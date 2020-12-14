KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

LA County won’t follow federal vaccination plan for nursing homesCalifornia doctors prepare for vaccine discussions with dubious patientsCoronavirus spreading rapidly through Sacramento prisonSan Francisco's Cliff House restaurant to closeNew door-to-door testing program in Santa Clara CountyBay Area counties will start getting first deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine MondaySome Danville restaurants push back against orders to stop outdoor dining
More timeline

L.A. County Won’t Follow Federal COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Nursing Homes

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says its planning to provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to its nursing homes, and has begun training staff in those facilities on how to administer it.

That's a deviation from the federal plan, which relies on CVS and Walgreens to administer the Pfizer vaccine at nursing facilities.

Once the Moderna vaccine gets its expected approval for emergency use, it will be sent directly to the county’s 385 nursing homes, health officials said, with the first doses expected to be received by next week.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said speed is a top priority. The Moderna vaccine, she said, is expected to arrive a full week sooner than the one from Pfizer, which requires ultra-cold storage.

She said the county will help understaffed nursing homes administer the shots.

"We have strike teams that will go out and make sure that, you know, in a matter of days, we're vaccinating everybody," Ferrer said.

Los Angeles County's nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic: More than 2,100 residents and staff have died of the virus.

Jackie Fortiér, KPCC

Top of timeline ↑

California Doctors Prepare for Vaccine Discussions With Dubious Patients

As California begins distributing its first tranche of the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors across the state are preparing to talk to potentially resistant patients.

Dr. Shannon Connolly, a family physician, says vaccine education occurs daily in her Orange County clinic, usually about the flu shot. But the coronavirus vaccine is going to require a new level of convincing.

“Because the pandemic has become so deeply politicized in our country, patients are much more distrustful of, or will be much more distrustful of, the COVID-19 vaccine than they have been historically of other vaccines," Connolly said.

In May, 72% of Americans said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine. By November, that rate had dropped to 60%, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

“I think they're afraid that the politicization of the pandemic has resulted in the development of an unsafe product,” said Connolly.

She said she’s been spending extra time studying the current vaccine trials so she can assure her patients they’re safe.

Organizations such as the California Medical Association are creating resources to help physicians prepare to talk to vaccine-hesitant patients.

Dr. Richard Pan, a Democratic state senator from Sacramento and an advocate for stricter immunization policies, says there’s a lot of false information about the COVID-19 vaccine online.

“The spread of mis- or disinformation does have a cost to it," he said. "And part of the cost is the time [of] health professionals, who are certainly willing to do it. But it takes them away from other things ... talking about things like nutrition or the child's development."

In California, the vaccine will first be offered to health care providers and essential workers before it’s made more widely available to the general public.

Sammy Caiola, CapRadio 

Top of timeline ↑

The Coronavirus Is Spreading Rapidly Through Sacramento Prison

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through a Sacramento prison, where 155 individuals are now confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus.

Nearly all of the cases at California State Prison-Sacramento have occurred in the past two weeks, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation statistics.

The prison “has had an increase (surge) in the number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and is now considered an outbreak institution,” wrote Brittany Brizendine, prison CEO, in a Dec. 3 memo distributed to incarcerated individuals and obtained by KQED.

“We’re on quarantine, allowed only to go to the phone; one person at the microwave at a time," said Matthias Daugherty, who is incarcerated in the prison’s minimum security unit. "You can exercise in your little area, but the yard is shut down.”

Before the current flurry of infections, the prison had managed to avoid a major outbreak. State records show only a few cases during the summer surge that overwhelmed San Quentin and other facilities in the prison system.

California is now shattering previous records at more than a dozen prisons across the state, forcing officials to issue fresh quarantine measures. In just the past two weeks, 9,136 new cases have been confirmed.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, officials at the Sacramento prison are testing staff and inmates at least once a week, limiting movement, quarantining people with potential exposure and isolating individuals who feel sick, according to the memo.

All staff are required to wear N-95 masks, while prisoners are provided KN-95 respirators and encouraged to “wear them at all times,” Brizendine wrote.

Daugherty says he keeps his mask on, constantly washes his hands and cleans his bunk area frequently.

But he still worries about getting sick. “It’s always on my mind,” he said.

Dana Simas, press secretary for CDCR, said officials are "working closely to immediately address an increase in COVID-19 cases at CSP-Sacramento."

Kevin Stark 

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco's Cliff House Restaurant to Close

The Cliff House restaurant, which first opened 157 years ago, announced Sunday that it will close permanently on Dec. 31, a victim both of the COVID-19 pandemic and delays by the National Park Service in reaching a long-term operating contract, the restaurant's owners said.

The announcement of the permanent closure was posted Sunday by Cliff House's longtime owners, Dan and Mary Hountalas, on the restaurant's website. They said 180 employees will lose their jobs.

The Cliff House ended in-house dining in March due to the pandemic, offering only takeout service starting in early June. But they closed down completely in mid-July, saying the restaurant was losing too much money as a takeout-only operation.

"It costs tens of thousands of dollars every month to maintain and guard the massive Cliff House building," the owners wrote.

The last long-term contract between the Cliff House and the National Park Service expired in June 2018, and the restaurant had been operating since then under a series of short-term contracts, the current one set to expire on Dec. 31.

