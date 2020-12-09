KQED is a proud member of
Oakland Union Criticizes School District for Not Calling in More Substitute Teachers

The Oakland teachers’ union is criticizing school leaders for failing to tap into a resource that could help students during the pandemic: substitute teachers. The union is rallying supporters to demand action at Wednesday's board meeting.

Substitutes could be in a good position to step in and provide individual and small group support for students who are falling behind. In the deal that the union and district reached this summer on distance learning, the two parties agreed substitutes could be assigned to schools that ask for extra help. According to the union, at least 150 substitutes volunteered to take on those special assignments, but they’ve been slow to come.

For its part, the district says its been meeting regularly with the union on the issue and is working to distribute tech devices to substitutes who need them. The union already filed a formal grievance and plans to ramp up public pressure tonight.

—Vanessa Rancaño (@vanessarancano)

Bay Area Playgrounds to Remain Open After State Reverses Policy

After fierce backlash from scores of parents and some lawmakers, California has seesawed, so to speak, on its decision to close playgrounds as part of its strict new stay-at-home orders that apply to much of the state.

According to the revised guidelines, updated on Wednesday, playgrounds may remain open at limited capacity to "facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise."

That's a reversal from guidelines issued last week mandating the closure of all indoor and outdoor playgrounds in the regions where the new restrictions took effect.

In response to the change, officials in the five Bay Area counties that are adhering to the order — Marin, San Francisco, Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara — said playgrounds can reopen.

The stay-at-home directive, which Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last Thursday, includes sweeping restrictions on businesses and activities in sprawling regions across the state where the number of intensive care beds in hospitals is nearing capacity.

So far, more than 33 million California residents in the Bay Area, Southern California and San Joaquin Valley are now under the restrictions, and the remainder of the state is expected to follow suit.

Many of the restrictions have sparked anger among Californians, but perhaps none so much as the playground closures. Exasperated parents were quick to lambast the rule, questioning why their children's play areas should close while most retail stores and malls remain open.

In a letter sent to Newsom last week, Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, and 11 other lawmakers urged Newsom to keep playgrounds open, making the case that families in lower-income areas, who often have less access to open space, would be disproportionately impacted by the closures.

“While we must appropriately consider best practices to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, we also must ensure the children across the state are not unfairly deprived of their opportunities for outdoor access and play,” the letter said.

The state's reversal, while welcomed by most families, adds another layer of confusion, as it now remains up to local jurisdictions that just closed their playgrounds to decide whether to reopen them.

— Matthew Green (@mgreenkqed)

BART Joins Nationwide Plea for Emergency Transit Aid

BART is joining major transit agencies around the country in an appeal for a new round of federal pandemic relief to help head off mass layoffs and drastic service cuts.

BART General Manager Bob Powers said in a video press briefing Wednesday with transit executives from New York City, Cleveland, Denver, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Philadelphia that the industry’s future is on the line.

Of special concern, Powers said, will be operators’ ability to serve the most transit-dependent riders — lower-income patrons and those who don’t have the choice to work from home as the pandemic prompts a new wave of strict health orders.

“We cannot turn our back on our essential workers,” Powers said. “Scaled-down transit does not build resilient cities and will not help with economic recovery.”

Agencies throughout the country have seen ridership and fare revenue fall by 50% to 95% during the pandemic. In the federal CARES Act approved last March, transit operators nationwide received $25 billion in emergency funding, allowing them to continue operations at a reduced level. Most agencies will have exhausted those funds by the end of this month.

Transit districts have been lobbying since May for as much as $32 billion in a second round of aid to support service in the coming year. Recent versions of pandemic relief legislation under discussion by House and Senate leaders include $15 billion for transit operations.

Patrick Foye, chairman and CEO of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said during Wednesday’s briefing that operators would like to see rapid action on that $15 billion from the current lame duck session of Congress. But he said much more will be needed if public transportation is to avoid long-term damage.

“To be clear, each of the agencies has dramatically higher needs for federal funding in 2021 and 2022” and beyond, Foye said.

In the Bay Area, virtually every transit operator is facing service cuts and workforce reductions even deeper than those imposed.

BART, which faces a $210 million deficit in the next 18 months, is trying to shrink its workforce through voluntary early retirements, but has discussed layoffs and eliminating weekend service.

San Francisco’s Muni must tackle a budget shortfall of $236 million through the middle of 2022 and has said it may need to lay off more than 1,200 employees, more than 20% of its workforce. The Golden Gate Bridge district has announced it will lay off 146 workers, mostly from its bus and ferry operations, on Jan. 4.

—Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)

COVID-19 Again Sweeps Through Foster Farms Plants in Central Valley

Foster Farms is grappling with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at three of the company’s plants in the Central Valley.

One of the facilities, a sprawling poultry processing complex in Livingston, was cleared from outbreak status in September after an earlier surge of the coronavirus infected nearly 400 workers. Nine people died.

Two of the company’s plants in Fresno are also now facing outbreaks. One of those plants, a facility on South Cherry Avenue in southwest Fresno, is experiencing a major outbreak, according to
Fresno County’s interim health officer, Dr. Rais Vohra.

“We’re actively seeking information,” Vohra said at a briefing Tuesday afternoon. “There’s an investigation ongoing. We’re still trying to learn about exactly how this outbreak came to manifest.”

