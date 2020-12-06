Workers Say Santa Clara County Housing Authority Won't Let Them Work From Home, Raising Health Risks

Union workers with the Santa Clara County Housing Authority rallied Saturday, demanding management allow employees to work from home.

The agency helps community members get federal rental housing assistance. SEIU members contend they've been given larger and larger caseloads, and at the same time are putting their health in danger by working from their offices.

The staffers are amid contract negotiations with the housing authority.

Union steward Cory Noltensmeier says employees are required to go into the office to work six-hour shifts instead of working longer shifts from home.

He says this endangers staff and lengthens client wait times.

“We can't get to them and process their work, process their rent decreases, whatever they are suffering right now through this pandemic," Noltensmeier said.