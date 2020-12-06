Lawmakers Push Newsom to Keep Playgrounds Open

The letter lawmakers sent to Newsom on Friday was signed by just under a dozen lawmakers, including Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, who represents Berkeley, Richmond and parts of Oakland, and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, among others.

They also said, in their letter, that high-touch areas are less of a concern as research shows surface transmission is "a much smaller risk," and that it would be prudent to require social distancing and mask-wearing for any child over 2-years-old.

"The broad closure of playgrounds negatively impacts children and families," the lawmakers wrote.

Newsom's closure order takes effect as regions — like Northern California, or the Bay Area — see their ICU capacity hit 15%. Some places, like some Bay Area counties, have seen local leaders move to institute those closures earlier than the state requires, which will see them begin Sunday night.

Public health officials are warning the state is amid a new surge in coronavirus cases, which may soon be compounded by cases arising from Thanksgiving gatherings. Dr. Tomás Aragón, San Francisco's health officer, said “unlike previous surges, every hospital in California is under stress. There is no place to transfer people if we run out of beds.”

Locally in San Francisco, Supervisor Matt Haney echoed the concerns of state lawmakers, adding that is is of particular concern in one neighborhood he represents — the Tenderloin — which has many families living in single-room-occupancy hotels with little room for children to play.

"This remodeled park in the TL opened for just a few weeks, provided safe, healthy, stewarded play & respite," Haney tweeted, Saturday. "It is soul crushing that it will be required to close."

