ensure equity and justice, our understanding is this error was identified on Tuesday and a decision was made not to revise the vaccine allocation scheme before its release today," they wrote.

Read the rest of the NPR story here.

Laurel Wamsley, NPR 

FDA Greenlights Second COVID-19 Vaccine for National Use

Health care workers across the U.S. are getting a new arrow in their quiver.

On Friday, just one week after Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received a federal green light, the Food and Drug Administration formally authorized a second vaccine for emergency use — this one developed by Moderna. The biotech upstart won authorization for use in adults following extensive federal analysis of the vaccine, which the FDA found to be 94% effective at preventing the disease.

California is expecting 672,000 doses of the vaccine in coming weeks.

"With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day," said a statement by FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.

The FDA decision represents another leap forward in the effort to combat the coronavirus, which has already killed more than 300,000 people in the U.S. alone. Since the Pfizer vaccine's authorization last week, health and defense officials have launched a vast effort to distribute millions of doses across the country. Health care workers and older adults were first in line for the inoculations when providers began administering them Monday.

In a push to inspire public confidence in the vaccine, Vice President Pence on Friday became the country's highest-ranking official so far to have it administered. Pence, his wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams all received their shots during a televised event at the White House.

Amid the flurry surrounding the Pfizer vaccine's rollout, Moderna's alternative was making steady headway in its own push toward authorization. The FDA released a glowing analysis of the vaccine on Tuesday, finding "no specific safety concerns." On Thursday, an outside panel of health care experts from across the U.S. unanimously recommended the vaccine with one abstention.

"The question that's being asked us is, 'Do we have enough evidence in hand to say that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh what at the moment, as far as severe safety issues go, are theoretical risks?' " Dr. Paul Offit, panel member and vaccine researcher at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said during the hours-long recorded meeting.

"I think the answer to that question is clearly yes. I mean, the question is never 'When do you know everything?' It's 'When do you know enough?' "

Read the rest of the NPR story here

Colin Dwyer, NPR

SF Says In-Person K-12 Program Has 2,000 Kids and No COVID-19 Outbreaks

San Francisco officials are lauding a city pilot program that has brought in about 2,000 K-12 students in small, in-person learning hubs without a single COVID-19 outbreak and citing the program as evidence that the city can find a safe way to bring public school students back into the classroom.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health defines a school outbreak as three or more confirmed cases that are not from separate households or separate classrooms within 14 days. Some isolated infections of children in the program have occurred but have been attributed to community spread outside the hubs.

826 Valencia, a community center for kids in San Francisco’s Mission District, is one of nearly 80 locations around the city where children who are at highest risk of falling behind, including homeless and foster care students, have gathered over the past few months to study, socialize and participate in after-school programs.

Beth Wilmurt runs a couple of music classes on percussion two days a week. She teaches kids from kindergarten to fifth grade, both outdoors and indoors.

"I brought a whole bunch of different percussion instruments and noisemakers and we're doing rhythm," Wilmurt said while watching her young students practice a clapping game. "Each kid has their own stations with a lot of space in between them. Everyone wears a mask. I have to write down my temperature every day."

She says she feels safe.

"I know that there was a lot of thought going into this ahead of time and maybe a lot of practicing or setting up the space before kids even got there. Just a lot of time and care," she said.

Mayor London Breed touted the program at a press conference this week, saying "the lessons we've learned at the hubs can inform the hard work that we're doing right now to reopen our public schools."

Maria Su, the director of San Francisco’s Department of Children, Youth and their Families, says 15,000 students in private schools have also been following the same safety protocols as they returned to classrooms.

Between the private schools and the hubs, she said, that's "17,000 [kids] and no COVID outbreaks. As demonstrated by these hubs, it is very possible for us to open safely for in-person learning for children."

Su says the city has had to hire 500 people to staff the hubs' classes of no more than 14 kids while maintaining the necessary sanitization protocols. The program has cost $50 million to date, Su says.

"It is really expensive."

UCSF epidemiologist Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo says schools should be able to open safely in January "if everybody does their part now over the holidays." That means adhering to the tried and true protocols of wearing masks, physically distancing from other people and keeping your social network small.

The district announced on Friday, however, that it will not start reopening next month.

For now, the city plans to continue with its hub program and expects to enroll 1,000 more students in January.

Chloe Veltman

