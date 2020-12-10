KQED is a proud member of
Greater Sacramento Region Headed for Tighter Restrictions as ICU Units Scarce

Thirteen counties in Northern California will be placed under the state's most restrictive coronavirus rules this week because capacity in intensive care units has fallen below 15%, and officials warned Wednesday that hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients.

The greater Sacramento region, encompassing the state capital, has an ICU capacity of 14.3% and will face a regional stay-at-home order starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The 13 counties that comprise the state-designated region are  Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba.

The region includes Lake Tahoe, the popular ski destination where vacation travel is now banned for the second time this year.

“Unfortunately, yet again, Tahoe is closed,” said Chris Fiore, communications manager for the city of South Lake Tahoe. “If we can get things under control in the next three weeks, we can reopen just in time for New Year’s.”

Under the restrictions, restaurants must stop outdoor dining, personal care businesses such as barbers must close and the number of people allowed inside stores is reduced. Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities.

The huge Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are already in the strictest category, and several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area chose to implement their own voluntary orders independent of the state.

For a more detailed look at the COVID-19 situation in the Greater Sacramento region, see The Sacramento Bee.

—Associated Press and KQED

 

Interview With Dr. Monica Gandhi: 'Arbitrariness of Shutting Down Completely' Is Disturbing to Public

A recent USC survey shows that even as officials have ramped up calls to restrict activities in recent weeks, at least in Los Angeles the percentage of people staying home hasn't changed much since June.

UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi has been critical of the current broad statewide stay-at-home order. The California Report's Lily Jamali spoke with Gandhi this week about the wisdom of the current restrictions and what we've learned about the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Given how much we've learned about COVID-19 since March, does the current lockdown make sense to you?

It doesn't make sense to me in the same way it did in March. So when that happened, we had no idea what was going on. The spread was rapid and it was terrifying. We didn't understand the nature of this virus and there was a lot to learn. Complete lockdown was absolutely indicated because we didn't know if it was spread by surfaces, by fomites. I mean, there was something about it that was spreading so quickly.

So what have we learned about the virus? We've learned that it spreads very quickly because it spreads from asymptomatic individuals. Even when you feel well, you can have shedding of this virus from the nose and mouth and it can go out and infect others. That's what led to the widespread universal masking recommendation, which is profoundly unusual for this country.

Then we learned that outdoors is safer than indoors. Ventilation matters when you have a mixture of airborne- and droplet-spread infection.

It matters to keep people apart — distancing —  and it also matters to do hand hygiene. Those four nonpharmaceutical interventions, masking, distancing, hand hygiene, ventilation, all of those come into play to keep people more safe.

And so taking what we learned when we want to reduce spread, what we have to do is close down things where there can be unsafe spread. But be cognizant that the public is aware that we have more knowledge about what's safe, what's not safe. So the arbitrariness of shutting down completely can be really disturbing to the public. And you don't want to erode trust.

What should be the messaging around this virus, especially on a platform like Twitter?

The message that seems to be appealing to a wide range of people  is that we want to think about a harm reduction approach. But I don't want that to be misunderstood. The coronavirus is really scary; it's a true viral illness that causes suffering and death, and we have to do what it takes to minimize spread. So that's the message.

However, the nuances get lost in whatever the tweet length is that you can send out. You message to someone acknowledging their pain, acknowledging their sense of loss, and acknowledging that they may choose to not just consider the pathogen when they make decisions for themselves. There are counties that are messaging that way, by the way. I mean, San Mateo is messaging in a different way, which is acknowledging that kind of pain.  And so it is possible within even the nuances of different counties in our system to message differently.

Oakland Union Criticizes School District for Not Calling in More Substitute Teachers

The Oakland teachers’ union is criticizing school leaders for failing to tap into a resource that could help students during the pandemic: substitute teachers. The union is rallying supporters to demand action at Wednesday's board meeting.

Substitutes could be in a good position to step in and provide individual and small group support for students who are falling behind. In the deal that the union and district reached this summer on distance learning, the two parties agreed substitutes could be assigned to schools that ask for extra help. According to the union, at least 150 substitutes volunteered to take on those special assignments, but they’ve been slow to come.

For its part, the district says its been meeting regularly with the union on the issue and is working to distribute tech devices to substitutes who need them. The union already filed a formal grievance and plans to ramp up public pressure tonight.

—Vanessa Rancaño (@vanessarancano)

Bay Area Playgrounds to Remain Open After State Reverses Policy

After fierce backlash from scores of parents and some lawmakers, California has seesawed, so to speak, on its decision to close playgrounds as part of its strict new stay-at-home orders that apply to much of the state.

According to the revised guidelines, updated on Wednesday, playgrounds may remain open at limited capacity to "facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise."

That's a reversal from guidelines issued last week mandating the closure of all indoor and outdoor playgrounds in the regions where the new restrictions took effect.

In response to the change, officials in the five Bay Area counties that are adhering to the order — Marin, San Francisco, Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara — said playgrounds can reopen.

The stay-at-home directive, which Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last Thursday, includes sweeping restrictions on businesses and activities in sprawling regions across the state where the number of intensive care beds in hospitals is nearing capacity.

So far, more than 33 million California residents in the Bay Area, Southern California and San Joaquin Valley are now under the restrictions, and the remainder of the state is expected to follow suit.

