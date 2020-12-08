KQED is a proud member of
Santa Clara County Gives First Numbers for Distributing Vaccine Next Week

Santa Clara County, with its health care system under severe stress due to a relentless surge of coronavirus infections, is seeing just a glimmer of hope in the scheduled arrival of a small number of coronavirus vaccine doses next week.

The county anticipates receiving its first allocation of 17,500 doses out of California's initial allotment of 327,000 around Dec. 15, said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 testing officer, on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration is holding a meeting Dec. 10 to discuss emergency authorization of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer.

The first doses will be earmarked for acute health care workers in hospitals, followed by residents of skilled nursing facilities, Fenstersheib said, in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Hospitals will be responsible for vaccinating their own staff,  and the county has purchased the freezers necessary to accommodate the very low temperature required to store the vaccine.

Looking ahead to the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, which is the subject of another FDA emergency authorization meeting, on Dec. 17, as well as to other vaccines in the pipeline, Fenstersheib said the expansion of vaccine distribution to other high-risk residents and then the general public would continue "probably well into spring and summer."

Also on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state expects to receive more than 2 million doses of vaccines from multiple manufactureres by the end of December.

"I expect and I really believe this: You're going to start getting good news and numbers that continue to significantly increase over the weeks, not just months, in terms of the availability of vaccinations," Newsom said.

County health officials said that the 1,450 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday shattered the record set last week. Officials said hospitals are canceling elective surgeries and nurses are being reassigned in order to care for critically ill patients

—Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

San Francisco Losing Health Officer Aragón, Who Will Lead California Health Department

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday appointed Dr. Tomás Aragón to be the director of the California Department of Public Health.

Aragón has been the health officer for the city and county of San Francisco since 2011. A child of Nicaraguan immigrants, he grew up in San Francisco's Mission District with his mother and three siblings. He has advanced degrees from Harvard Medical School, the Harvard School of Public Health and the UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

He takes over from Interim Director Sandra Shewry and Acting State Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan. Both have been filling in after Dr. Sonia Angell, who had both roles, resigned abruptly last summer following a technical problem that led to undercounts of new coronavirus cases in July and August.

Aragón's appointment must be confirmed by the California state Senate.

—Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

California to Launch Notification App for Those Exposed to COVID

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the statewide launch of a smartphone app that notifies users when they have been exposed to other users who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The CA Notify app, which will be available to download across the state on Apple and Google smartphones starting Thursday, is a voluntary, opt-in program. That means "the more people that participate, the more effective this program can be," Newsom said Monday at a press briefing.

Developed in partnership with Google and Apple, and piloted by researchers at UC San Diego and UCSF, the app uses Bluetooth technology to exchange random codes between phones without revealing either users' identity or location. Any user who tests positive for the virus will receive a text from the state Department of Public Health with a verification code to enter into the app. Any other app users who have been within 6 feet of that person for 15 minutes in the last 14 days will receive an anonymous notification of possible exposure.

This is "an additional tool in the toolkit in terms of your safety protocols," Newsom said, underscoring that the app maintains each user's security and privacy and does not track locations. "It's 100% private, 100% secure, 100% voluntary. You opt in or you choose not to."

The efficacy of the app, however, will be based entirely on the number of people who actually choose to use it. A recent Associated Press analysis found that most states have been slow to adopt the technology, which was introduced a full six months ago. California is only the 19th state to use the app. In Connecticut, which has the highest app usage rate so far, only about 1 in 5 residents have opted into the notifications. The analysis found that public health officials are struggling to get the word out amid rampant COVID-19 misinformation, as well as privacy concerns, tech issues and political polarization.

Read the full story here.

–Matthew Green (MGreenKQED)

Study: Coronavirus Pandemic and Managing Kids' Mental Health Is Most Stressful for Parents

The coronavirus pandemic and the mental health of their children are the biggest causes of stress for parents in the U.S. according to a survey from Blue Shield of California.

The survey, conducted in early October, asked 1,000 parents with children younger than 18 about their own key stressors this year.

Researchers found that when it came to education, nearly half of parents were most concerned about COVID-19 health risks, followed by helping their child with remote learning.

