Santa Clara County reports 24 deaths in 24 Hours
Nurses more hesitant than doctors to get vaccine, survey shows
Entire Bay Area region now subject to strict stay-at-home order
Marin County ICU bed capacity falls to 0%
Coronavirus cases at Fairfield postal facility
On Contra Costa agenda: How to punish businesses that won't close
SF hospital workers get first COVID vaccinations in Bay Area
Santa Clara County Reports 24 Deaths in 24 Hours

Santa Clara County has reported 24 deaths in 24 hours, health officials said Wednesday. That is the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in one day in the county since the pandemic began.

Since a briefing announcing the grim tally Wednesday morning, the county's dashboard is reporting an additional eight deaths.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the County’s COVID-19 testing officer, appealed to the community and especially to younger people to adhere to public health directives.

“Just think of potentially infecting a relative, your mother, your father, your grandparents, and they end up in the hospital and god forbid, they die,” he said. “We’re not anywhere out of the woods yet with people dying, with the numbers of cases. The problem is that our hospitals are filling up. And right now, hospital beds and ICU beds are dwindling.”

Fenstersheib said Santa Clara County is averaging well over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day, triple the daily amount that occurred during the July surge. Currently, 4% of standard ICU beds and 6% of standard non-ICU hospital beds are available. Hospitals also maintain surge bed plans for both ICU and non-ICU beds.

On Tuesday, the county's top health official, Dr. Sara Cody, gave an emotional update on the pandemic's dire trajectory to the Board of Supervisors.

Choking up and having to take a long pause after communicating the large number of recent deaths, Cody then tearfully summarized her report.

"We have lost 553 people in our county," she said. "COVID, in fact, is on track to be among the five leading causes of death here in our county. Our pandemic locally is out of control."

Fenstersheib said he knows the messaging around safety sounds monotonous, but he once again urged people to wear face coverings, to keep socially distant, and to to refrain from traveling during the upcoming holidays. He said he will not even visit his own father, who turns 94 this month.

“I’m very sad about that. But he knows, and I know, that this is the way we’ll protect each other,” he said.

On the hopeful side, Fenstersheib said he's excited that the county received a shipment of the vaccine, which arrived on Tuesday. Workers in skilled nursing facilities and health care staff will be prioritized for the first round of vaccinations. Officials allocated more than 17,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Santa Clara County in the initial shipment. If the FDA grants emergency use authorization to the Moderna vaccine at its meeting Thursday, Fenstersheib said, the county expects it will receive nearly 40,000 doses next week.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

California Nurses More Hesitant Than Doctors to Get Vaccine, Survey Shows

More than 80% of California health care providers reported in a new survey that they would get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, nurses appear to be more hesitant about receiving the vaccine than doctors.

Speaking to around 1,200 doctors, nurses, and skilled nursing and assisted living workers, the survey from the California Health Care Foundation found that 65% of doctors said they would "definitely" and 28% "probably" get the vaccine when available. For nurses, 40% reported they would definitely and 33% probably get the vaccine.

A majority of doctors, 56%, said they would get the vaccine "immediately" if it was made available to them, while for nurses that number was 38%.

Despite these differences, 91% of those surveyed said they would "definitely" or "probably" recommend the vaccine to their patients.

The survey was conducted Dec. 2 through Dec. 9.

Read the full survey results here.

— Brian Watt

Entire Bay Area Region Now Subject to Strict Stay-at-Home Order

Hospitals across the 11 counties that make up the state-designated Bay Area region have in the aggregate fallen below the ICU bed capacity that triggers California's strict stay-at-home order. Currently, capacity is at 12.9%; the threshold that activates the order is 15%. On Tuesday, Marin County ran out of staffed ICU beds entirely.

The region's new, official status, making it subject to the order, will only affect the four counties that did not preemptively implement the tougher restrictions, and will go into effect on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Those counties are Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Solano, which will now have to shut down all dining — both indoor and outdoor — as well as a host of other businesses and activities.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties are already abiding by the order.

Here are the restrictions the entire region is now subject to:

  • Residents must stay at home except for work, shopping or other essential activities like medical appointments.
  • Retail operations limited to 20% capacity, or 35% at stand-alone grocery stores.
  • Restaurants must close to indoor and outdoor dining, but can offer takeout, pickup and delivery.
  • Hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging can only accommodate essential workers.

The following must shut down altogether:

  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Personal care services
  • Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters)
  • Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries
  • Family entertainment centers
  • Museums, zoos and aquariums
  • Live audience sports
  • Amusement parks
  • Indoor gyms

Outside exercise is allowed provided residents stay physically distant, and gyms can offer outdoor operations. Overnight stays at campgrounds are out, but playgrounds can now stay open following the state's policy reversal last week.

