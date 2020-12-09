KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

COVID-19 again sweeps through Foster Farms plants in Central Valley10,000 UC Berkeley employees face pandemic-related pay cutsCalifornia's top health official says stricter orders not about 'relative safety' of banned activities San Mateo health officer says new Bay Area restrictions are 'style over substance'Contra Costa anticipates 'huge surge' of Thanksgiving infections; first vaccine doses due next weekLawmakers want to set deadline for bringing kids back to classroomBill would require workers to tell employers when they test positive for coronavirus
More timeline

COVID-19 Again Sweeps Through Foster Farms Plants in Central Valley

Foster Farms is grappling with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at three of the company’s plants in the Central Valley.

One of the facilities, a sprawling poultry processing complex in Livingston, was cleared from outbreak status in September after an earlier surge of the coronavirus infected nearly 400 workers. Nine people died.

Two of the company’s plants in Fresno are also now facing outbreaks. One of those plants, a facility on South Cherry Avenue in southwest Fresno, is experiencing a major outbreak, according to
Fresno County’s interim health officer, Dr. Rais Vohra.

“We’re actively seeking information,” Vohra said at a briefing Tuesday afternoon. “There’s an investigation ongoing. We’re still trying to learn about exactly how this outbreak came to manifest.”

Dave Pomaville, director of Fresno County’s Department of Public Health, said Monday that the most recent cases at Foster Farms were detected during the week leading up to Thanksgiving. The company then began testing more workers, and a “significant number” came back positive.

So far, health officials in Fresno said they have been notified of 193 employees who have tested positive at the South Cherry Avenue plant. Pomaville said the positive cases at the company’s Belgravia Avenue facility were significantly lower.

Foster Farms spokespeople have ignored repeated inquiries from KQED for comment.

Ira Brill, Foster Farms vice president of communications, replied to all recipients of an email with questions about outbreaks at the company's Central Valley facilities Tuesday afternoon with three words: “Continue to ignore.”

Read the full story here.

— Alexandra Hall (ahall@kqed.org)

Top of timeline ↑

10,000 UC Berkeley Employees Face Pandemic-Related Pay Cuts

Some 10,000 UC Berkeley staffers can expect to see reductions in pay beginning in February to "confront the pandemic’s significant and persistent impacts on our finances," according to a statement issued Tuesday from the university's chancellor.

In her message to campus employees, Carol Christ said the university will implement a year-long program of furloughs starting Feb. 1, 2021 for non-unionized staff and faculty. Unionized staff time will also be reduced.

Christ said the cuts, which are organized in six tiers according to income levels, are meant to protect the lowest-income workers on campus.

"Consistent with our commitment to equity, employees earning less than $59,000 will be exempted, with progressive, graduated reductions up to a top rate of 3.84% for those earning more than $234,000," Christ said in the statement.

The cuts are expected to generate roughly $27 million in savings for the school.

The university also recently froze faculty and non-union staff pay, setting aside some $10 million to minimize layoffs, particularly for low-income staff.

But Christ said even with those cuts, the university still faces a $200 million shortfall as a result of pandemic-related losses and additional costs. The school, she added, plans to take additional steps to fill that hole by digging further into its reserves and taking out more loans.

Read the full story here.

—Chloe Veltman (@chloeveltman)

Top of timeline ↑

California's Top Health Official Says Stricter Orders Not About 'Relative Safety' of Banned Activities

California’s top health official acknowledged in a coronavirus briefing Tuesday that the state’s order banning outdoor dining and closing playgrounds in certain regions is an effort to encourage people to stay home and not a “comment on the relative safety” of eating on patios or using a seesaw.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said coronavirus transmission is now so extensive in the state that every nonessential activity carries a serious risk.

“The goal is really to keep people at home,” Ghaly said. “We have reached a point where COVID-19 is so widespread in California that just leaving the house is a risky behavior."

"Any mixing among households presents a risk of disease transmission,” he said.

