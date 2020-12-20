KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Congressional leaders say they've reached a deal on a coronavirus relief packageDuring a town hall for families, Dr. Fauci tells kids 'I vaccinated Santa Claus myself'Stanford apologizes for its vaccine distribution plan that left out those treating COVID-19 patientsFDA greenlights second COVID-19 vaccine for national use San Francisco says in-person K-12 program has 2,000 kids and no casesCalifornia getting 40% fewer vaccine doses than expected next weekSan Francisco won't start reopening schools in January, faults union demands
More timeline

COVID-19 Death Toll Continues to Mount in Santa Clara County

The horrendous toll that COVID-19 is taking on Santa Clara County continues unabated.

The county is reporting Friday the deaths of 12 additional people as a result of the virus. The county logged five deaths on Thursday, eight on Wednesday, and an almost unfathomable 24 on Tuesday. Reporting that last number to the Board of Supervisors, a despairing Dr. Sara Cody, the county's health officer, broke down and had to halt her briefing before composing herself to finish.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the county is 1,170, more than four times the high during the summer surge. A little over 100 people have required hospitalization over the past 24 hours, and almost all of the county’s staffed ICU beds are taken up, with just available in the entire county.

Chloe Veltman and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

Congressional Leaders Say They've Reached A Deal On COVID-19 Relief Package

After months of partisan squabbling, congressional leaders have reached agreement on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.

"At long last, we have the bipartisan breakthrough the country has needed," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Sunday evening. "Now we need to promptly finalize text, avoid any last-minute obstacles, and cooperate to move this legislation through both chambers."

McConnell was followed on the floor by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who said: "Make no mistake about it: This agreement is far from perfect. But it will deliver emergency relief to a nation in the throes of a genuine emergency."

Schumer said the deal was forged after "weeks of intense, bipartisan negotiation."

It's unclear when the chambers will vote on the package. An additional stop-gap spending bill is likely required, as government funding is set to expire at midnight.

Among its provisions, the package includes direct payments to qualifying Americans, a boost in weekly unemployment benefits and funds for small-business aid and vaccine distribution.

It would be the first major piece of legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic since the $2 trillion CARES Act passed in March.

Read the rest of the NPR story, here.

Barbara Sprunt, NPR

Top of timeline ↑

Dr. Fauci Tells Kids 'I vaccinated Santa Claus myself'

The United States' top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been held to task by national leaders, local leaders, activists, celebrities, and citizens across the country.

But during a special CNN and Sesame Street hour-long special, "The ABC's of COVID 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families" on Saturday morning, Elmo and children across the United States asked him perhaps his most tenacious questions, yet.

"How did Santa get the vaccine, and is it safe for him to go in the house?" 8-year-old Lucy, of San Rafael, asked Fauci.

A montage of kids echoed her question.

"What if he can't go to anyone's house or near his reindeer?" 6-year-old Paxton of Geneva, Illinois asked.

With a grin reminiscent of old St. Nick himself, Fauci answered the pleas of those kids, whose lives, like many, have been beset by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci said, "Well, I have to say I took care of that for you 'cuz I was worried you'd all be upset. So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney, he can bring the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go."

Fauci's words to kids quickly garnered widespread attention and social media shares, perhaps calming the fears of many children worried for Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer.

The CNN hosts also wished Dr. Fauci a happy 80th birthday, which, apparently, is Christmas Eve.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

Stanford Apologizes After Vaccine Allocation Leaves Out Nearly All Medical Residents

Stanford Medicine apologized on Friday for its vaccine distribution plan – a plan that came under fire for leaving out nearly all of its medical residents and fellows, many whom regularly treat COVID-19 patients.

The residents waged a protest on Friday morning, holding signs and demanding answers from Stanford's leadership about why just seven of more than 1,300 residents at Stanford were selected to receive the vaccine in the first round of 5,000 doses.

A council composed of the chief residents sent a letter to Stanford's leadership on Thursday night expressing anger and disappointment as they had learned that residents and fellows would not be a priority in the first allocation. Residents are doctors in training, who have graduated from medical school.