Jon Brooks

Marin County ICU Bed Capacity Falls to 0%

Marin has become the first Bay Area county to run out of staffed ICU bed capacity entirely.

As of Tuesday evening, all 29 ICU beds were full; 12 of those patients were sick with COVID-19.

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin's public health officer, says the county’s three hospitals are starting to bring surge ICU beds online. Hospitals have surge capacity up to twice the number of normal ICU beds. Currently, elective surgeries are still taking place, and the number of patients overseen by each nurse has not increased.

But Willis says the level of care might begin to erode as surge measures are implemented. He urged people to continue to wear masks and stay home.

"It’s not that there’s no room at the end," Willis said. "We do have beds. We are reaching the limit of our normal operations, and we’re starting to have to do special things to try and increase our capacity under surge."

Marin County has previously reached 0% ICU capacity during bad flu seasons.

Polly Stryker

Coronavirus Cases at Fairfield Postal Facility

A spokesman for the American Postal Workers Union confirmed there were three coronavirus cases this week at the Fairfield United States Postal Service facility in Solano County. Some workers are likely under quarantine, and the building is undergoing extensive cleaning, the spokesman said.

In recent weeks, as many as 8,000 postal workers around the country have been absent due to quarantines related to the virus, the union says. The USPS didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Chloe Veltman

Contra Costa Wrestles With How to Punish Businesses That Won't Close

Contra Costa County officials have decided not to move ahead with plans to increase fines on the growing number of businesses in violation of the county’s stay-at-home orders.

Since November, Contra Costa has issued nearly 2,000 fines between $250 and $1,000, according to the district attorney’s office. But plans to increase the penalty drew heated criticism at a meeting Tuesday, both from the public and members of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

"I don't want to see us raise any more fines," said District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover. "But I do want to see some policy put in place for people that are not going to obey (the) rules."

Glover suggested pulling permits for repeat violators as a more effective enforcement measure than higher fines. Meanwhile, owners of businesses like gyms and restaurants railed against the board for its failure to understand their desperate need to stay open. The meeting adjourned without a clear consensus on the issue.

At the meeting, county health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said the risk of infection is higher indoors than outdoors, "but even outdoor gatherings can result in infections, particularly in locations where people remove their masks to eat food or drink,” the Bay Area News Group reports.

“An outdoor restaurant is essentially a prolonged outdoor gathering of people who are not wearing masks. It includes several risk factors: extended times, being unmasked and being around lots of other people,” Farnitano said.

More than a dozen Danville restaurants have defied the order to shut down outdoor dining, with one owner filing a lawsuit against Contra Costa demanding the county disclose how it determines closures.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Agency secretary, has said bans on outdoor dining are geared more at discouraging people from gathering than a danger of transmission while patronizing restaurants.

Chloe Veltman and Jon Brooks

SF Hospital Workers Receive First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Bay Area

Five health care workers at San Francisco General Hospital rolled up their sleeves Tuesday morning to get the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first in the Bay Area to receive protection against the deadly virus.

The group, which included two doctors, two nurses and a radiology technician, have all worked on the front lines for months, treating critically ill coronavirus patients.

“This is an incredible moment of hope for the 6,000 people who work here who have been battling this pandemic since the end of February,” said Dr. Susan Ehrlich, CEO of SFGH.

Dr. Antonio Gomez, medical director of critical care services at the hospital, was first in line.

“To anyone out there who is having any reservations about taking the vaccine, please, it’s a safe – from the data we have available – way of protecting everybody,” he said.

Gomez said he was also taking the moment “to reflect back on what we’ve done and on the people we’ve lost, the effect this has had on our community, especially our community of Black and brown individuals who have suffered more throughout this pandemic.”

Phung Nguyen, an intensive care nurse, said she was “very honored and very excited” to be among the initial group of recipients. “I feel so relieved, because now I can go to work feeling that I am getting the protection I need so that I can continue doing the work that I am doing,” she said.

The five shots administered Tuesday come from the first tranche of 12,675 Pfizer vaccine doses San Francisco recently received from the state. That supply will be primarily reserved for front-line health care workers and residents of elder care facilities. The city says it expects to get another shipment of the vaccine next week, and every week after that, but anticipates it will still be many months before enough doses are available to distribute to the general public.

The news comes as the Bay Area experiences a surge of new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital capacity. Officials estimate the city could run out of ICU beds — which are already almost two-thirds full — by around Christmas if current trends continue.

“There will not be sufficient quantities of the vaccine to protect us as a community against this third surge,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. “So, it’s very important that people continue to wear the mask, socially distance, cancel holiday gatherings. This vaccine is a sign of hope, but we need to ensure that everybody in San Francisco is here for the vaccine.”

Polly Stryker