Restaurant groups, lawmakers, parents and others have criticized the state’s latest attempt at curbing the coronavirus by shutting down a host of activities and businesses.

Ghaly’s comments came on the same day a judge tentatively ruled that Los Angeles County acted “arbitrarily” and without “rational” justification when it ordered all restaurants to stop dining service in outdoor parklets and patios.

Superior Court Judge James Chalfant noted, however, that outdoor dining in L.A. cannot resume because of the state’s separate, regional stay-at-home order.

California reported more than 23,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The state’s hospitals are swollen with over 10,500 COVID-19 patients, a record number.

Ghaly said officials are racing to ensure enough nurses are trained to manage the surge.

He also applauded San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties for issuing local stay-at-home orders before the state-designated region the counties are in fell below the threshold for available intensive care units that triggers more restrictions.

“The sooner some of these changes go into effect, the hope [is] that the impact is greater and that we can shorten the time that these orders are in place,” he said.

In an interview with KQED’s Lily Jamali, Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious-disease specialist at UCSF, questioned whether the state’s lockdown approach is working, and she said the public is losing trust in public health officials.

While Gandhi thinks the message from government should be that the illness “causes suffering and death and we have to do what it takes to minimize spread,” she said the public is aware that the risk of transmission is much lower outside and that the coronavirus does not often spread through surface transmission, as scientists once believed.

“The arbitrariness of shutting down completely can be really disturbing to the public and you don't want to erode trust,” she said. “We have to close down things where there can be unsafe spread.”

— Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Top of timeline ↑

San Mateo Health Officer Says New Bay Area Restrictions Are 'Style Over Substance'

San Mateo County's health officer is defending his decision not to join several Bay Area counties in instituting the COVID-19 stay-at-home order until he's required to by the state.

On Dec. 4, five Bay Area counties — San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Marin — imposed the new restrictions in an effort to contain the latest surge of coronavirus cases.

In a statement, Dr. Scott Morrow said these restrictions are largely symbolic.

"It appears to be style over substance, without any hint of enforcement, and I simply don’t believe it will do much good," Morrow said.

And while Morrow said he believes people should continue to follow health care guidelines, he doesn't think these new orders will impact those who don't want to follow them.

"I think people should stay at home, avoid all non-essential activities, wear masks and not gather with anyone outside their households," he said. "I’ve been saying this for about 10 months now. If you didn’t listen to my (and many others) entreaties before, I don’t think you’ll likely change your behavior based on a new order."

He also argues that some restrictions, like those on businesses and public spaces, do not appear to be major drivers of transmission, and said the new state framework "is rife with inexplicable inconsistencies of logic."

Some local officials have been critical of Morrow's decision.

"When people know that they can't do certain things in San Francisco and San Jose, and they know that they can in San Mateo county, people think that we are somehow safe," said San Mateo County Harbor Commissioner Sabrina Brennan.

Read the full statement here.

—Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Top of timeline ↑

Contra Costa Anticipates 'Huge Surge' of Thanksgiving Infections; First Vaccine Doses Due Next Week

Contra Costa County's public health officer, Dr. Chris Farnitano, told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 patients sick enough to be hospitalized has tripled in the past month.

County data shows there are currently about 45 ICU beds available. Farnitano said the county has surge bed capacity. But he said, "If my loved one was needing an ICU-level care and needing to be on a ventilator, I’d like them to be treated in an ICU, and not in in something was not originally built and designed and set up to be an ICU."

He urged residents to take the latest stay-at-home order seriously. Based on an early look at the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday, Farnitano said it looks like there may be a “huge surge” of new infections from the long weekend.

Meanwhile, the county expects it could receive a shipment of less than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week. Farnitano said a second, larger shipment is expected about three weeks after that.

You can read the Contra Costa County vaccination plan here.

