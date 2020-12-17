KQED is a proud member of
Central Coast Counties Want Out of State-Designated SoCal Region

Officials in three counties on the Central Coast are pushing back against being lumped in with Southern California when it comes to the state's stay-at-home restrictions. With low COVID-19 case and death rates and high ICU bed availability, the counties don’t want to be penalized for their proximity to coronavirus hot zones and are asking to be considered as a separate region.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura are the counties that want to separate from the 11-county Southern California region, which includes the county of Los Angeles, where the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 surged to all-time highs in December. Should the three counties get their way, the state would not include the metrics of any other counties when determining pandemic restrictions. On Thursday, the region in the aggregate dropped to 0% ICU bed capacity.

“We have consistently done better in terms of disease transmission and hospitalizations than the rest of Southern California, and we think it’s fair and appropriate that is recognized," said Gregg Hart, a Santa Barbara County supervisor.

Hart says the counties aren’t asking to get out of the stay-at-home orders that are currently imposed.

“We're just talking about when the three weeks is up, if our ICU capacity remains below the state minimum, that would be the opportunity for us to exit the stay-at-home order.”

Currently in San Luis Obispo County, over half of the ICU beds are available.

“We are still in very much better stead," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the county's public health officer. "I believe that we still have the ability to control our destiny. And we would like to do that.”

Local business owners are pushing just as hard; all of the chambers of commerce in the region started a petition for independence from the Southern California region, garnering tens of thousands of signatures.

Dr. Borenstein announced that she and her counterparts in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are making the same case to the state’s secretary of health. And the boards of all three counties unanimously signed a letter to the governor this week asking him to create a separate Central Coast region.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greta Mart, KCBX

California's Episcopal Bishop Urges Congregants to Forego Religious Gatherings During Surge

A strict new stay-at-home order that has already been implemented across much of the Bay Area and goes into effect for the entire 11-county region on Friday bars all indoor religious gatherings. The order, however, does permit in-person services held outdoors, an allowance many congregations deem critical as Christmas approaches.

But some faith leaders are urging congregations, amid exploding COVID-19 infections, to refrain from holding any kind of worship services where people will be physically present.

Among them is the Rev. Marc Andrus, the Episcopal bishop of California, who in a statement last week to clergy members said: "In the face of this grim reality, I am advising our congregations to discontinue all in-person worship gatherings, with the exception of outdoor funerals, until further notice."

Earlier this week, Andrus explained his position to KQED's Brian Watt.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

What prompted this call?

Rev. Marc Andrus: An overall guide to our life as Christians, as Episcopalians, as human beings. Despite all the suffering and the voluntary restraint and the self-sacrifice our faithful people are going through, they value the safety of their neighbors, of health care workers, front-line workers in grocery stores and restaurants, the safety of elders and those with underlying conditions. So they refrain from gathering.

Your speaking out comes during an ongoing legal battle over the right to hold indoor worship services. How do you view this conflict between personal religious rights and personal safety?

I don't have the constitutional right to restrict our churches, even our own churches, from doing what the law allows. But as far as what we've been asked to do by the governor, by [San Francisco] Mayor Breed, by the health departments that are using science to look out for our safety, we've been following the science and we think that being a good citizen means following these sensible, health-based, science-based rules.

What are you providing to comfort people in this very difficult moment, especially those who have lost loved ones?

This is an urgent moment. We're facing the most divided nation that any of us have ever seen or probably imagined. And that division isn't going away tomorrow. It's not going away after the inauguration on Jan. 20. So we've got a lot in front of us. And it's winter. The nights are longer. There's less light. So what I'm trying to urge people to do is take care of themselves. We need to nourish ourselves with beauty, warmth, light and most of all love, so that we can keep on going.

San Francisco Orders 10-Day Quarantine for Anyone Entering From Outside Region

San Francisco on Thursday announced a mandatory 10-day quarantine for anyone coming into the city from outside nine counties in the greater Bay Area region. The new public health order applies to returning residents, visitors, workers and people moving to San Francisco.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, and will remain in place until Jan. 4.

Those coming to San Francisco from the following counties are exempt from the quarantine:

  • San Mateo
  • Santa Clara
  • Alameda
  • Contra Costa
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Napa
  • Marin
  • Santa Cruz

City officials, however, strongly discouraged any nonessential travel, even within the 10-county region.

"Now is not the time to travel and risk being exposed or exposing others," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. We need to do the right thing to protect ourselves, our neighbors and our loved ones and make sure that we can celebrate together when this is over."

Those subject to the quarantine are required to remain at home "without physical interaction with others outside their household except in emergency or health care situations. They are not allowed to go to work, school, or any other venue outside their home for 10 days," the city said in a press release.

COVID-19 cases are surging in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area. The entire region will fall under the state's strict stay-at-home order, independent of San Francisco's travel quarantine, at midnight tonight due to a critical shortage of ICU beds.

"Imagine not having a hospital bed available for your mom, your dad, your grandmother or even your child or any other loved one," said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's public health director, during Thursday's press conference announcing the quarantine. "Imagine them getting suboptimal care. Would you want that? I certainly wouldn’t want that."

More than 70% of San Francisco's regularly staffed ICU beds are now full, according to city data.

