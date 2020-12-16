KQED is a proud member of
Coronavirus Cases at Fairfield Postal Facility

A spokesman for the American Postal Workers Union confirmed there were three coronavirus cases this week at the Fairfield United States Postal Service facility in Solano County. Some workers are likely under quarantine and the building is undergoing extensive cleaning, the spokesman said.

In recent weeks, as many as 8,000 postal workers around the county have been absent due to quarantines related to the virus, the union says. The USPS  didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Chloe Veltman

Entire Bay Area Region Now Subject to Strict Stay-at-Home Order

Hospitals across the 11 counties that make up the state-designated Bay Area region have in the aggregate fallen below the ICU bed capacity that triggers California's strict stay-at-home order.  Currently, capacity is at 12.9%; the threshold that activates the order is 15%.

The sobering new status for the region will only affect the four counties that have not preemptively implemented the tougher restrictions before they were required to. Those counties are Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Solano, which will now have to shut down all dining, both indoor and outdoor, and a host of other businesses.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Sonoma are already abiding by the order.

Jon Brooks

 

Marin ICU Bed Capacity Falls to 0%

Marin has become the first Bay Area county to run out of staffed ICU bed capacity entirely.

As of Tuesday evening, all 29 ICU beds were full; 12 of those patients were sick with COVID-19.

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin's public health officer, says the county’s three hospitals are starting to bring surge ICU beds online. Hospitals have surge capacity up to twice the number of normal ICU beds. Currently, elective surgeries are still taking place, and the number of patients overseen by each nurse has not increased.

But Willis says the level of care might begin to erode as surge measures are implemented. He urged people to continue to wear masks and stay home.

"It’s not that there’s no room at the end," said Willis. "We do have beds. We are reaching the limit of our normal operations,and we’re starting to have to do special things to try and increase our capacity under surge. "

Marin County has previously reached 0% ICU capacity during bad flu seasons.

Polly Stryker

Contra Costa Wrestles With How to Punish Businesses That Won't Close

Contra Costa County officials have decided not to move ahead with plans to increase fines on the growing number of businesses in violation of the county’s stay-at-home orders.

Since November, Contra Costa has issued nearly 2,000 fines between $250 and $1,000, according to the district attorney’s office. But plans to increase the penalty drew heated criticism at a meeting Tuesday, both from the public and members of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

"I don't want to see us raise any more fines," said District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover. "But I do want to see some policy put in place for people that are not going to obey (the) rules."

Glover suggested pulling permits for repeat violators as a more effective enforcement measure than higher fines. Meanwhile, owners of businesses like gyms and restaurants railed against the board for its failure to understand their desperate need to stay open. The meeting adjourned without a clear consensus on the issue.

At the meeting, county health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said the risk of infection is higher indoors than outdoors, "but even outdoor gatherings can result in infections, particularly in locations where people remove their masks to eat food or drink,” the Bay Area News Group reports.

“An outdoor restaurant is essentially a prolonged outdoor gathering of people who are not wearing masks. It includes several risk factors: extended times, being unmasked and being around lots of other people,” Farnitano said.

More than a dozen Danville restaurants have defied the order to shut down outdoor dining, with one owner filing a lawsuit against Contra Costa demanding the county disclose how it determines closures.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Agency secretary, has said bans on outdoor dining are geared more at discouraging people from gathering than a danger of transmission while patronizing restaurants.

Chloe Veltman and Jon Brooks

SF Hospital Workers Receive First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Bay Area

Five health care workers at San Francisco General Hospital rolled up their sleeves Tuesday morning to get the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first in the Bay Area to receive protection against the deadly virus.

The group, which included two doctors, two nurses and a radiology technician, have all worked on the front lines for months, treating critically ill coronavirus patients.

“This is an incredible moment of hope for the 6,000 people who work here who have been battling this pandemic since the end of February,” said Dr. Susan Ehrlich, CEO of SFGH.

Dr. Antonio Gomez, medical director of critical care services at the hospital, was first in line.

“To anyone out there who is having any reservations about taking the vaccine, please, it’s a safe – from the data we have available – way of protecting everybody,” he said.

Gomez said he was also taking the moment “to reflect back on what we’ve done and on the people we’ve lost, the effect this has had on our community, especially our community of Black and brown individuals who have suffered more throughout this pandemic.”

