Sonoma County Is Next to Impose Strict State Rules

Sonoma County announced Thursday afternoon that it will preemptively adhere to the state's strict stay-at-home order, joining five other Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley.
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, and remain in place until Jan. 9.
The restrictions, which are by now becoming familiar to Bay Area residents, include:
- Residents must stay at home except for work, shopping or other essential activities like medical appointments
- Retail operations limited to 20% capacity, or 35% at stand-alone grocery stores
- Restaurants must close to dining but can offer take-out, pick up and delivery.
- Hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging can only accommodate essential workers
The following must shut down altogether:
- Hair salons and barbershops
- Personal care services
- Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters)
- Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries
- Family entertainment centers
- Museums, zoos and aquariums
- Live audience sports
- Amusement parks
- Indoor gyms
Outside exercise is allowed provided residents stay physically distant, and outdoor gyms can offer outdoor operations. Overnight stays at campgrounds are out, but playgrounds can stay open after the state reversed its policy on them this week.