The parents surveyed said they believed their children were more stressed about the disease and COVID-19’s impact on their social lives than the quality of education they were receiving during the pandemic.

It also found that Black parents were twice as likely to be stressed about discussing racial justice issues with their kids than white parents.

— Alice Woelfle (@turfstarwolf) and Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

State to Train Nurses to Work in ICU as Hospitals Fill

The state’s health department will provide training for floor nurses to serve in intensive care units to meet the need of hospitals  crowded with severely ill COVID-19 patients.

“There's more ICU bed and ventilator capacity at hospitals than there is staff who can manage critically ill patients,” said Matt Willis, Marin County's health officer. “I'm trying to determine, if we had 40 patients who rolled in today, how many staff would you have available to actually come in to the hospital and provide the care they need.”

Willis as well as health officials in Santa Clara say their counties plan to participate in the state’s virtual training, announced Friday and offered free of charge to registered nurses.

Meanwhile, in Contra Costa County, officials say the old Ford plant in Richmond could be turned into a site for alternative care in a few days.

—Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini) and Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Legislature Looks to Extend Eviction Protections as Expiration Deadline Looms

State lawmakers are reconvening today, and they’re expected to introduce a pair of bills aimed at extending eviction protections for Californians. Tenants like Kristina Soriano and Jonas Di Gregorio, who have been struggling to keep up with rent, say it can’t come soon enough. The couple both lost their jobs during the pandemic; Soriano taught music at an afterschool program, and Di Gregorio worked as a server in a restaurant.

"It's very stressful. Just the unknowing of it," said Soriano.

They have mostly gotten by on the income that Soriano brings in teaching Zoom piano lessons and by dipping into their savings.

"Our savings. We don't know exactly know how much they will last, so it's very uncertain," said Di Gregorio.

Because of renter protections that California passed earlier this year, the two can’t be evicted from their San Francisco studio as long as they keep paying 25% of their monthly rent. But the rest of the money will come due when the statewide protections expire on Jan. 31, and lawmakers will have to work quickly to pass a bill that would extend the protections through next year. A two-thirds vote is required for passage.

"If tens of thousands of folks are forced from their homes, COVID will be much more likely to spread and have devastating consequences," said Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, the bill's sponsor.

A second bill by Chiu is a work in progress that aims to put relief into the hands of renters and landlords, who already face mounting debts.

California renters could owe $1.7 billion in back rent by the end of this year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Brian Augusta, the legislative advocate for the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation, said it's necessary to have a "very critical conversation" about how to cope with a debt crisis, plus "the potential foreclosure crisis that we're facing as a result of many months of renters being unable to to make the rent in California."

But California legislators say the state can’t fund rent relief on its own. They’re pinning their hopes on the federal government and the possibility of another stimulus package.

—Molly Solomon (@solomonout)

Coronavirus More Dangerous for Nursing Homes With Black, Latino Residents

As the coronavirus surges again, it is especially dangerous for people in nursing homes caring for more Black and Latino residents, according to a new analysis from the California Health Care Foundation.

Researchers found that skilled nursing facilities with a greater share of Black and Latino residents had higher rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths — and that disparity is growing.

“We asked [our] advisory group, how do you explain this disparity?” said Dr. Bruce Spurlock, executive director of Cal Hospital Compare, and a study co-author. “And nobody really knows. And that's kind of the part that we really need to figure out.”

Skilled nursing facilities have borne much of the weight of the pandemic. More than one quarter of reported COVID-related deaths in California have happened in nursing homes, even though their residents make up less than half a percent of the state’s population.

Beyond demographics, the new study analyzed state and federal data about ownership status, size, type of patient, staffing levels and geography to identify factors associated with the hardest-hit nursing homes.

And those factors changed as the pandemic wore on. Back in May, “you could tell that the larger the facility, the for-profit facilities, were doing worse than the smaller and nonprofit facilities,” Spurlock said.

By late summer, he said, facilities struggling to control the virus were in counties with high COVID-19 rates.

“Age, gender, race and ethnicity were a much bigger predictor of who was doing worse in the August time frame,” Spurlock said.

Read the full story here.

—Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious) and Lisa Pickoff-White (@pickoffwhite)

 

