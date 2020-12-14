KQED is a proud member of
The Coronavirus Is Spreading Rapidly Through Sacramento Prison

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through a Sacramento prison, where 155 individuals are now confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus.

Nearly all of the cases at California State Prison-Sacramento have occurred in the past two weeks, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation statistics.

The prison “has had an increase (surge) in the number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and is now considered an outbreak institution,” wrote Brittany Brizendine, prison CEO, in a Dec. 3 memo distributed to incarcerated individuals and obtained by KQED.

“We’re on quarantine, allowed only to go to the phone; one person at the microwave at a time," said Matthias Daugherty, who is incarcerated in the prison’s minimum security unit. "You can exercise in your little area, but the yard is shut down.”

Before the current flurry of infections, the prison had managed to avoid a major outbreak. State records show only a few cases during the summer surge that overwhelmed San Quentin and other facilities in the prison system.

California is now shattering previous records at more than a dozen prisons across the state, forcing officials to issue fresh quarantine measures. In just the past two weeks, 9,136 new cases have been confirmed.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, officials at the Sacramento prison are testing staff and inmates at least once a week, limiting movement, quarantining people with potential exposure and isolating individuals who feel sick, according to the memo.

All staff are required to wear N-95 masks, while prisoners are provided KN-95 respirators and encouraged to “wear them at all times,” Brizendine wrote.

Daugherty says he keeps his mask on, constantly washes his hands and cleans his bunk area frequently.

But he still worries about getting sick. “It’s always on my mind,” he said.

Dana Simas, press secretary for CDCR, said officials are "working closely to immediately address an increase in COVID-19 cases at CSP-Sacramento."

San Francisco's Cliff House Restaurant to Close

The Cliff House restaurant, which first opened 157 years ago, announced Sunday that it will close permanently on Dec. 31, a victim both of the COVID-19 pandemic and delays by the National Park Service in reaching a long-term operating contract, the restaurant's owners said.

The announcement of the permanent closure was posted Sunday by Cliff House's longtime owners, Dan and Mary Hountalas, on the restaurant's website. They said 180 employees will lose their jobs.

The Cliff House ended in-house dining in March due to the pandemic, offering only takeout service starting in early June. But they closed down completely in mid-July, saying the restaurant was losing too much money as a takeout-only operation.

"It costs tens of thousands of dollars every month to maintain and guard the massive Cliff House building," the owners wrote.

The last long-term contract between the Cliff House and the National Park Service expired in June 2018, and the restaurant had been operating since then under a series of short-term contracts, the current one set to expire on Dec. 31.

The owners said Sunday that COVID-19 exacerbated their business difficulties, which they asserted started with the 2018 expiration of the last 20-year contract.

"The National Park Service should have selected an operator on a long-term basis to ensure the continued operation of this national treasure," the Hountalases said in their statement Sunday.

Santa Clara County Launches Door-to-Door Coronavirus Testing Program

Santa Clara County is launching a new door-to-door coronavrius testing program in an effort to reach communities hardest hit by the virus. This week, four teams made up of public health care workers and community organizers will spread out across East San Jose, equipped with self-administering test kits.

“We would like to test as many as we can,” said Dr. Analilia Garcia, the racial and health equity senior manager for the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The program will roll out Tuesday through Fridays for the next few weeks, with teams headed out into neighborhoods between 9 a.m.and 3 p.m. How many households can be tested each day is still unclear.

“Over the next few weeks, as we do this and find our rhythm ... we will be able to gauge what it takes to test one, two, three, four, five tests in a household and how long that takes,” Garcia said.

Those tested can expect their results within 48 hours via text or email. For those who don't have or have limited access to the internet, Garcia's team can deliver the results in person, she said. If a household member tests positive, the team will be able to connect that household with direct support.

“Part of this intervention is to not only provide the testing and ensuring they get the result, but also connecting them with case investigators and contact tracers who can then support families in accessing services," Garcia said.

East San Jose is the hardest hit area by COVID-19 in the county. In the 95122 ZIP code, nearly 6% of the total population have contracted the virus, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Some Bay Area Counties to Get First Vaccine Deliveries This Week

Parts of the Bay Area are expected to receive the first deliveries of the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday.

KQED reached out to counties across the Bay Area to ask when they'd receive their first vaccine deliveries.

While most counties said they were still carefully planning for the shipments, Marin County said it expects its first shipment Wednesday, Santa Clara County said it's expecting its first shipment as early as Monday, and Alameda County said it would receive its first shipment Thursday or Friday.

Santa Clara County was home to the first known victims of the coronavirus in the United States and was among the first in the country to announce stay-at-home orders.

It is now poised to receive some of the first shipments of the new Pfizer vaccine, currently en route from Michigan and Wisconsin to counties in all 50 states.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 testing officer, said the drug is first going to larger counties with sufficient ultra-cold storage.

