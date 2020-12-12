KQED is a proud member of
Santa Clara County Virus Outbreak Linked to Illegal Youth Basketball Tournament

An outbreak of 77 coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County has been traced to an illegal youth basketball tournament held last month in Placer County, public health officials said Friday.

Those who tested positive attended the event Nov. 7 and 8 at Courtside Basketball Center in Rocklin, Santa Clara Public Health announced. They included 39 middle- and high school players, three coaches and 35 “additional contacts,” officials said in a news release.

An additional 17 cases outside Santa Clara County also have been traced to the tournament, the release said.

The event violated local and state orders for youth sports during the pandemic, officials said.

“Public Health orders, directives, and guidance around contact sports and sporting events are in place for a reason. The risk of transmission in these settings can easily result in community spread that threatens the most vulnerable among us,” said Dr. Monika Roy, Santa Clara County’s assistant public health officer.

The California Department of Public Health has initiated an enforcement investigation involving the tournament operator, according to the news release.

Courtside’s owners could not be reached for comment. The center’s website said the facility is closed until further notice “out of precaution with the statewide lockdown and for the safety of all.”

Associated Press

FDA Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use In U.S.

Federal officials have authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech in a landmark decision that promises to alter the fight against the coronavirus radically in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration released its letter to Pfizer granting the authorization Friday evening.

"It is nothing short of a medical miracle to have FDA authorization of a vaccine for COVID-19 just over 11 months since the virus was made known to the world," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a statement. "Vaccines will help bring this pandemic to an end, which is all the more reason to double down on the public health measures we need to stay safe in the coming months."

The FDA's decision, which comes just one day after an advisory panel overwhelmingly offered its endorsement, makes the vaccine the first to obtain a green light for widespread distribution in the United States.

Several other countries have previously granted such an authorization to the Pfizer vaccine — including the U.K., where a sweeping immunization program kicked off earlier this week.

HHS' Azar, speaking with ABC's Good Morning Americasaid earlier Friday he expects that "we could be seeing people [in the U.S.] getting vaccinated Monday or Tuesday of next week."

In the first push after authorization, the government expects 2.9 million doses of vaccine to go out. Shipments are expected to begin within 24 hours. Government officials have said they'll be able to supply enough doses of vaccine for 20 million people by the end of the year.

Read the full story on NPR.

Colin Dwyer, NPR

Is California Headed for a NYC-Type COVID Crisis? Interview With UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter

Hospitals across California are filling up with COVID-19 patients, and some counties report their intensive care units are already maxed out.

KQED's Brian Watt spoke earlier in the week about this dire situation with Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Is California heading for what we saw in New York in the spring?

Bob Wachter: If we don't turn the curve around, the answer is probably yes. We're better prepared than we were. We have medicines. We know how to treat this disease. But, if we get overwhelmed with patients in our ICUs, we don't have enough doctors, don't have enough nurses, we know that the outcomes are going to get worse, and mortality will spike. And in some communities in California, we're getting perilously close to that. So we have to do everything we can to turn that around.

What have hospitals done to prepare for this critical moment? 

Many of them have increased their capacity. At UCSF, for example, we were able to open Mount Zion Hospital in San Francisco. And St. Francis opened up some capacity.

We're better at treating it; there are now a few medicines that we now know work. And we're better at just the day-to-day care of COVID patients. We understand some of the complications that we didn't in the beginning.

But a lot of that goes out the window if we simply don't have enough doctors and nurses and ventilators to take care of the patients. So, you're better off getting sick today than you would have been in March. But you still don't want to get this disease, and you certainly don't want to get this disease and need to go to a hospital that is absolutely overwhelmed.

As more people get sick, they could infect more health care providers. Is this something that really worries you, that we're just going to run out of people to help care for people? 

Yes. That's our most precious commodity, our people. And it's not just the doctors and nurses who might get infected by people in the hospital. You know, we're living in the community, too, and we are essential workers. We've got to be out and about and go to the hospital and and go to the stores and do everything else. And so as the communities are surging, health care workers are getting sick the same as everybody else.

If we don't have enough doctors and nurses, that's probably our critical shortage. There may be shortages of protective equipment, as there were in the beginning, but that's not as critical as just making sure we have enough doctors and nurses and respiratory therapists and others to take care of you.

What does burnout look like for physicians and nurses?

People are tired and frazzled and frustrated and it makes it just harder for them to do their job. They're professionals and they come in and they will do the work. But, you know, people are depressed and they've been at this for 10 months now in the Bay Area. We have had the most benign experience of any large city in the country so far, so the burnout is tempered by the fact that we have not gotten hammered. But it still is exhausting, and particularly when you know that a lot of the cases could have been prevented if people followed the guidelines.

Are you worried about vaccine hesitancy among people?

Yes, we really are. We need about 70% of people to get vaccinated in order to bring this pandemic to something that resembles an end. In the short term, we're not that worried because there's not going to be enough vaccine for everybody. But as we go on, I'm hoping that people recognize this vaccine is remarkably effective and appears to be very, very safe. And if they take it, we can get back to something resembling normal by the late summer, maybe fall.

Health Includes 'Being Able to Pay Your Rent,' Says Napa Official. But Tighter COVID Restrictions Coming

On Saturday, Sonoma County, with just 18% of its ICU beds available, will become the latest jurisdiction in the state-designated greater Bay Area region to adopt California's strict state stay-at-home order.

But in neighboring Napa County, ICU beds are at approximately 55% availability, and the county is holding off on imposing the tighter restrictions.

Still, Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said the day is coming when the entire region will be subject to the order. ICU capacity for the Bay Area region has fallen below 18%, and the regional stay-at-home order will kick in when it drops below 15%.

