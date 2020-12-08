KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Besieged California doctors fear worst Is yet to come in COVID-19 surge'We're running out of room': Santa Clara County hospitals straining under weight of COVID-19 Santa Clara County gives first numbers for distributing vaccine next weekSan Francisco losing health officer Aragón, who will lead California health departmentCalifornia to launch notification app for those exposed to COVID Study: Coronavirus pandemic and managing kids' mental health is most stressful for parentsState to train nurses to work in ICU as hospitals fill
More timeline

'We're Running Out of Room': Santa Clara County Hospitals Straining Under Weight of COVID-19

Santa Clara County tweeted a stark message Monday:

Health officials say there are about 50 non-surge ICU beds available in the entire county of 2 million people — about 15% capacity. For regular hospital beds, it's about 17%.

Registered nurse Allan Kamara works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, one of the county’s three public hospitals. He says things are “extremely busy” in the emergency department.

"This is my 10th year as a nurse. I have never seen anything like this in my life.”

Kamara says people are coming in extremely sick with COVID-19, some of them struggling to breathe. It’s hard for him to watch. He says his colleagues are exhausted.

"When you go around, you see these nurses today, they’re extremely burned out."

Sixteen staff members tested positive for the coronavirus at the hospital over a recent two-week period. The ripple effect meant about 60 people had to stay home during that time, further straining the system. ICU beds in the three public hospitals altogether stand at about 10% capacity, according to Santa Clara Medical Center CEO Paul Lorenz.

County Health officials said Monday that the 1,450 newly confirmed cases from the day before had shattered last week’s record, and that hospitals are canceling elective surgeries and nurses are being reassigned to care for critically ill patients.

—Polly Stryker (@hamrashaar)

Top of timeline ↑

'Like a War Zone': Besieged California Doctors Fear Worst Is Yet to Come in COVID-19 Surge

At the end of DeOnte Taylor’s recent shift, only one bed remained. The respiratory therapist says his hospital in Oakland was lucky that two critically ill patients didn’t arrive at the same time.

He fears the surge will topple the facility by the end of the week.

“I think it's going to be chaotic. Only severe patients will be admitted… because we can only take care of the worst.”

That’s also the reality unfolding at Kaiser Permanente's Fresno Medical Center. Nurses struggle to fit inside rooms where two beds have been shoved inside. Staff are scrambling to convert conference rooms and a cafeteria into care facilities.

“We are at the point where we are having to triage who deserves an ICU bed and who doesn’t,” said registered nurse Amy Arlund at the end of a harrowing night shift. “We have to look at the severity of each patient and evaluate the chances of survival and pick the best candidate for a bed.”

Sponsored

Arlund says many hospitals in Fresno are beyond capacity. Across California, 80% of the intensive care units are full, according to Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association. San Diego, Los Angeles, Imperial County and the entire San Joaquin Valley are the worst hotspots, she said. But, she stressed, Northern California is not going to dodge this particular bullet this time.

“The most important limiting factor is staff,” said Coyle. “Those critical care nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists that are needed at the bedside to care and to cure.”

The entire country is now suffering a shortage of health care workers with enough training to care for COVID-19 patients. Some who have those skills are at home taking care of children because schools are closed. Others are sick themselves or nursing loved ones. The virus has killed hundreds, potentially thousands of health care workers in the U.S.

“We are mentally, emotionally and physically exhausted,” said Dinora Chinchilla, a pulmonologist specializing in critical care at a hospital in Orange County. “There's only so many words you can use to describe the extreme fatigue.”

Read the full story here.

—Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Gives First Numbers for Distributing Vaccine Next Week

Santa Clara County, with its health care system under severe stress due to a relentless surge of coronavirus infections, is seeing just a glimmer of hope in the scheduled arrival of a small number of coronavirus vaccine doses next week.

The county anticipates receiving its first allocation of 17,500 doses out of California's initial allotment of 327,000 around Dec. 15, said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 testing officer, on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration is holding a meeting Dec. 10 to discuss emergency authorization of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer.

The first doses will be earmarked for acute health care workers in hospitals, followed by residents of skilled nursing facilities, Fenstersheib said, in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Hospitals will be responsible for vaccinating their own staff,  and the county has purchased the freezers necessary to accommodate the very low temperature required to store the vaccine.

