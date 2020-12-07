KQED is a proud member of
California May Consider Historical Injustice in Deciding Who Gets Vaccine First

When Virginia Hedrick first heard about the coronavirus circulating on cruise ships off the coast of California back in March, it made her think of the first ships of European settlers that arrived centuries ago, also teeming with disease.

Various outbreaks and epidemics spread in the following centuries, particularly measles and smallpox, with Indigenous people suffering hugely disproportionate rates of illness and death.

“So some would say that it was an unintentional spread of infectious disease upon contact. Others would say it was absolutely intentional,” says Hedrick, a member of the Yurok tribe who grew up on a reservation in Humboldt County. “The United States government was absolutely distributing smallpox infected blankets to tribal communities.”

Now, during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, American Indians are 3.5 times more likely to get sick with COVID-19 than white people. For all these reasons, past and present, Hedrick says, Indigenous people should be moved toward the front of the line to receive a vaccine.

California health officials have made clear they want equity and transparency to be a priority in deciding how to allocate the first scarce supplies of a vaccine. In divvying up the first doses for health care workers, the state is prioritizing hospitals in low-income areas before wealthy areas.

Adding historical injustice to the equation of these decisions would take equity considerations to an even deeper level, and it is a step the state appears willing and eager to take. The state asked 65 organizations to join the Community Vaccine Advisory Committee to help develop an equitable vaccine distribution plan, including the Sacramento-based policy advocacy organization Hedrick runs, the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health.

—April Dembosky (@adembosky)

—April Dembosky (@adembosky)

 

 

Parents and Kids in Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco Rally for Schools to Reopen

Some Bay Area public school parents are urging teachers' unions and districts to resume in-person learning as soon as possible.

Parents took to the streets across San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley on Saturday to call for their kids to be back in classrooms as part of a national #OpenSchools movement.

At the Oakland rally, Saturday, 8-year-old Cooper Wright stood in a crowd of families holding signs that read "private schools are in session" and "follow the science."

But he's got his own message.

"I really want to go back to school, my eyes get really tired from looking at screens half the day," he said.

One mom, Caitlin Wright, says she understands that the county is facing another surge and semi-lockdown and can't open quite yet. Still, she wants to make sure that the teachers union and the district settle on a plan for kids to get back in class safely as soon as they can.

"That may never be my kids this year and that's fine, I think it's just important for us to have a clear and thoughtful plan backed by science," Wright said.

Keith Brown, president of the Oakland Education Association, says the teachers' current deal will remain in effect through the end of January.

"We know that it's highly unlikely that in January we will even be at the orange tier, and even at the orange tier, that still poses risk," Brown said. Brown said the union plans to meet with the district “in the coming days” to discuss the reopening plan it proposed last week.

The San Francisco Unified School District's "SFUSD Return to School Safely" plan envisions a phased plan and timeline for kids to return to school. SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said the district has a target date of January 25 for the first wave of schools to open, and for another phase to reopen on February 8.

— Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini)

Workers Say Santa Clara County Housing Authority Won't Let Them Work From Home, Raising Health Risks

Union workers with the Santa Clara County Housing Authority rallied Saturday, demanding management allow employees to work from home.

The agency helps community members get federal rental housing assistance. SEIU members contend they've been given larger and larger caseloads, and at the same time are putting their health in danger by working from their offices.

The staffers are amid contract negotiations with the housing authority.

Union steward Cory Noltensmeier says employees are required to go into the office to work six-hour shifts instead of working longer shifts from home.

He says this endangers staff and lengthens client wait times.

“We can't get to them and process their work, process their rent decreases, whatever they are suffering right now through this pandemic," Noltensmeier said.

Santa Clara Housing Authority Executive Director Katherine Harasz says Housing Authority workers deal with private information that is safer handled on-site. She said the housing authority has updated its COVID-19 safety policies and increased cleaning in the office.

—Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie)

Lawmakers Push Newsom to Keep Playgrounds Open

California lawmakers are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to reconsider closing playgrounds in the state's new stay-at-home order, which will see places for children to play close statewide.

"It is necessary for the mental and physical health of children to have opportunities to expend their physical energy and play," they wrote, "especially in lower-income communities, families may have little to no outdoor space of their own available."

The letter sent to Newsom on Friday was signed by just under a dozen lawmakers, including Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, who represents Berkeley, Richmond and parts of Oakland, and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, among others.

They argued that high-touch areas are less of a concern as research shows surface transmission is "a much smaller risk," and that it would be prudent to require social distancing and mask-wearing for any child over 2-years-old.

"The broad closure of playgrounds negatively impacts children and families," the lawmakers wrote.