"I have not felt compelled to do an earlier stay-at-home order, mainly because we know that as the other regions throughout the state of California are all seeing, we are going to get there," she said.

"It's just a matter of time," she said. "And it didn't take that much time."

Relucio said she's trying to balance limiting disease transmission with the negative consequences of shutting down.

"Because health is not just the absence of COVID-19, health is also driven by employment and being able to put food on the table and to pay your rent," she said.

She said the data shows that the virus is not necessarily spreading in Napa County due to the opening of businesses.

"It's not the most predominant spread, at least locally, that we're seeing here," Relucio said.

Right now she is worried about rising cases in congregate care facilities like nursing homes.

"On one day it’s 10 and the other day 16, which is not what we saw before," Relucio said.

ICU capacity has improved, Relucio said, because Adventist Health in St. Helena reopened this week after being closed by the Glass Fire in September.

While ICU availability is not yet approaching the shortage in other counties, "It's important to note that it's not just about beds, but it's about staffing so that people can be taken care of by licensed personnel," she said.

Relucio said Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center has been trying to hire more travel nurses.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

The U.S. Timeline for a Coronavirus Vaccine Keeps Slipping

When Bruce Y. Lee was helping the U.S. government model delivery plans for H1N1 influenza vaccines, he came to expect one constant: The schedule would always change.

“We’d constantly have to update the models as new production numbers came out,” said Lee, a professor at CUNY Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy, who developed computational models to guide the national response to the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009. “That just became accepted.”

The shifting timelines are already apparent with COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the U.S. — even before the rollout starts in the coming days. The Trump administration declared in May that 300 million vaccine doses would be available by January 2021, with the first distributed in October of this year. By October, that had shifted to 100 million doses by the end of the year, according to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Currently, the plan is for 40 million doses to be distributed in December, though some in health care are skeptical of even that prediction.

Pharmaceutical and vaccine production involves complex coordination, involving product development, manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and regulatory review, and each stage can cause unexpected delays.

The manufacturing process can — and usually does — go awry at some point. “Manufacturing never goes 100%, there’s always issues and stock you have to throw out,” said Lee. “You bake a thousand cakes, you’re not going to get a thousand successful cakes.”

At every stage of production, manufacturers must test the product to show that each batch, from each different facility, is equivalent to the original. This will inevitably reveal issues that need addressing as COVID-19 vaccines are produced at unprecedented scale and speed. “Not only do we want it yesterday, but we need a lot of it yesterday,” said Thomas Denny, chief operating officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. “If you try and do something quickly in your kitchen, even if you have a recipe, sometimes things go wrong.”

Every feature of the final vaccine, including buffers, glass, pipette tips, dry ice, and packaging, then comes with its own potential production issues. Pfizer recently had to cut its end-of-year supply projections for COVID-19 vaccines in half, because of delays in scaling up the raw material supply chain.

As more vaccines are rolled out, this will increase the pressure on available supplies. “You’re dealing with a limited supply chain,” said Denny. “I would not be surprised, as we get two or three vaccines being manufactured, if we see some challenges.”

Read the full story.

Olivia Goldhill, STAT

This story was originally published by STAT, an online publication of Boston Globe Media that covers health, medicine, and scientific discovery. Read the rest of the piece here. 

The Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Near Approval, but U.S. May Have to Wait to Buy More

With Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine poised for Food and Drug Administration authorization for emergency use, there's speculation about when the United States will buy another batch of doses — and whether the Trump administration already missed its chance.

Although a Pfizer board member says the government declined to buy more doses beyond the initial 100 million agreed upon in July, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told PBS Newshour that this is inaccurate. The company never made a formal offer saying how many doses it would deliver and when — two things that are needed to sign an additional deal.

"They refused to commit to any other production or delivery by a time certain," he said, explaining that the initial doses will be delivered by March, and there is an option for the government to buy another 500 million after that. "I'm certainly not going to sign a deal with Pfizer, giving them $10 billion to buy vaccine that they could deliver to us five, 10 years hence. That doesn't make any sense."

Azar said the government started new negotiations with Pfizer in early October, but "they still resisted giving us any date by which they would do it." He said they're making progress in their negotiations, but the government is willing to use "every power of the Defense Production Act" to get the additional necessary Pfizer vaccine doses.

Pfizer board member and former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Tuesday that the federal government declined "multiple times" to purchase more doses of Pfizer's vaccine over the summer, and it may have missed out on getting more in the second quarter of 2021.

"Pfizer did offer an additional allotment coming out of that plan — basically the second quarter allotment — multiple times," Gottlieb told CNBC.

Gottlieb noted that the government has agreements to buy hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines from six manufacturers as part of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's more than $10 billion push to make a coronavirus vaccine available in record time. He suspects the government is betting more than one vaccine would ultimately get the FDA's authorization.

Read the full story.

Sydney Lupkin, NPR

Cal State Plans Return to In-Person Learning in Fall 2021

California State University is planning to reopen campuses for mostly in-person learning in the fall of 2021.

Saying there is light at the end of the tunnel with the coronavirus vaccine coming, California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced plans to reopen all 23 CSU campuses.

CSU Chancellor-select Joseph I. Castro, who will take over from White on Jan.4, urged high school students to complete their applications, which are due in a few days.

"We are approaching planning for the 2021 fall term with the goal of having the majority of our on-campus experiences returning," he said. “This decision comes at a good time as high school and transfer students have until Dec. 15 to complete their applications for fall admission."

Students can apply through the Cal State Apply website.

University officials say the current coronavirus surge makes it too soon to decide if in-person student activities can resume this summer. They’ll make that decision closer to the deadline for summer registration.

–Karishma Patadia (@karishmapatadia) and Jon Brooks (@brooksfoy)