The owners said Sunday that COVID-19 exacerbated their business difficulties, which they asserted started with the 2018 expiration of the last 20-year contract.

"The National Park Service should have selected an operator on a long-term basis to ensure the continued operation of this national treasure," the Hountalases said in their statement Sunday.

The National Park Service said in an email Monday afternoon that it had "hoped to continue working with" the Cliff House's owners.

"We too are disappointed about this temporary suspension of services, however we remain committed to providing an exceptional experience for residents and visitors to the Bay Area and look forward to welcoming the public back in the future," a spokesperson wrote.

—Bay City News, KQED News

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Launches Door-to-Door Coronavirus Testing Program

Santa Clara County is launching a new door-to-door coronavrius testing program in an effort to reach communities hardest hit by the virus. This week, four teams made up of public health care workers and community organizers will spread out across East San Jose, equipped with self-administering test kits.

“We would like to test as many as we can,” said Dr. Analilia Garcia, the racial and health equity senior manager for the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The program will roll out Tuesday through Fridays for the next few weeks, with teams headed out into neighborhoods between 9 a.m.and 3 p.m. How many households can be tested each day is still unclear.

“Over the next few weeks, as we do this and find our rhythm ... we will be able to gauge what it takes to test one, two, three, four, five tests in a household and how long that takes,” Garcia said.

Those tested can expect their results within 48 hours via text or email. For those who don't have or have limited access to the internet, Garcia's team can deliver the results in person, she said. If a household member tests positive, the team will be able to connect that household with direct support.

“Part of this intervention is to not only provide the testing and ensuring they get the result, but also connecting them with case investigators and contact tracers who can then support families in accessing services," Garcia said.

East San Jose is the hardest hit area by COVID-19 in the county. In the 95122 ZIP code, nearly 6% of the total population have contracted the virus, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

—Marco Siler-Gonzales

Top of timeline ↑

Some Bay Area Counties to Get First Vaccine Deliveries This Week

Parts of the Bay Area are expected to receive the first deliveries of the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday.

KQED reached out to counties across the Bay Area to ask when they'd receive their first vaccine deliveries.

While most counties said they were still carefully planning for the shipments, Marin County said it expects its first shipment Wednesday, Santa Clara County said it's expecting its first shipment as early as Monday, and Alameda County said it would receive its first shipment Thursday or Friday.

Santa Clara County was home to the first known victims of the coronavirus in the United States and was among the first in the country to announce stay-at-home orders.

It is now poised to receive some of the first shipments of the new Pfizer vaccine, currently en route from Michigan and Wisconsin to counties in all 50 states.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 testing officer, said the drug is first going to larger counties with sufficient ultra-cold storage.

He said the health department will use about a third of the initial 17,550 dose shipment to inoculate all skilled nursing facility staff with one of two shots starting later this week, which totals about 6,000 people.

"We certainly don't want them all coming at once, in case anyone ends up with some of the mild side effects, so we'll do a portion and a portion and a portion and hopefully we'll get them all vaccinated hopefully in the next few weeks," Fenstersheib said.

The remaining doses will go to a fraction of hospital staff.

There are roughly 130,000 health care workers in Santa Clara County, including skilled nurses, EMTs and others.

Alameda County will receive 13,650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the county's health agency, with first doses going to high-risk acute hospital workers. Another priority group are patients in elderly care facilities.

While the vaccine was initially purported to head to Marin County on Monday, it will now be delivered Wednesday. Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis said, "We were ready Monday, we'll be extra ready Wednesday."

— Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini)

Top of timeline ↑

Some Danville Restaurants Defy Orders to Close Outdoor Dining

More than a dozen Danville restaurants are defying Contra Costa County’s orders to close outdoor dining, while demanding public health officials show evidence linking outdoor dining with coronavirus spread.

At risk, they say, is public trust.

Corey Katz, owner of Bar Cava in Martinez, filed a suit against Contra Costa County Thursday to push the county to disclose their process behind determining closures.

“There is no proof, no data, no science," Katz said.

Contra Costa County was one of six Bay Area jurisdictions to preemptively roll back reopenings amid a surge in cases, including banning outdoor dining.

Jimmy Eliopoulos, co-owner of the restaurant Crumbs in Danville, said the ban “doesn’t make sense.”

“If you ordered the food and just sat across the street or maybe 6 feet over away from the patio, that's completely fine,” he said.

Eliopoulos and others say they want to see precisely how public health officials decide what can stay open and what can’t.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Agency secretary, said that bans on outdoor dining are more to discourage folks from moving and gathering and have less to do with the safety of the activity itself.

A judge in Los Angeles County blocked a local ban on outdoor dining last week, stating the county didn't adequately weigh “risks and benefits” when making the decision.

Some health experts agree that public health orders can seem arbitrary, like Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious diseases professor at UCSF.

“We do not have data that outdoor dining, that outdoor playgrounds, that two members that aren't in the same household taking a walk outdoors, is dangerous. And blunt lockdowns are alienating the public," Gandhi said.

She said arbitrary and confusing guidelines erode trust in public health officials — trust they will need in the coming months to ensure vaccine distribution goes well.

— Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie)

Top of timeline ↑