Newsom's closure order takes effect as state-defined regions — like Northern California, or the Bay Area — see their ICU capacity hit 15%. In the Bay Area local leaders have moved to institute those closures earlier than the state requires, which will see them begin Sunday night.

Public health officials are warning the state is amid a new surge in coronavirus cases, which will be compounded by cases arising from Thanksgiving gatherings. Dr. Tomás Aragón, San Francisco's health officer, said “unlike previous surges, every hospital in California is under stress. There is no place to transfer people if we run out of beds.”

Locally in San Francisco, Supervisor Matt Haney echoed the concerns of state lawmakers, adding that it is of particular concern in one neighborhood he represents — the Tenderloin — which has many families living in single-room-occupancy hotels with little room for children to play.

"This remodeled park in the TL opened for just a few weeks, provided safe, healthy, stewarded play & respite," Haney tweeted, Saturday. "It is soul crushing that it will be required to close."

—Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Bay Area Restaurants Reeling From Shifting Public Health Orders

Restaurants are reeling from the uncertainty of new stay-at-home orders in the Bay Area that will restrict even outdoor dining.

Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association and the owner of two San Francisco restaurants, Rose’s Café and Terzo, says many restaurant managers and staff are frustrated with the uncertainty of the pandemic and state and local health orders.

“The goalposts keep changing. That makes it really hard to run a business and inform your employees about how their lives are going to be affected,” she said. “Do you cancel orders that you just placed? When are they going to shut you down? What’s going to be shut down? What do I tell my employees about their paychecks?”

She told KQED’s Forum radio show that many eateries are considering “hibernating” over the holidays.

“It doesn't make sense to stay open to just to do takeout and delivery, that you'll lose more money doing that and they'll choose to close hopefully temporarily, 'til we get more federal relief,” Thomas said.

A recent survey of the GGRA’s members found that 63 percent of restaurateurs who responded said their businesses are losing money by offering outdoor dining and takeout. Another 26 percent said they're just barely breaking even.

Thomas conceded that when restaurants set up outdoor dining areas that are heated, tented and enclosed, they shouldn’t count as outdoors anymore, because the whole point is to improve ventilation. But she believes well-ventilated outdoor spaces can help restaurants survive the pandemic.

Now, with the new shutdown orders, even outdoor dining won't be allowed.

—Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon)

Widespread Outbreak at Fresno County Prison

Widespread COVID-19 infections at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga have resulted in one of the largest active outbreaks in California’s prison system.

More than 1,000 inmates and employees at the prison, located southwest of Fresno, have tested positive, a majority in the past two weeks. Currently, 652 incarcerated people and 153 staff members are infected. One person has died.

Sophie Hart, an attorney with the Prison Law Office, said prison medical officials have reported positive cases in nearly every yard of the prison, suggesting the pervasive spread of the virus throughout the facility. Medical officials believe the outbreak originated with prison staff.

“I think what this outbreak shows is that it’s incredibly difficult to control the virus in a prison and that the prisons are not going to be spared in this second wave of COVID,” Hart said. “As the virus circulates in the community, it’s going to make its way into the prisons, and CDCR’s experience with the pandemic so far has shown that it’s very difficult for them to control it once it gets in.”

Aaron Francis, an information officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said the facility is testing employees and inmates weekly and isolating incarcerated people who are positive.

—Alexandra Hall (@chalexhall)

5 Bay Area Counties Implement Strict New Stay-at-Home Order Ahead of Schedule

Public health officials from five Bay Area counties are moving faster than the state requires to impose stay-at-home orders that they hope will contain the surging coronavirus.

The counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin, plus the city of Berkeley, have issued a new health order that will shut many indoor businesses, require others to reduce capacity to 20%, and close indoor and outdoor dining except for takeout and delivery. The orders in all the counties except Alameda and Marin take effect Dec. 6. Alameda's order goes into effect on Dec. 7, and Marin's Dec. 8.

The restrictions will remain in force until Jan. 4, 2021.

Bars, museums and personal care services such as nail and hair salons are among the businesses that will have to suspend services altogether. Also required to shut down are movie theaters, playgrounds and museums. Hotels and lodging will operate only for critical infrastructure support. Religious services will only be permitted outdoors.

In addition, the order prohibits gatherings between people from different households.

The state's threshold for the mandatory imposition of these restrictions is an 85% occupancy rate for ICU beds in hospitals for an entire region. The Bay Area as a whole has not yet risen above that level, but Contra Costa County's health officer, Dr. Chris Farnitano, says the counties had to act to prevent hospitals and ICUs from becoming overwhelmed.

—Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon)

—Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon)