He said the health department will use about a third of the initial 17,550 dose shipment to inoculate all skilled nursing facility staff with one of two shots starting later this week, which totals about 6,000 people.

"We certainly don't want them all coming at once, in case anyone ends up with some of the mild side effects, so we'll do a portion and a portion and a portion and hopefully we'll get them all vaccinated hopefully in the next few weeks," Fenstersheib said.

The remaining doses will go to a fraction of hospital staff.

There are roughly 130,000 health care workers in Santa Clara County, including skilled nurses, EMTs and others.

Alameda County will receive 13,650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the county's health agency, with first doses going to high-risk acute hospital workers. Another priority group are patients in elderly care facilities.

While the vaccine was initially purported to head to Marin County on Monday, it will now be delivered Wednesday. Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis said, "We were ready Monday, we'll be extra ready Wednesday."

Some Danville Restaurants Defy Orders to Close Outdoor Dining

More than a dozen Danville restaurants are defying Contra Costa County’s orders to close outdoor dining, while demanding public health officials show evidence linking outdoor dining with coronavirus spread.

At risk, they say, is public trust.

Corey Katz, owner of Bar Cava in Martinez, filed a suit against Contra Costa County Thursday to push the county to disclose their process behind determining closures.

“There is no proof, no data, no science," Katz said.

Contra Costa County was one of six Bay Area jurisdictions to preemptively roll back reopenings amid a surge in cases, including banning outdoor dining.

Jimmy Eliopoulos, co-owner of the restaurant Crumbs in Danville, said the ban “doesn’t make sense.”

“If you ordered the food and just sat across the street or maybe 6 feet over away from the patio, that's completely fine,” he said.

Eliopoulos and others say they want to see precisely how public health officials decide what can stay open and what can’t.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Agency secretary, said that bans on outdoor dining are more to discourage folks from moving and gathering and have less to do with the safety of the activity itself.

A judge in Los Angeles County blocked a local ban on outdoor dining last week, stating the county didn't adequately weigh “risks and benefits” when making the decision.

Some health experts agree that public health orders can seem arbitrary, like Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious diseases professor at UCSF.

“We do not have data that outdoor dining, that outdoor playgrounds, that two members that aren't in the same household taking a walk outdoors, is dangerous. And blunt lockdowns are alienating the public," Gandhi said.

She said arbitrary and confusing guidelines erode trust in public health officials — trust they will need in the coming months to ensure vaccine distribution goes well.

In Central California, All ICU Beds Filled Amid COVID Surge

The number of available intensive care unit beds in California’s San Joaquin Valley plummeted to zero for the first time Saturday, state officials announced as ICU units fill up statewide amid spiking COVID-19 cases.

Just a day earlier, the region’s ICU capacity was at 4.5%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The region, comprised of 12 counties in central California, along with the enormous Southern California region, contain more than 60% of the state’s 40 million residents. Last week, the two regions were ordered to follow the strictest anti-COVID-19 rules under a new state stay-at-home order that aims to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by restricting infectious contacts.

Overflowing ICUs have been a major concern.

It wasn’t immediately clear how hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley will respond.

In Imperial County, El Centro Regional Medical Center recently opened a tent in its parking lot with capacity for 50 non-coronavirus patients as it deals with the crush of people with COVID-19.

Public health officials blame the surge on people ignoring safety rules to wear masks and social distance except for when in their own households. They have voiced fears that COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations will continue to soar as people ignore stay-at-home orders to gather for the holidays.

The restrictions — the toughest since a spring lockdown — have been met with defiance from some business owners who say it will ruin them after nearly a year of seeing their clientele avoid public places because of COVID-19 fears and on-again, off-again restrictions.

Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area and the city of Berkeley chose to implement their own voluntary orders independent of the state. Sonoma County joined that group Thursday, implementing its own lockdown beginning Saturday.

Santa Clara County Virus Outbreak Linked to Illegal Youth Basketball Tournament

An outbreak of 77 coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County has been traced to an illegal youth basketball tournament held last month in Placer County, public health officials said Friday.

Those who tested positive attended the event Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 at the Courtside Basketball Center in Rocklin, the Santa Clara Public Health Department announced. They included 39 middle school and high school players, three coaches and 35 “additional contacts,” officials said in a news release.

An additional 17 cases outside Santa Clara County also have been traced to the tournament, the release said.

The event violated local and state orders for youth sports during the pandemic, officials said.

“Public health orders, directives and guidance around contact sports and sporting events are in place for a reason. The risk of transmission in these settings can easily result in community spread that threatens the most vulnerable among us,” said Dr. Monika Roy, Santa Clara County’s assistant public health officer.

The California Department of Public Health has initiated an enforcement investigation involving the tournament operator, according to the news release.

Courtside’s owners could not be reached for comment. The center’s website said the facility is closed until further notice “out of precaution with the statewide lockdown and for the safety of all.”