—Polly Stryker (@harmrashaar)

Top of timeline ↑

Lawmakers Want to Set Deadline for Bringing Kids Back to Classroom

Amid rising concerns about the effects of distance learning on children as well as an increasing outcry from frustrated parents over prolonged school closures, California lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would give public schools a deadline to cement plans for restarting in-person instruction.

Under the measure, Assembly Bill 10, public and charter schools would have to be ready beginning March 1 to start bringing kids back into the classroom within two weeks of getting the greenlight from the state and county to open. Schools would also see new funding to support struggling students who have suffered a loss of learning during the pandemic.

“As a father, I worry about all the learning loss occurring and the millions of kids who are falling behind as a result of our sole reliance on remote teaching – not to mention the impacts of social isolation,” said bill co-author Assemblymember Phil Ting, D‐San Francisco, in a statement. Ting's comments also referenced a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association that found learning loss among elementary school students could shorten their lives.

“Schools in other states and countries have prioritized in‐person learning during COVID‐19 and have done so without major outbreaks,” Ting said.

The proposed legislation leaves the power to determine what in-person education would look like with local school administrators, who could still opt to offer a mix of in-person and distance learning. Officials with some large Bay Area districts that have yet to finalize reopening plans say they’ve laid enough groundwork to meet a March 1 deadline.

For parents like Caroline Francis, who’ve grown increasingly exasperated with what they see as a slow response from local school leaders, a push from the state is welcome. “Everybody needs a deadline,” she said, “We see it as a step in the right direction.”

Francis, whose son is a first grader in Berkeley Unified School District, is a member of the recently formed group BUSD Parents for Safely Reopening Schools, one of several parent groups around the Bay Area that have been demanding schools reopen.

Francis says the state alone can’t solve the problem. “We also really want to see movement at the local level; there are more steps to be taken,” she said, pointing to nearby districts that have managed to bring kids back to campus.

The bill also expands a requirement for increasingly intensive support for students who don't attend online classes. The new legislation would require districts to create a similar system for any low-income students, English learners or foster youth who are falling below grade level.

San Francisco Unified School Board Vice President Gabriela López says her district already has some supports in place, but welcomes funding for them. “That is going to make a huge difference,” she said, adding that all the additional costs necessitated by the pandemic "have been a barrier to returning to school.”

Union leaders like California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd have been raising concerns about how schools can afford to meet safety conditions like contact tracing and student testing.

“Schools should be open, but only when it's safe,” Boyd said on KQED’s Forum program. “One infectious outbreak, and one death of any child would be too much, and especially on my watch.”

Dr. Jeanne Noble, director of COVID-19 response for the UCSF Emergency Department, says public health data supports reopening schools.

“Everybody worries about COVID cases, but they don’t see the numbers of what’s happening to our young people,” she said, pointing to a spike in the number of children reporting suicidal thoughts.

Noble argues schools are still closed to protect teachers, not children. "And it’s not that teachers shouldn’t be protected — of course they should. But we have a lot of creative solutions for getting kids back — even if teachers stay remote.”

—Vanessa Rancaño (@vanessarancano)

Top of timeline ↑

Bill Would Require Workers to Tell Employers When They Test Positive for Coronavirus

When it comes to the pandemic and contact tracing, just how much power and responsibility should your boss have?

State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, has introduced legislation that would require employers to develop contract tracing programs for their workers. Under the measure, Senate Bill 46, employees who test positive for the virus would have to inform their bosses.

Stern says the measure is needed to protect workers from having to rely on trusting their fellow employees’ sense of responsibility.

“In a deadly global pandemic, a person’s individual rights cannot trump the right of their co-workers to be in a safe work environment,” Stern said in a statement.

Currently, the state of California has emergency coronavirus rules in place requiring employers to provide no-cost testing to workers thought to be exposed to the coronavirus while at work.
Employers must also bar employees who might have been exposed from reporting to work.

-Saul Gonzalez (@SaulKQED)

Top of timeline ↑