"Many of us know senior faculty who have worked from home since the pandemic began in March 2020, with no in-person patient responsibilities, who were selected for vaccination. In the meantime, we residents and fellows strap on N95 masks for the tenth month of this pandemic without a transparent and clear plan for our protection in place. While leadership is pointing to an error in an algorithm meant to ensure equity and justice, our understanding is this error was identified on Tuesday and a decision was made not to revise the vaccine allocation scheme before its release today," they wrote.

Read the rest of the NPR story here.

Laurel Wamsley, NPR 

Top of timeline ↑

FDA Greenlights Second COVID-19 Vaccine for National Use

Health care workers across the U.S. are getting a new arrow in their quiver.

On Friday, just one week after Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received a federal green light, the Food and Drug Administration formally authorized a second vaccine for emergency use — this one developed by Moderna. The biotech upstart won authorization for use in adults following extensive federal analysis of the vaccine, which the FDA found to be 94% effective at preventing the disease.

California is expecting 672,000 doses of the vaccine in coming weeks.

"With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day," said a statement by FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.

The FDA decision represents another leap forward in the effort to combat the coronavirus, which has already killed more than 300,000 people in the U.S. alone. Since the Pfizer vaccine's authorization last week, health and defense officials have launched a vast effort to distribute millions of doses across the country. Health care workers and older adults were first in line for the inoculations when providers began administering them Monday.

In a push to inspire public confidence in the vaccine, Vice President Pence on Friday became the country's highest-ranking official so far to have it administered. Pence, his wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams all received their shots during a televised event at the White House.

Amid the flurry surrounding the Pfizer vaccine's rollout, Moderna's alternative was making steady headway in its own push toward authorization. The FDA released a glowing analysis of the vaccine on Tuesday, finding "no specific safety concerns." On Thursday, an outside panel of health care experts from across the U.S. unanimously recommended the vaccine with one abstention.

"The question that's being asked us is, 'Do we have enough evidence in hand to say that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh what at the moment, as far as severe safety issues go, are theoretical risks?' " Dr. Paul Offit, panel member and vaccine researcher at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said during the hours-long recorded meeting.

"I think the answer to that question is clearly yes. I mean, the question is never 'When do you know everything?' It's 'When do you know enough?' "

Read the rest of the NPR story here

Colin Dwyer, NPR

Top of timeline ↑

SF Says In-Person K-12 Program Has 2,000 Kids and No COVID-19 Outbreaks

San Francisco officials are lauding a city pilot program that has brought in about 2,000 K-12 students in small, in-person learning hubs without a single COVID-19 outbreak and citing the program as evidence that the city can find a safe way to bring public school students back into the classroom.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health defines a school outbreak as three or more confirmed cases that are not from separate households or separate classrooms within 14 days. Some isolated infections of children in the program have occurred but have been attributed to community spread outside the hubs.

826 Valencia, a community center for kids in San Francisco’s Mission District, is one of nearly 80 locations around the city where children who are at highest risk of falling behind, including homeless and foster care students, have gathered over the past few months to study, socialize and participate in after-school programs.

Beth Wilmurt runs a couple of music classes on percussion two days a week. She teaches kids from kindergarten to fifth grade, both outdoors and indoors.

"I brought a whole bunch of different percussion instruments and noisemakers and we're doing rhythm," Wilmurt said while watching her young students practice a clapping game. "Each kid has their own stations with a lot of space in between them. Everyone wears a mask. I have to write down my temperature every day."

She says she feels safe.

"I know that there was a lot of thought going into this ahead of time and maybe a lot of practicing or setting up the space before kids even got there. Just a lot of time and care," she said.

Mayor London Breed touted the program at a press conference this week, saying "the lessons we've learned at the hubs can inform the hard work that we're doing right now to reopen our public schools."

Maria Su, the director of San Francisco’s Department of Children, Youth and their Families, says 15,000 students in private schools have also been following the same safety protocols as they returned to classrooms.

Between the private schools and the hubs, she said, that's "17,000 [kids] and no COVID outbreaks. As demonstrated by these hubs, it is very possible for us to open safely for in-person learning for children."

Su says the city has had to hire 500 people to staff the hubs' classes of no more than 14 kids while maintaining the necessary sanitization protocols. The program has cost $50 million to date, Su says.

"It is really expensive."

UCSF epidemiologist Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo says schools should be able to open safely in January "if everybody does their part now over the holidays." That means adhering to the tried and true protocols of wearing masks, physically distancing from other people and keeping your social network small.

