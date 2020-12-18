KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

There's a long list of California workers who want to be prioritized for vaccinesDaly City's Seton Medical Center runs out of ICU bedsCentral Coast counties want out of state-designated SoCal regionCalifornia Episcopal bishop urges church members to forego any religious gatheringsSF orders quarantine for anyone entering from outside regionSolano County to begin distributing 8,000 vaccine dosesSF supervisors pass extension of protections for SRO residents
More timeline

The List of California Workers Who Want to Be Prioritized for Vaccines Is Long

With a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee meeting this week to discuss who should follow health care workers as next in line for the coronavirus vaccine, similar debates in California involve dozens of groups jockeying for priority as the state figures out how to allocate its scarce vaccine allotment among essential workers.

In the last week, representatives of more than 100 industries wrote to the state with reasons why their employees should be next to receive the vaccine.

Bobbie Wunsch, who coordinates the state's weekly vaccine advisory meetings, enumerated the applicants.

"Cemetery industry workers, court employees and judicial officers, NASA workers who live in California," he listed. "Public transportation workers, private transportation drivers. Waterfront workers, Amazon workers and airport workers ... "

The way that California’s plan is evolving, none of these groups will be first. The state is leaning toward prioritizing food workers, emergency responders and educators. But it will wait to see what the federal government recommends before making a final decision.

April Dembosky

Top of timeline ↑

Seton Medical Center in Daly City Has No Staffed ICU Beds Left

Seton Medical Center in Daly City, once a designated COVID-19 hospital, has no remaining staffed ICU beds.

Of the 12 beds available at the center, only three are occupied by COVID-19 patients. However a staff shortage has led to the closure of one of the hospital's two ICU units, leaving an additional 16 beds unusable.

CEO Tony Armada says it's possible to bring more beds online with additional staff, and he regularly asks the state and county for help.

“We reach out to them all the time, you know, especially as we're planning for any type of surge, especially ICU surge," he said. "We're in constant communication with the county and with them, to the state.”

San Mateo County has four staffed ICU beds remaining, but health officials say they are ready with additional surge capacity if needed.

Kate Wolffe

Top of timeline ↑

Central Coast Counties Want Out of State-Designated SoCal Region

Officials in three counties on the Central Coast are pushing back against being lumped in with Southern California when it comes to the state's stay-at-home restrictions. With low COVID-19 case and death rates and high ICU bed availability, the counties don’t want to be penalized for their proximity to coronavirus hot zones and are asking to be considered as a separate region.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura are the counties that want to separate from the 11-county Southern California region, which includes the county of Los Angeles, where the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 surged to all-time highs in December. Should the three counties get their way, the state would not include the metrics of any other counties when determining pandemic restrictions. On Thursday, the region in the aggregate dropped to 0% ICU bed capacity.

“We have consistently done better in terms of disease transmission and hospitalizations than the rest of Southern California, and we think it’s fair and appropriate that is recognized," said Gregg Hart, a Santa Barbara County supervisor.

Hart says the counties aren’t asking to get out of the stay-at-home orders that are currently imposed.

“We're just talking about when the three weeks is up, if our ICU capacity remains below the state minimum, that would be the opportunity for us to exit the stay-at-home order.”

Currently in San Luis Obispo County, over half of the ICU beds are available.

“We are still in very much better stead," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the county's public health officer. "I believe that we still have the ability to control our destiny. And we would like to do that.”

Local business owners are pushing just as hard; all of the chambers of commerce in the region started a petition for independence from the Southern California region, garnering tens of thousands of signatures.

Dr. Borenstein announced that she and her counterparts in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are making the same case to the state’s secretary of health. And the boards of all three counties unanimously signed a letter to the governor this week asking him to create a separate Central Coast region.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greta Mart, KCBX

Top of timeline ↑

California's Episcopal Bishop Urges Congregants to Forego Religious Gatherings During Surge

A strict new stay-at-home order that has already been implemented across much of the Bay Area and goes into effect for the entire 11-county region on Friday bars all indoor religious gatherings. The order, however, does permit in-person services held outdoors, an allowance many congregations deem critical as Christmas approaches.

But some faith leaders are urging congregations, amid exploding COVID-19 infections, to refrain from holding any kind of worship services where people will be physically present.

Among them is the Rev. Marc Andrus, the Episcopal bishop of California, who in a statement last week to clergy members said: "In the face of this grim reality, I am advising our congregations to discontinue all in-person worship gatherings, with the exception of outdoor funerals, until further notice."

Earlier this week, Andrus explained his position to KQED's Brian Watt.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

What prompted this call?

Rev. Marc Andrus: An overall guide to our life as Christians, as Episcopalians, as human beings. Despite all the suffering and the voluntary restraint and the self-sacrifice our faithful people are going through, they value the safety of their neighbors, of health care workers, front-line workers in grocery stores and restaurants, the safety of elders and those with underlying conditions. So they refrain from gathering.

