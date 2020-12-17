KQED is a proud member of
Solano County to Begin Distributing 8,000 Vaccine Doses

Solano County health officials Wednesday announced a plan to begin distributing around 8,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this week. County health officer Dr. Bela Matyas said the vaccine rollout will initially be limited to front-line health care workers, as well as long-term care workers and residents. 

"(W)e are anticipating that by early- to mid-spring, there will be enough vaccine available that people will be able to go to their health care provider to begin to become vaccinated throughout the county," Matyas said.

Matyas said the five area hospitals would all receive doses of the vaccine, as would, eventually, the medical center at Travis Air Force Base.

As the vaccine becomes more readily available, Solano health officials plan to consult with community-based COVID-19 vaccine advisory groups in an effort to prioritize rollout to the county’s most vulnerable populations.

Dr. Seth Kaufman, chief medical officer at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield and Vacaville, told the Vacaville Reporter that the company was ready to  vaccinate more than 500 of its front-line health care staff.

Chloe Veltman

SF Supervisors Pass Extension of COVID-19 Protections for SRO Residents

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend COVID-19 protections for low-income residents living in single-room occupancy hotels, or SROs.

The ordinance would require the city's Department of Public Health to test everyone living in an SRO if even one resident in the building tests positive.

“I believe that it’s important, and that information for the rest of the tenants of the building without identifying the positive case is actually helpful to stop the spread,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin said.

The health department, however, opposes the provision, citing privacy concerns and limited testing resources.

Nearly 700 SRO residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to city data. Seven have died.

Among other health precautions, the ordinance requires DPH to notify SRO operators when a resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and to facilitate contract tracing and proper cleaning procedures. The department must also establish a phone hotline that SRO residents can call for information about accessing COVID-19 health screenings, testing and, for those who meet the criteria for quarantine or isolation, solitary hotel rooms.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Santa Clara County Reports 24 Deaths in 24 Hours

Santa Clara County has reported 24 deaths in 24 hours, health officials said Wednesday. That is the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in one day in the county since the pandemic began.

Since a briefing announcing the grim tally Wednesday morning, the county's dashboard is reporting an additional eight deaths.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the County’s COVID-19 testing officer, appealed to the community and especially to younger people to adhere to public health directives.

“Just think of potentially infecting a relative, your mother, your father, your grandparents, and they end up in the hospital and god forbid, they die,” he said. “We’re not anywhere out of the woods yet with people dying, with the numbers of cases. The problem is that our hospitals are filling up. And right now, hospital beds and ICU beds are dwindling.”

Fenstersheib said Santa Clara County is averaging well over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day, triple the daily amount that occurred during the July surge. Currently, 4% of standard ICU beds and 6% of standard non-ICU hospital beds are available. Hospitals also maintain surge bed plans for both ICU and non-ICU beds.

On Tuesday, the county's top health official, Dr. Sara Cody, gave an emotional update on the pandemic's dire trajectory to the Board of Supervisors.

Choking up and having to take a long pause after communicating the large number of recent deaths, Cody then tearfully summarized her report.

"We have lost 553 people in our county," she said. "COVID, in fact, is on track to be among the five leading causes of death here in our county. Our pandemic locally is out of control."

Fenstersheib said he knows the messaging around safety sounds monotonous, but he once again urged people to wear face coverings, to keep socially distant and to to refrain from traveling during the upcoming holidays. He said he will not even visit his own father, who turns 94 this month.

“I’m very sad about that. But he knows, and I know, that this is the way we’ll protect each other,” he said.

On the hopeful side, Fenstersheib said he's excited that the county received a shipment of the vaccine, which arrived on Tuesday. Workers in skilled nursing facilities and health care staff will be prioritized for the first round of vaccinations. Officials allocated more than 17,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Santa Clara County in the initial shipment. If the Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization to the Moderna vaccine at its meeting Thursday, Fenstersheib said, the county expects it will receive nearly 40,000 doses next week.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

California Nurses More Hesitant Than Doctors to Get Vaccine, Survey Shows

More than 80% of California health care providers reported in a new survey that they would get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, nurses appear to be more hesitant about receiving the vaccine than doctors.

Speaking to around 1,200 doctors, nurses, and skilled nursing and assisted living workers, the survey from the California Health Care Foundation found that 65% of doctors said they would "definitely" and 28% "probably" get the vaccine when available. For nurses, 40% reported they would definitely and 33% probably get the vaccine.

A majority of doctors, 56%, said they would get the vaccine "immediately" if it was made available to them, while for nurses that number was 38%.

Despite these differences, 91% of those surveyed said they would "definitely" or "probably" recommend the vaccine to their patients.

The survey was conducted Dec. 2 through Dec. 9.

Read the full survey results here.

— Brian Watt

Entire Bay Area Region Now Subject to Strict Stay-at-Home Order

Hospitals across the 11 counties that make up the state-designated Bay Area region have in the aggregate fallen below the ICU bed capacity that triggers California's strict stay-at-home order. Currently, capacity is at 12.9%; the threshold that activates the order is 15%. On Tuesday, Marin County ran out of staffed ICU beds entirely.

The region's new, official status, making it subject to the order, will only affect the four counties that did not preemptively implement the tougher restrictions, and will go into effect on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Those counties are Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Solano, which will now have to shut down all dining — both indoor and outdoor — as well as a host of other businesses and activities.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties are already abiding by the order.

Here are the restrictions the entire region is now subject to:

  • Residents must stay at home except for work, shopping or other essential activities like medical appointments.
  • Retail operations limited to 20% capacity, or 35% at stand-alone grocery stores.
  • Restaurants must close to indoor and outdoor dining, but can offer takeout, pickup and delivery.
  • Hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging can only accommodate essential workers.

The following must shut down altogether:

  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Personal care services
  • Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters)
  • Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries
  • Family entertainment centers
  • Museums, zoos and aquariums
  • Live audience sports
  • Amusement parks
  • Indoor gyms

Outside exercise is allowed provided residents stay physically distant, and gyms can offer outdoor operations. Overnight stays at campgrounds are out, but playgrounds can now stay open following the state's policy reversal last week.

Jon Brooks

Marin County ICU Bed Capacity Falls to 0%

Marin has become the first Bay Area county to run out of staffed ICU bed capacity entirely.

As of Tuesday evening, all 29 ICU beds were full; 12 of those patients were sick with COVID-19.

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin's public health officer, says the county’s three hospitals are starting to bring surge ICU beds online. Hospitals have surge capacity up to twice the number of normal ICU beds. Currently, elective surgeries are still taking place, and the number of patients overseen by each nurse has not increased.

But Willis says the level of care might begin to erode as surge measures are implemented. He urged people to continue to wear masks and stay home.

"It’s not that there’s no room at the end," Willis said. "We do have beds. We are reaching the limit of our normal operations, and we’re starting to have to do special things to try and increase our capacity under surge."

Marin County has previously reached 0% ICU capacity during bad flu seasons.

Polly Stryker

Coronavirus Cases at Fairfield Postal Facility

A spokesman for the American Postal Workers Union confirmed there were three coronavirus cases this week at the Fairfield United States Postal Service facility in Solano County. Some workers are likely under quarantine, and the building is undergoing extensive cleaning, the spokesman said.

In recent weeks, as many as 8,000 postal workers around the country have been absent due to quarantines related to the virus, the union says. The USPS didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Chloe Veltman