Dave Pomaville, director of Fresno County’s Department of Public Health, said Monday that the most recent cases at Foster Farms were detected during the week leading up to Thanksgiving. The company then began testing more workers, and a “significant number” came back positive.

So far, health officials in Fresno said they have been notified of 193 employees who have tested positive at the South Cherry Avenue plant. Pomaville said the positive cases at the company’s Belgravia Avenue facility were significantly lower.

Foster Farms spokespeople have ignored repeated inquiries from KQED for comment.

Ira Brill, Foster Farms vice president of communications, replied to all recipients of an email with questions about outbreaks at the company's Central Valley facilities Tuesday afternoon with three words: “Continue to ignore.”

Read the full story here.

— Alexandra Hall (ahall@kqed.org)

10,000 UC Berkeley Employees Face Pandemic-Related Pay Cuts

Some 10,000 UC Berkeley staffers can expect to see reductions in pay beginning in February to "confront the pandemic’s significant and persistent impacts on our finances," according to a statement issued Tuesday from the university's chancellor.

In her message to campus employees, Carol Christ said the university will implement a year-long program of furloughs starting Feb. 1, 2021 for non-unionized staff and faculty. Unionized staff time will also be reduced.

Christ said the cuts, which are organized in six tiers according to income levels, are meant to protect the lowest-income workers on campus.

"Consistent with our commitment to equity, employees earning less than $59,000 will be exempted, with progressive, graduated reductions up to a top rate of 3.84% for those earning more than $234,000," Christ said in the statement.

The cuts are expected to generate roughly $27 million in savings for the school.

The university also recently froze faculty and non-union staff pay, setting aside some $10 million to minimize layoffs, particularly for low-income staff.

But Christ said even with those cuts, the university still faces a $200 million shortfall as a result of pandemic-related losses and additional costs. The school, she added, plans to take additional steps to fill that hole by digging further into its reserves and taking out more loans.

Read the full story here.

—Chloe Veltman (@chloeveltman)

California's Top Health Official Says Stricter Orders Not About 'Relative Safety' of Banned Activities

California’s top health official acknowledged in a coronavirus briefing Tuesday that the state’s order banning outdoor dining and closing playgrounds in certain regions is an effort to encourage people to stay home and not a “comment on the relative safety” of eating on patios or using a seesaw.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said coronavirus transmission is now so extensive in the state that every nonessential activity carries a serious risk.

“The goal is really to keep people at home,” Ghaly said. “We have reached a point where COVID-19 is so widespread in California that just leaving the house is a risky behavior."

"Any mixing among households presents a risk of disease transmission,” he said.

Restaurant groups, lawmakers, parents and others have criticized the state’s latest attempt at curbing the coronavirus by shutting down a host of activities and businesses.

Ghaly’s comments came on the same day a judge tentatively ruled that Los Angeles County acted “arbitrarily” and without “rational” justification when it ordered all restaurants to stop dining service in outdoor parklets and patios.

Superior Court Judge James Chalfant noted, however, that outdoor dining in L.A. cannot resume because of the state’s separate, regional stay-at-home order.

California reported more than 23,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The state’s hospitals are swollen with over 10,500 COVID-19 patients, a record number.

Ghaly said officials are racing to ensure enough nurses are trained to manage the surge.

He also applauded San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties for issuing local stay-at-home orders before the state-designated region the counties are in fell below the threshold for available intensive care units that triggers more restrictions.

“The sooner some of these changes go into effect, the hope [is] that the impact is greater and that we can shorten the time that these orders are in place,” he said.

In an interview with KQED’s Lily Jamali, Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious-disease specialist at UCSF, questioned whether the state’s lockdown approach is working, and she said the public is losing trust in public health officials.

While Gandhi thinks the message from government should be that the illness “causes suffering and death and we have to do what it takes to minimize spread,” she said the public is aware that the risk of transmission is much lower outside and that the coronavirus does not often spread through surface transmission, as scientists once believed.

“The arbitrariness of shutting down completely can be really disturbing to the public and you don't want to erode trust,” she said. “We have to close down things where there can be unsafe spread.”

— Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

San Mateo Health Officer Says New Bay Area Restrictions Are 'Style Over Substance'

San Mateo County's health officer is defending his decision not to join several Bay Area counties in instituting the COVID-19 stay-at-home order until he's required to by the state.

On Dec. 4, five Bay Area counties — San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Marin — imposed the new restrictions in an effort to contain the latest surge of coronavirus cases.

In a statement, Dr. Scott Morrow said these restrictions are largely symbolic.

"It appears to be style over substance, without any hint of enforcement, and I simply don’t believe it will do much good," Morrow said.

And while Morrow said he believes people should continue to follow health care guidelines, he doesn't think these new orders will impact those who don't want to follow them.

"I think people should stay at home, avoid all non-essential activities, wear masks and not gather with anyone outside their households," he said. "I’ve been saying this for about 10 months now. If you didn’t listen to my (and many others) entreaties before, I don’t think you’ll likely change your behavior based on a new order."

He also argues that some restrictions, like those on businesses and public spaces, do not appear to be major drivers of transmission, and said the new state framework "is rife with inexplicable inconsistencies of logic."

Some local officials have been critical of Morrow's decision.

"When people know that they can't do certain things in San Francisco and San Jose, and they know that they can in San Mateo county, people think that we are somehow safe," said San Mateo County Harbor Commissioner Sabrina Brennan.

Read the full statement here.

—Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