Looking ahead to the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, which is the subject of another FDA emergency authorization meeting, on Dec. 17, as well as to other vaccines in the pipeline, Fenstersheib said the expansion of vaccine distribution to other high-risk residents and then the general public would continue "probably well into spring and summer."

Also on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state expects to receive more than 2 million doses of vaccines from multiple manufactureres by the end of December.

"I expect and I really believe this: You're going to start getting good news and numbers that continue to significantly increase over the weeks, not just months, in terms of the availability of vaccinations," Newsom said.

County health officials said that the 1,450 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday shattered the record set last week. Officials said hospitals are canceling elective surgeries and nurses are being reassigned in order to care for critically ill patients

—Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Losing Health Officer Aragón, Who Will Lead California Health Department

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday appointed Dr. Tomás Aragón to be the director of the California Department of Public Health.

Aragón has been the health officer for the city and county of San Francisco since 2011. A child of Nicaraguan immigrants, he grew up in San Francisco's Mission District with his mother and three siblings. He has advanced degrees from Harvard Medical School, the Harvard School of Public Health and the UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

He takes over from interim Director Sandra Shewry and acting State Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan. Both have been filling in after Dr. Sonia Angell, who had both roles, resigned abruptly last summer following a technical problem that led to undercounts of new coronavirus cases in July and August.

Aragón's appointment must be confirmed by the California state Senate.

—Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

California to Launch Notification App for Those Exposed to COVID

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the statewide launch of a smartphone app that notifies users when they have been exposed to other users who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The CA Notify app, which will be available to download across the state on Apple and Google smartphones starting Thursday, is a voluntary, opt-in program. That means "the more people that participate, the more effective this program can be," Newsom said Monday at a press briefing.

Developed in partnership with Google and Apple, and piloted by researchers at UC San Diego and UCSF, the app uses Bluetooth technology to exchange random codes between phones without revealing either users' identity or location. Any user who tests positive for the virus will receive a text from the state Department of Public Health with a verification code to enter into the app. Any other app users who have been within 6 feet of that person for 15 minutes in the last 14 days will receive an anonymous notification of possible exposure.

This is "an additional tool in the toolkit in terms of your safety protocols," Newsom said, underscoring that the app maintains each user's security and privacy and does not track locations. "It's 100% private, 100% secure, 100% voluntary. You opt in or you choose not to."

The efficacy of the app, however, will be based entirely on the number of people who actually choose to use it. A recent Associated Press analysis found that most states have been slow to adopt the technology, which was introduced a full six months ago. California is only the 19th state to use the app. In Connecticut, which has the highest app usage rate so far, only about 1 in 5 residents have opted into the notifications. The analysis found that public health officials are struggling to get the word out amid rampant COVID-19 misinformation, as well as privacy concerns, tech issues and political polarization.

Read the full story here.

–Matthew Green (MGreenKQED)

Top of timeline ↑

Study: Coronavirus Pandemic and Managing Kids' Mental Health Is Most Stressful for Parents

The coronavirus pandemic and the mental health of their children are the biggest causes of stress for parents in the U.S., according to a survey from Blue Shield of California.

The survey, conducted in early October, asked 1,000 parents with children younger than 18 about their own key stressors this year.

Researchers found that when it came to education, nearly half of parents were most concerned about COVID-19 health risks, followed by helping their child with remote learning.

The parents surveyed said they believed their children were more stressed about the disease and COVID-19’s impact on their social lives than the quality of education they were receiving during the pandemic.

It also found that Black parents were twice as likely to be stressed about discussing racial justice issues with their kids than white parents.

— Alice Woelfle (@turfstarwolf) and Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Top of timeline ↑

State to Train Nurses to Work in ICU as Hospitals Fill

The state’s health department will provide training for floor nurses to serve in intensive care units to meet the need of hospitals  crowded with severely ill COVID-19 patients.

“There's more ICU bed and ventilator capacity at hospitals than there is staff who can manage critically ill patients,” said Matt Willis, Marin County's health officer. “I'm trying to determine, if we had 40 patients who rolled in today, how many staff would you have available to actually come in to the hospital and provide the care they need.”

Willis, as well as health officials in Santa Clara, say their counties plan to participate in the state’s virtual training, announced Friday and offered free of charge to registered nurses.

Meanwhile, in Contra Costa County, officials say the old Ford plant in Richmond could be turned into a site for alternative care in a few days.

—Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini) and Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Top of timeline ↑