Contra Costa Wrestles With How to Punish Businesses That Won't Close

Contra Costa County officials have decided not to move ahead with plans to increase fines on the growing number of businesses in violation of the county’s stay-at-home orders.

Since November, Contra Costa has issued nearly 2,000 fines between $250 - $1,000, according to the district attorney’s office. But plans to increase the penalty drew heated criticism at a meeting Tuesday, both from the public and members of the county’s board of supervisors.

"I don't want to see us raise any more fines," said District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover. "But I do want to see some policy put in place for people that are not going to obey (the) rules."

Glover suggested pulling permits for repeat violators as a more effective enforcement measure than higher fines. Meanwhile, owners of businesses like gyms and restaurants railed against the board for its failure to understand their desperate need to stay open. The meeting adjourned without a clear consensus on the issue.

At the meeting, county health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said the risk of infection is higher indoors than outdoors, "but even outdoor gatherings can result in infections, particularly in locations where people remove their masks to eat food or drink,” the Bay Area News Group reports.

“An outdoor restaurant is essentially a prolonged outdoor gathering of people who are not wearing masks. It includes several risk factors: extended times, being unmasked and being around lots of other people,” Farnitano said.

More than a dozen Danville restaurants have defied the order to shut down outdoor dining, with one owner filing a lawsuit against Contra Costa demanding the county disclose how it determines closures.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Agency secretary, has said bans on outdoor dining are geared more at  discouraging people from gathering than a danger of transmission while patronizing restaurants.

Chloe Veltman and Jon Brooks

SF Hospital Workers Receive First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Bay Area

Five health care workers at San Francisco General Hospital rolled up their sleeves Tuesday morning to get the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first in the Bay Area to receive protection against the deadly virus.

The group, which included two doctors, two nurses and a radiology technician, have all worked on the front lines for months, treating critically ill coronavirus patients.

“This is an incredible moment of hope for the 6,000 people who work here who have been battling this pandemic since the end of February,” said Dr. Susan Ehrlich, CEO of SFGH.

Dr. Antonio Gomez, medical director of critical care services at the hospital, was first in line.

“To anyone out there who is having any reservations about taking the vaccine, please, it’s a safe – from the data we have available – way of protecting everybody,” he said.

Gomez said he was also taking the moment “to reflect back on what we’ve done and on the people we’ve lost, the effect this has had on our community, especially our community of Black and brown individuals who have suffered more throughout this pandemic.”

Phung Nguyen, an intensive care nurse, said she was “very honored and very excited” to be among the initial group of recipients. “I feel so relieved, because now I can go to work feeling that I am getting the protection I need so that I can continue doing the work that I am doing,” she said.

The five shots administered Tuesday come from the first tranche of 12,675 Pfizer vaccine doses San Francisco recently received from the state. That supply will be primarily reserved for front-line health care workers and residents of elder care facilities. The city says it expects to get another shipment of the vaccine next week, and every week after that, but anticipates it will still be many months before enough doses are available to distribute to the general public.

The news comes as the Bay Area experiences a surge of new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital capacity. Officials estimate the city could run out of ICU beds — which are already almost two-thirds full — by around Christmas if current trends continue.

“There will not be sufficient quantities of the vaccine to protect us as a community against this third surge,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. “So, it’s very important that people continue to wear the mask, socially distance, cancel holiday gatherings. This vaccine is a sign of hope, but we need to ensure that everybody in San Francisco is here for the vaccine.”

— Polly Stryker (@hamrashaar)

Large COVID-19 Outbreak Tied to Santa Clara County Youth Travel Team

A youth basketball team in Santa Clara County is the origin of a large COVID-19 outbreak among players, coaches and their close contacts, public health officials say.

Officials have identified 77 local cases associated with the outbreak. The players traveled from the Bay Area to participate in a basketball tournament in Placer County in early November.

After an investigation, the California Department of Public Health fined the tournament operator $4,750.

A Santa Clara County public information officer called the incident "dangerous and illegal."

Any youth sports activities where participants come within 6 feet of one another or that involve interaction between more than one stable group are prohibited under current public health orders.

More on the story from San Jose Inside.

Sara Hossaini

California Plans to Vaccinate 3 Million in First Phase

At a briefing Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update on the state's allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Newsom said California would administer some 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December.

The state has already gotten the first 33,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine — part of its initial 327,000-dose allotment, he said. Those doses were distributed to four locations across the state on Monday — including 2,000 doses to San Francisco General Hospital — and will be delivered to an additional 29 locations through Wednesday.

The governor also said he was informed last night that California would receive an additional 393,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week, and expects 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of December, pending its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In all, that amounts to nearly 1.4 million doses. It's unclear where the remaining 700,000 doses will come from — and the governor's office did not immediately respond to KQED's request for clarification. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses per person.