Those exempt from the policy include medical personnel, first responders and anyone on official government business or engaged in essential infrastructure work. People who are traveling because of medical appointments or court-ordered requirements are also exempt, as are travelers passing through San Francisco International Airport but not staying overnight in the city.

"Violation of or failure to comply with this order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both," the city stated in its press release. "San Francisco will continue its approach of first educating people about what is required under the health orders, but the City will take additional enforcement steps if the situation demands."

For more information see the San Francisco Department of Public Health's Travel Order Explained web page.

Jon Brooks

Solano County to Begin Distributing 8,000 Vaccine Doses

Solano County health officials on Wednesday announced a plan to begin distributing around 8,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this week. County health officer Dr. Bela Matyas said the vaccine rollout will initially be limited to front-line health care workers, as well as long-term care workers and residents.

"(W)e are anticipating that by early- to mid-spring, there will be enough vaccine available that people will be able to go to their health care provider to begin to become vaccinated throughout the county," Matyas said.

Matyas said the five area hospitals would all receive doses of the vaccine, as would, eventually, the medical center at Travis Air Force Base.

As the vaccine becomes more readily available, Solano health officials plan to consult with community-based COVID-19 vaccine advisory groups in an effort to prioritize rollout to the county’s most vulnerable populations.

Dr. Seth Kaufman, chief medical officer at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield and Vacaville, told the Vacaville Reporter that the company was ready to vaccinate more than 500 of its front-line health care staff.

Chloe Veltman

SF Supervisors Pass Extension of COVID-19 Protections for SRO Residents

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend COVID-19 protections for low-income residents living in single-room occupancy hotels, or SROs.

The ordinance would require the city's Department of Public Health to test everyone living in an SRO if even one resident in the building tests positive.

“I believe that it’s important, and that information for the rest of the tenants of the building without identifying the positive case is actually helpful to stop the spread,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin said.

The health department, however, opposes the provision, citing privacy concerns and limited testing resources.

Nearly 700 SRO residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to city data. Seven have died.

Among other health precautions, the ordinance requires DPH to notify SRO operators when a resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and to facilitate contract tracing and proper cleaning procedures. The department must also establish a phone hotline that SRO residents can call for information about accessing COVID-19 health screenings, testing and, for those who meet the criteria for quarantine or isolation, solitary hotel rooms.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Santa Clara County Reports 24 Deaths in 24 Hours

Santa Clara County has reported 24 deaths in 24 hours, health officials said Wednesday. That is the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in one day in the county since the pandemic began.

Since a briefing announcing the grim tally Wednesday morning, the county's dashboard is reporting an additional eight deaths.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the County’s COVID-19 testing officer, appealed to the community and especially to younger people to adhere to public health directives.

“Just think of potentially infecting a relative, your mother, your father, your grandparents, and they end up in the hospital and god forbid, they die,” he said. “We’re not anywhere out of the woods yet with people dying, with the numbers of cases. The problem is that our hospitals are filling up. And right now, hospital beds and ICU beds are dwindling.”

Fenstersheib said Santa Clara County is averaging well over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day, triple the daily amount that occurred during the July surge. Currently, 4% of standard ICU beds and 6% of standard non-ICU hospital beds are available. Hospitals also maintain surge bed plans for both ICU and non-ICU beds.

On Tuesday, the county's top health official, Dr. Sara Cody, gave an emotional update on the pandemic's dire trajectory to the Board of Supervisors.

Choking up and having to take a long pause after communicating the large number of recent deaths, Cody then tearfully summarized her report.

"We have lost 553 people in our county," she said. "COVID, in fact, is on track to be among the five leading causes of death here in our county. Our pandemic locally is out of control."

Fenstersheib said he knows the messaging around safety sounds monotonous, but he once again urged people to wear face coverings, to keep socially distant and to to refrain from traveling during the upcoming holidays. He said he will not even visit his own father, who turns 94 this month.

“I’m very sad about that. But he knows, and I know, that this is the way we’ll protect each other,” he said.

On the hopeful side, Fenstersheib said he's excited that the county received a shipment of the vaccine, which arrived on Tuesday. Workers in skilled nursing facilities and health care staff will be prioritized for the first round of vaccinations. Officials allocated more than 17,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Santa Clara County in the initial shipment. If the Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization to the Moderna vaccine at its meeting Thursday, Fenstersheib said, the county expects it will receive nearly 40,000 doses next week.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

California Nurses More Hesitant Than Doctors to Get Vaccine, Survey Shows

More than 80% of California health care providers reported in a new survey that they would get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, nurses appear to be more hesitant about receiving the vaccine than doctors.

Speaking to around 1,200 doctors, nurses, and skilled nursing and assisted living workers, the survey from the California Health Care Foundation found that 65% of doctors said they would "definitely" and 28% "probably" get the vaccine when available. For nurses, 40% reported they would definitely and 33% probably get the vaccine.

A majority of doctors, 56%, said they would get the vaccine "immediately" if it was made available to them, while for nurses that number was 38%.

Despite these differences, 91% of those surveyed said they would "definitely" or "probably" recommend the vaccine to their patients.

The survey was conducted Dec. 2 through Dec. 9.

Read the full survey results here.

— Brian Watt

