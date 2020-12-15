KQED is a proud member of
FDA Researchers Endorse Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Scientists at the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna as safe and efficacious on Tuesday, one day after the first doses of a competing vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech were delivered across the United States.

The FDA reviewers said that the two-dose vaccine “was highly effective” in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 from occurring “at least 14 days after the receipt of the second dose.”

Vaccine-related side effects, such as aches and pains, appeared more severe than with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, though such comparisons should be made with caution and are in no way expected to slow the clearance of the vaccine or present major concerns. There was also preliminary evidence that the vaccine has some efficacy after one dose, and that it prevents asymptomatic COVID-19 cases — those that occur without a person ever feeling ill.

Moderna disclosed Nov. 30 that its vaccine decreased symptomatic COVID-19 infections by 94% in clinical trials, while also preventing more severe forms of the disease. But the release of FDA documents provides the most complete look yet at what is likely to be the second COVID-19 vaccine cleared for emergency use against the disease.

Read the full story from STAT.

Matthew Herper and Damian Garde, STAT

San Francisco Supervisors to Vote on Urging Vaccination Priority for Teachers

The full Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday on whether to approve a resolution urging Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health to prioritize California public school workers for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The resolution, proposed by San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen, asks for teachers and school support staff to follow health care professionals and long-term care residents in line for receiving the vaccine. Ronen says getting teachers vaccinated is necessary in order to safely reopen public schools for students to physically attend.

"If we do not act now to resolve these dangerous disruptions to our public education system, the deep learning deficits caused by school closures could have —and will have — lasting impacts on our students," Ronen said.

The resolution cites a number of reasons for making teachers a priority: the adverse impacts of teaching only through distance learning, especially among low-income and minority students; the lack of resources for schools to reopen safely; and a decline in public school enrollment as some families leave the system for private schools that have brought students back into classrooms.

Some critics argue that teachers should not be prioritized above essential workers who are unable do their jobs from home. Gabriela López, SFUSD School Board vice president, said last week that grocery store clerks, construction workers and "anyone in our transportation system who (has) never shut their doors since we sheltered in place," should get priority over teachers, because "they've been putting their bodies on the line every single day to maintain our city."

Chloe Veltman and Jon Brooks

Marin Says Huge Majority of Front-line Hospital Workers Want COVID Vaccine

Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis says about 90% of front-line ICU and emergency department doctors report they're interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

His department also conducted an unscientific poll of about 300 health care workers — mainly hospital and skilled nursing facility staff — and 84% of them said they would get vaccinated.

"We do think that this is going to be a game-changer for us, especially in our skilled nursing facilities," he said. "There are twelve outbreaks happening today in Marin in long-term care facilities."

When his office looks at all nurses, doctors and other health care staff across the board, Willis estimates the number of people choosing to get vaccinated drops to between 70%-80%.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in Marin County on Wednesday, with the first shots beginning Thursday.

The CDC shared a survey of health care workers at a public meeting of its vaccine advisory committee on Nov. 23. At that time, about 63% of health care workers polled said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Polly Stryker (@hamrashaar)

Sacramento Kindergarten Enrollment Drops

Kindergarten enrollment in Sacramento city schools has dropped by hundreds this year.

Ann Crisp is among many parents who have opted to pay to keep their would-be kindergartners in private preschool this year. She says the long-term value of in-person learning is worth the risk of her 5-year-old son contracting COVID-19 at school.

“I don’t want him to be delayed going into school any more than he was going to be,” she said.

Crisp says she tried distance learning with him for a couple of weeks, but it simply didn’t work. She and her husband both work from home, and their son has some developmental delays.

“We set up a desk next to my desk so he could be sitting next to me and I could make sure he was paying attention, but because of his delays, even following along with the alphabet, I needed to be there right next to him to make sure he was holding his pencil the right way,” she said.

Early numbers show Sacramento City Unified enrolled about 600 fewer kindergartners this year. Other systems are seeing the same decline: Los Angeles Unified now has thousands fewer kindergarten students. The Sacramento school district serves 43,000 students total.

SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar says he's worried about the drop.

“Kindergarten is a critical educational milestone that leads to another critical milestone a couple of years down the road — in third grade readiness rates — which of course have a tremendous association to overall success,” he said.

Aguilar says if the declining enrollment holds, it could eventually mean millions in lost revenue to the already cash-strapped district. Advocates also worry inequities could worsen: If poor kids fall behind during the pandemic, it will be harder for them to catch up to
their classmates.

— Pauline Bartolone, CapRadio (@pbartolone)

Amid Rollout, S.F. Health Director Warns 'Vaccine Will Not Crush This Curve'

The coronavirus vaccine rollout has begun in California. But in San Francisco, at least, health officials downplayed what might typically be a headline-ready, made-for-TV moment: trucks delivering a life-saving vaccine to beleaguered hospital workers who have been the front-line troops in the fight against a global pandemic.

The first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine arrived in California Sunday night at Los Angeles International Airport. Within hours, the Bay Area received its first delivery of 2,000 doses at San Francisco General Hospital.

But you wouldn’t have known it from listening to Monday's coronavirus briefing by one of the city’s top health officials.

Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s director of health, instead delivered a sober analysis of the city’s latest surge — COVID-19 cases are up 50% since Thanksgiving — and asked people to take a “step back and realize how dire our situation is at this point.”

He briefly acknowledged the city was one of four in the state to receive the first shipment of doses while taking questions from reporters. But he was less than celebratory.

“The hope of this vaccine will not crush this curve and with limited supply, the vaccine will not save us from this current increase and surge in hospitalizations,” he said.

The Bay Area’s ICU capacity is hovering just above the 15% threshold set by the state to trigger its latest stay-at-home order.

There was a little more theatricality involved in an event attended by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who offered a qualified comment about how Californians should celebrate the vaccine’s arrival but also be “mindful about the challenge we face.”

Newsom sat with five health care workers as they received the state’s first vaccine doses at a Kaiser Permanente facility. Kim Taylor, an emergency department nurse, was one of the workers who received a shot.

“We front-line workers have been working around the clock, sacrificing so much of what we do and love to take care of our patients, we've been doing this while trying to take care of our own families and keep them safe, what I want you guys to know is — help is on the way, today's just the first step,” she said.

Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County’s vaccine officer, said an initial round of more than 17,000 doses for county use will arrive this week.

“We are following the priorities that were determined by the CDC and the state,” he said. “We will be vaccinating health care workers as well as residents of skilled nursing facilities.”

In Marin, the vaccine, which was supposed to arrive Monday, has been delayed and is now due on Wednesday. Vaccinations could begin on Thursday.

A few hours after his press conference, Newsom announced in a tweet that Pfizer was sending an additional round of its coronavirus vaccine to California next week.

—Kevin Stark

Newsom Says 393,000 More Pfizer Vaccine Doses Coming Next Week

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted the following just before 5 p.m. Monday:

The first vaccine shipment to California this week contains about 327,000 doses. The state says it expects to receive over 2 million doses by the end of December.

Jon Brooks 

L.A. County Won’t Follow Federal COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Nursing Homes

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says its planning to provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to its nursing homes, and has begun training staff in those facilities on how to administer it.

That's a deviation from the federal plan, which relies on CVS and Walgreens to administer the Pfizer vaccine at nursing facilities.

Once the Moderna vaccine gets its expected approval for emergency use, it will be sent directly to the county’s 385 nursing homes, health officials said, with the first doses expected to be received by next week.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said speed is a top priority. The Moderna vaccine, she said, is expected to arrive a full week sooner than the one from Pfizer, which requires ultra-cold storage.

She said the county will help understaffed nursing homes administer the shots.

"We have strike teams that will go out and make sure that, you know, in a matter of days, we're vaccinating everybody," Ferrer said.

Los Angeles County's nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic: More than 2,100 residents and staff have died of the virus.

— Jackie Fortiér, KPCC (@JackieFortier)