The district announced on Friday, however, that it will not start reopening next month.

For now, the city plans to continue with its hub program and expects to enroll 1,000 more students in January.

Chloe Veltman

Top of timeline ↑

California Getting 40% Fewer Pfizer Vaccine Doses Than Expected Next Week

As an explosion of cases strains California’s intensive care units to the breaking point, the state learned it will receive 160,000 fewer vaccine doses than officials had anticipated next week — a roughly 40% reduction.

California hospitals began vaccinations this week from the first Pfizer shipment of 327,000 doses, and the state was expecting 393,000 more to arrive next week.

Instead, officials have been told they will receive about 233,000 doses next week, said Erin Mellon, a spokeswoman for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The state was expecting more than 2 million doses to be delivered by the end of year, based on the shipments California has already received and projections of more from Pfizer and Moderna.

“Right now, we know that we’ll be below that estimate because of the latest change communicated by the CDC,” Mellon said. “There may be additional changes from the federal government in projected shipments through the end of the year.”

In Washington, D.C., two senior Trump administration officials who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal planning said states will receive their full allocations, but misunderstandings about vaccine supply and changes to the delivery schedule may be creating confusion.

One official said the initial numbers of available doses that were provided to states were projections based on information from the manufacturers, not fixed allocations. Some state officials may have misunderstood that, the official said.

The two officials also said that changes the federal government made to the delivery schedule, at the request of governors, may be contributing to a mistaken impression that fewer doses are coming.

The key change involves spacing out delivery of states’ weekly allocations over several days to make distribution more manageable.

“They will get their weekly allocation, it just won’t come to them on one day,” one official said.

Pfizer made it clear that as far as production goes, nothing has changed.

“Pfizer has not had any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed,” spokesman Eamonn Nolan said in an email. “We are continuing to dispatch our orders to the locations specified by the U.S. government."

The company said in a written statement that this week it “successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.”

The senior administration officials said Pfizer’s statement about doses awaiting shipping instructions, while technically accurate, conveniently omits the explanation: It was planned that way.

California is also expecting 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration Friday,

Associated Press and KQED's Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Will Not Begin Reopening Schools in January, Faults Union Demands

The San Francisco Unified School District will not begin the phased reopening plan that was proposed last week.

According to a statement from SFUSD, the plan was put on hold due to "significant new requests" from school unions that go beyond the guidance from the Department of Public Health.

"The District cannot meet all of the new requirements SFUSD’s labor unions have proposed, and there is not sufficient time to complete bargaining in order to reopen any school sites on Jan. 25," the statement said.

"Most significantly," according to the statement, labor unions have requested that schools remain remote until San Francisco has remained in the orange — or "moderate" — tier for 14 consecutive days. The state's color-coded system classifies transmission risk in each county.

In a statement, Mayor London Breed said: "It is infuriating that our schools are not going to reopen for in-person learning in January. I can’t imagine how hard this is for our families and for our young people who haven’t been in the classroom since March and are falling further behind every single day. We should not be creating a false choice between education and a safe return to classrooms. As a society, we have a responsibility to educate our children, and safety is embedded in that responsibility. We can do both. We must do both."

Susan Solomon, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teacher's union, said in a text message that "at the same time the report came out that schools can’t open yet, all of us in the Bay Area received an emergency alert on our cell phones that we must stay home because 'COVID-19 is spreading rapidly.' UESF will continue to work hard to reach an agreement with the District to open schools in a way that will keep students and staff safe."

Earlier this week, during a debate over a resolution related to reopening, outgoing Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer became irate at a San Francisco board meeting over the city's lack of progress in bringing students back into classrooms.

"(F)or those of you who are currently public school parents, it is great that you have internet access. It is great that you have a home for your children, and a place for them to do online learning and distance learning," Fewer said. "But man, you talk to some of these parents, and you talk to some of these children, and you go to those community learning hubs, it would break your heart. This is a disservice. This is racist, and this is a disservice. It is one thing to say 'Black lives matter,' it's another thing to be saying 'while they're alive.' "

She encouraged the parties to work through the holidays to resolve the impasse.

Michelle Wiley, Jon Brooks and Vanesssa Rancaño

Top of timeline ↑