"This has been a very optimistic 48 hours," Newsom said at Tuesday's press briefing. "We're finally seeing the vaccine being utilized. We're finally seeing those we value the most [and] we've celebrated since the beginning of this pandemic, get that support — those emergency room docs and nurses."

As more doses continue to arrive in January, California plans to vaccinate roughly 3 million people — mostly front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities — as part of its first round of vaccinations, called Phase 1A, Newsom said, characterizing the process as "a sprint, not a marathon."

The following round, Phase 1B, he said, will consist of about 8 million Californians, potentially including teachers, farm laborers and grocery workers. Specifically who will be included among that group is still being worked out by the state's advisory committee, Newsom said, noting that the group planned to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss guidelines during a hearing that will be streamed online.

Additionally, he said, California has begun rolling out a sweeping vaccination outreach campaign, building off its 2020 census outreach, that's aimed at reaching across the state's tremendously diverse population, including the many historically disenfranchised communities who may be distrustful of the effort. Newsom said materials from the campaign will be translated into 13 languages.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," Newsom said, repeating his oft-cited cliche. But, he added, gravely, "we're still in the tunnel."

The arrival of the vaccine, he said, will have little impact on the surge in new cases currently bombarding the state and projected to continue into the coming weeks. More than 32,000 new infections and 142 deaths were reported just yesterday, he said, noting that California has procured additional mobile morgues and body bags to accommodate the growing death toll.

Newsom also said fewer than 6% of intensive care unit beds in the state are now available, and spelled out several steps being taken to increase staffing and "stretch the resources," including relaxing nurse-to-patient ratios and decreasing quarantine times for those who have been exposed. The state, he said, has also hired several hundred contract health workers and is looking abroad for additional assistance.

"We're going through perhaps the most intense and urgent moment since the beginning of this pandemic," he said. "We're in the middle of the peak."

— Matthew Green (@mgreenkqed)

No Airbnb Refunds, Despite California Travel Ban

People who used Airbnb to book vacations in popular winter destinations like Lake Tahoe before the statewide ban on nonessential travel was reinstituted earlier this month are struggling to obtain refunds.

Berkeley resident Valerie McDermott hoped to give her two young kids their first experience of snow this week. But when she heard about the new statewide ban on leisure trips and tried to get a refund on the Lake Tahoe accommodation she made back in October, the host was noncommittal.

McDermott said Airbnb was no help.

"The option is either lose your entire amount of money you paid, up [at] the discretion of the host, or violate the [travel] order blatantly and put people’s lives at risk," she said.

A spokesman for Airbnb said the company is providing refunds for stays booked before March 14, 2020. But reservations made after that date are subject to regular cancellation policies. State and county plans for enforcing the travel restrictions remain unclear.

Chloe Veltman

San Francisco Supervisors to Vote on Urging Vaccination Priority for Teachers

The full San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday on whether to approve a resolution urging Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health to prioritize California public school workers for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The resolution, proposed by San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen, calls for teachers and school support staff to follow health care professionals and long-term care residents in receiving the vaccine. Ronen says getting teachers vaccinated is necessary in order to safely reopen public schools for students to physically attend.

"If we do not act now to resolve these dangerous disruptions to our public education system, the deep learning deficits caused by school closures could have — and will have — lasting impacts on our students," Ronen said.

The resolution cites a number of reasons for making teachers a priority: the adverse impacts of teaching only through distance learning, especially among low-income and minority students; the lack of resources for schools to reopen safely; and a decline in public school enrollment as some families leave the system for private schools that have brought students back into classrooms; among others.

Some critics argue that teachers should not be prioritized above essential workers who are unable do their jobs from home. Gabriela López, SFUSD Board of Education vice president, said last week that grocery store clerks, construction workers and "anyone in our transportation system who (has) never shut their doors since we sheltered in place," should get priority over teachers, because "they've been putting their bodies on the line every single day to maintain our city."

Chloe Veltman and Jon Brooks

Marin County Says Huge Majority of Front-line Hospital Workers Want COVID-19 Vaccine

Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis says about 90% of front-line ICU and emergency department doctors report they're interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

His department also conducted an unscientific poll of about 300 health care workers — mainly hospital and skilled nursing facility staff — and 84% of them said they would get vaccinated.

"We do think that this is going to be a game-changer for us, especially in our skilled nursing facilities," Willis said. "There are 12 outbreaks happening today in Marin in long-term care facilities."

When his office looks at all nurses, doctors and other health care staff across the board, Willis estimates the number of people choosing to get vaccinated drops to between 70% to 80%.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in Marin County on Wednesday, with the first shots beginning Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared a survey of health care workers at a public meeting of its vaccine advisory committee on Nov. 23. At that time, about 63% of health care workers polled said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Polly Stryker (@hamrashaar)