Phung Nguyen, an intensive care nurse, said she was “very honored and very excited” to be among the initial group of recipients. “I feel so relieved, because now I can go to work feeling that I am getting the protection I need so that I can continue doing the work that I am doing,” she said.

The five shots administered Tuesday come from the first tranche of 12,675 Pfizer vaccine doses San Francisco recently received from the state. That supply will be primarily reserved for front-line health care workers and residents of elder care facilities. The city says it expects to get another shipment of the vaccine next week, and every week after that, but anticipates it will still be many months before enough doses are available to distribute to the general public.

The news comes as the Bay Area experiences a surge of new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital capacity. Officials estimate the city could run out of ICU beds — which are already almost two-thirds full — by around Christmas if current trends continue.

“There will not be sufficient quantities of the vaccine to protect us as a community against this third surge,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. “So, it’s very important that people continue to wear the mask, socially distance, cancel holiday gatherings. This vaccine is a sign of hope, but we need to ensure that everybody in San Francisco is here for the vaccine.”

Polly Stryker

Large COVID-19 Outbreak Tied to Santa Clara County Youth Travel Team

A youth basketball team in Santa Clara County is the origin of a large COVID-19 outbreak among players, coaches and their close contacts, public health officials say.

Officials have identified 77 local cases associated with the outbreak. The players traveled from the Bay Area to participate in a basketball tournament in Placer County in early November.

After an investigation, the California Department of Public Health fined the tournament operator $4,750.

A Santa Clara County public information officer called the incident "dangerous and illegal."

Any youth sports activities where participants come within 6 feet of one another or that involve interaction between more than one stable group are prohibited under current public health orders.

More on the story from San Jose Inside.

Sara Hossaini

California Plans to Vaccinate 3 Million in First Phase

At a briefing Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update on the state's allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Newsom said California would administer some 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December.

The state has already gotten the first 33,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine — part of its initial 327,000-dose allotment, he said. Those doses were distributed to four locations across the state on Monday — including 2,000 doses to San Francisco General Hospital — and will be delivered to an additional 29 locations through Wednesday.

The governor also said he was informed last night that California would receive an additional 393,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week, and expects 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of December, pending its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In all, that amounts to nearly 1.4 million doses. It's unclear where the remaining 700,000 doses will come from — and the governor's office did not immediately respond to KQED's request for clarification. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses per person.

"This has been a very optimistic 48 hours," Newsom said at Tuesday's press briefing. "We're finally seeing the vaccine being utilized. We're finally seeing those we value the most [and] we've celebrated since the beginning of this pandemic, get that support — those emergency room docs and nurses."

As more doses continue to arrive in January, California plans to vaccinate roughly 3 million people — mostly front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities — as part of its first round of vaccinations, called Phase 1A, Newsom said, characterizing the process as "a sprint, not a marathon."

The following round, Phase 1B, he said, will consist of about 8 million Californians, potentially including teachers, farm laborers and grocery workers. Specifically who will be included among that group is still being worked out by the state's advisory committee, Newsom said, noting that the group planned to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss guidelines during a hearing that will be streamed online.

Additionally, he said, California has begun rolling out a sweeping vaccination outreach campaign, building off its 2020 census outreach, that's aimed at reaching across the state's tremendously diverse population, including the many historically disenfranchised communities who may be distrustful of the effort. Newsom said materials from the campaign will be translated into 13 languages.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," Newsom said, repeating his oft-cited cliche. But, he added, gravely, "we're still in the tunnel."

The arrival of the vaccine, he said, will have little impact on the surge in new cases currently bombarding the state and projected to continue into the coming weeks. More than 32,000 new infections and 142 deaths were reported just yesterday, he said, noting that California has procured additional mobile morgues and body bags to accommodate the growing death toll.

Newsom also said fewer than 6% of intensive care unit beds in the state are now available, and spelled out several steps being taken to increase staffing and "stretch the resources," including relaxing nurse-to-patient ratios and decreasing quarantine times for those who have been exposed. The state, he said, has also hired several hundred contract health workers and is looking abroad for additional assistance.

"We're going through perhaps the most intense and urgent moment since the beginning of this pandemic," he said. "We're in the middle of the peak."

— Matthew Green (@mgreenkqed)