Many of the restrictions have sparked anger among Californians, but perhaps none so much as the playground closures. Exasperated parents were quick to lambast the rule, questioning why their children's play areas should close while most retail stores and malls remain open.

In a letter sent to Newsom last week, Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, and 11 other lawmakers urged Newsom to keep playgrounds open, making the case that families in lower-income areas, who often have less access to open space, would be disproportionately impacted by the closures.

“While we must appropriately consider best practices to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, we also must ensure the children across the state are not unfairly deprived of their opportunities for outdoor access and play,” the letter said.

The state's reversal, while welcomed by most families, adds another layer of confusion, as it now remains up to local jurisdictions that just closed their playgrounds to decide whether to reopen them.

— Matthew Green (@mgreenkqed)

BART Joins Nationwide Plea for Emergency Transit Aid

BART is joining major transit agencies around the country in an appeal for a new round of federal pandemic relief to help head off mass layoffs and drastic service cuts.

BART General Manager Bob Powers said in a video press briefing Wednesday with transit executives from New York City, Cleveland, Denver, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Philadelphia that the industry’s future is on the line.

Of special concern, Powers said, will be operators’ ability to serve the most transit-dependent riders — lower-income patrons and those who don’t have the choice to work from home as the pandemic prompts a new wave of strict health orders.

“We cannot turn our back on our essential workers,” Powers said. “Scaled-down transit does not build resilient cities and will not help with economic recovery.”

Agencies throughout the country have seen ridership and fare revenue fall by 50% to 95% during the pandemic. In the federal CARES Act approved last March, transit operators nationwide received $25 billion in emergency funding, allowing them to continue operations at a reduced level. Most agencies will have exhausted those funds by the end of this month.

Transit districts have been lobbying since May for as much as $32 billion in a second round of aid to support service in the coming year. Recent versions of pandemic relief legislation under discussion by House and Senate leaders include $15 billion for transit operations.

Patrick Foye, chairman and CEO of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said during Wednesday’s briefing that operators would like to see rapid action on that $15 billion from the current lame duck session of Congress. But he said much more will be needed if public transportation is to avoid long-term damage.

“To be clear, each of the agencies has dramatically higher needs for federal funding in 2021 and 2022” and beyond, Foye said.

In the Bay Area, virtually every transit operator is facing service cuts and workforce reductions even deeper than those they've already imposed.

BART, which faces a $210 million deficit in the next 18 months, is trying to shrink its workforce through voluntary early retirements, but has discussed layoffs and eliminating weekend service.

San Francisco’s Muni must tackle a budget shortfall of $236 million through the middle of 2022 and has said it may need to lay off more than 1,200 employees, more than 20% of its workforce. The Golden Gate Bridge district has announced it will lay off 146 workers, mostly from its bus and ferry operations, on Jan. 4.

—Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)

COVID-19 Again Sweeps Through Foster Farms Plants in Central Valley

Foster Farms is grappling with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at three of the company’s plants in the Central Valley.

One of the facilities, a sprawling poultry processing complex in Livingston, was cleared from outbreak status in September after an earlier surge of the coronavirus infected nearly 400 workers. Nine people died.

Two of the company’s plants in Fresno are also now facing outbreaks. One of those plants, a facility on South Cherry Avenue in southwest Fresno, is experiencing a major outbreak, according to
Fresno County’s interim health officer, Dr. Rais Vohra.

“We’re actively seeking information,” Vohra said at a briefing Tuesday afternoon. “There’s an investigation ongoing. We’re still trying to learn about exactly how this outbreak came to manifest.”

Dave Pomaville, director of Fresno County’s Department of Public Health, said Monday that the most recent cases at Foster Farms were detected during the week leading up to Thanksgiving. The company then began testing more workers, and a “significant number” came back positive.

So far, health officials in Fresno said they have been notified of 193 employees who have tested positive at the South Cherry Avenue plant. Pomaville said the positive cases at the company’s Belgravia Avenue facility were significantly lower.

Foster Farms spokespeople have ignored repeated inquiries from KQED for comment.

Ira Brill, Foster Farms vice president of communications, replied to all recipients of an email with questions about outbreaks at the company's Central Valley facilities Tuesday afternoon with three words: “Continue to ignore.”

Read the full story here.

— Alexandra Hall (ahall@kqed.org)

10,000 UC Berkeley Employees Face Pandemic-Related Pay Cuts

Some 10,000 UC Berkeley staffers can expect to see reductions in pay beginning in February to "confront the pandemic’s significant and persistent impacts on our finances," according to a statement issued Tuesday from the university's chancellor.

In her message to campus employees, Carol Christ said the university will implement a year-long program of furloughs starting Feb. 1, 2021 for non-unionized staff and faculty. Unionized staff time will also be reduced.

Christ said the cuts, which are organized in six tiers according to income levels, are meant to protect the lowest-income workers on campus.

"Consistent with our commitment to equity, employees earning less than $59,000 will be exempted, with progressive, graduated reductions up to a top rate of 3.84% for those earning more than $234,000," Christ said in the statement.

The cuts are expected to generate roughly $27 million in savings for the school.

The university also recently froze faculty and non-union staff pay, setting aside some $10 million to minimize layoffs, particularly for low-income staff.

But Christ said even with those cuts, the university still faces a $200 million shortfall as a result of pandemic-related losses and additional costs. The school, she added, plans to take additional steps to fill that hole by digging further into its reserves and taking out more loans.

Read the full story here.

—Chloe Veltman (@chloeveltman)