Your speaking out comes during an ongoing legal battle over the right to hold indoor worship services. How do you view this conflict between personal religious rights and personal safety?

I don't have the constitutional right to restrict our churches, even our own churches, from doing what the law allows. But as far as what we've been asked to do by the governor, by [San Francisco] Mayor Breed, by the health departments that are using science to look out for our safety, we've been following the science and we think that being a good citizen means following these sensible, health-based, science-based rules.

What are you providing to comfort people in this very difficult moment, especially those who have lost loved ones?

This is an urgent moment. We're facing the most divided nation that any of us have ever seen or probably imagined. And that division isn't going away tomorrow. It's not going away after the inauguration on Jan. 20. So we've got a lot in front of us. And it's winter. The nights are longer. There's less light. So what I'm trying to urge people to do is take care of themselves. We need to nourish ourselves with beauty, warmth, light and most of all love, so that we can keep on going.

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Orders 10-Day Quarantine for Anyone Entering From Outside Region

San Francisco on Thursday announced a mandatory 10-day quarantine for anyone coming into the city from outside nine counties in the greater Bay Area region. The new public health order applies to returning residents, visitors, workers and people moving to San Francisco.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, and will remain in place until Jan. 4.

Those coming to San Francisco from the following counties are exempt from the quarantine:

  • San Mateo
  • Santa Clara
  • Alameda
  • Contra Costa
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Napa
  • Marin
  • Santa Cruz

City officials, however, strongly discouraged any nonessential travel, even within the 10-county region.

"Now is not the time to travel and risk being exposed or exposing others," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "We need to do the right thing to protect ourselves, our neighbors and our loved ones and make sure that we can celebrate together when this is over."

Those subject to the quarantine are required to remain at home "without physical interaction with others outside their household except in emergency or health care situations. They are not allowed to go to work, school, or any other venue outside their home for 10 days," the city said in a press release.

COVID-19 cases are surging in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area. The entire region will fall under the state's strict stay-at-home order, independent of San Francisco's travel quarantine, at midnight tonight due to a critical shortage of ICU beds.

"Imagine not having a hospital bed available for your mom, your dad, your grandmother or even your child or any other loved one," said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's public health director, during Thursday's press conference announcing the quarantine. "Imagine them getting suboptimal care. Would you want that? I certainly wouldn’t want that."

More than 70% of San Francisco's regularly staffed ICU beds are now full, according to city data.

Those exempt from the policy include medical personnel, first responders and anyone on official government business or engaged in essential infrastructure work. People who are traveling because of medical appointments or court-ordered requirements are also exempt, as are travelers passing through San Francisco International Airport but not staying overnight in the city.

"Violation of or failure to comply with this order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both," the city stated in its press release. "San Francisco will continue its approach of first educating people about what is required under the health orders, but the City will take additional enforcement steps if the situation demands."

For more information see the San Francisco Department of Public Health's Travel Order Explained web page.

Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

Solano County to Begin Distributing 8,000 Vaccine Doses

Solano County health officials on Wednesday announced a plan to begin distributing around 8,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this week. County health officer Dr. Bela Matyas said the vaccine rollout will initially be limited to front-line health care workers, as well as long-term care workers and residents.

"(W)e are anticipating that by early- to mid-spring, there will be enough vaccine available that people will be able to go to their health care provider to begin to become vaccinated throughout the county," Matyas said.

Matyas said the five area hospitals would all receive doses of the vaccine, as would, eventually, the medical center at Travis Air Force Base.

As the vaccine becomes more readily available, Solano health officials plan to consult with community-based COVID-19 vaccine advisory groups in an effort to prioritize rollout to the county’s most vulnerable populations.

Dr. Seth Kaufman, chief medical officer at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield and Vacaville, told the Vacaville Reporter that the company was ready to vaccinate more than 500 of its front-line health care staff.

Chloe Veltman

Top of timeline ↑

SF Supervisors Pass Extension of COVID-19 Protections for SRO Residents

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend COVID-19 protections for low-income residents living in single-room occupancy hotels, or SROs.

The ordinance would require the city's Department of Public Health to test everyone living in an SRO if even one resident in the building tests positive.

“I believe that it’s important, and that information for the rest of the tenants of the building without identifying the positive case is actually helpful to stop the spread,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin said.

The health department, however, opposes the provision, citing privacy concerns and limited testing resources.

Nearly 700 SRO residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to city data. Seven have died.

Among other health precautions, the ordinance requires DPH to notify SRO operators when a resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and to facilitate contract tracing and proper cleaning procedures. The department must also establish a phone hotline that SRO residents can call for information about accessing COVID-19 health screenings, testing and, for those who meet the criteria for quarantine or isolation, solitary hotel rooms.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Top of timeline ↑