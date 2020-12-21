Santa Clara County Starts Vaccinating Skilled Nursing Home Workers

The Santa Clara County public health department began vaccinating workers from various skilled nursing facilities at the county fairgrounds in San Jose on Thursday. Officials said there were enough doses for about 210 people.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing officer, said the county would eventually vaccinate approximately 6,000 skilled nursing facility staff in "snippets." Prioritizing the staff, he said, "will protect the residents who will eventually get vaccinated.”

Residents in long term-care facilities represent about 5% of all COVID-19 cases in the county, but around 45% of the deaths, largely in skilled nursing.

County data shows there have been at least 194 deaths in skilled nursing facilities, mainly among residents, officials say. Residents in long term-care are generally elderly, medically fragile and very susceptible to COVID-19.

The county says it expects to vaccinate around 6,000 workers in skilled nursing facilities over the coming weeks.

Front-line health care workers and staff at skilled nursing facilities are prioritized for early vaccination by federal and state officials.

Meanwhile, the health officers said it could take several months to get the public-at-large vaccinated. They asked people to continue to wear face coverings, distance and stay home during the upcoming holidays.

—Polly Stryker