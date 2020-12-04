KQED is a proud member of
Berkeley Parents Put Pressure on Schools to Reopen

Bay Area parents who are upset that their public schools have yet to reopen in-person classes are holding rallies in Oakland and Berkeley Saturday.

The demonstrations are the latest sign that even amid a severe surge of coronavirus cases, parents are starting to balk at the idea of prolonging time away from the classroom for their children.

In Berkeley, hundreds of parents have signed a petition to pressure the school district into reopening. Parents surveyed by the district are actually about evenly split over whether or not their public schools should bring students back in person, but those frustrated with the lack of progress on reopening campuses accuse the district of dragging its feet at the expense of kids.

"We have our doctors now saying the mental health of our children is being affected and these are long-term effects," said Lei Levi, who has a first-grader in the district. "These are generational effects, that's what I'm really concerned about. That's why I started to stand up."

The Berkeley Unified School District and the teachers' union, the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, have already agreed on the complex health and safety protocols that need to be in place for reopening. But bargaining has just begun on how a hybrid model that accomodates both in-person and remote learning will work for teachers.

Read the full story here.

— Julia McEvoy (@juliamcevoy1)

UC Berkeley Suffers Unprecedented Deficit Due to Pandemic

The Bay Area’s flagship public university, UC Berkeley, is trying to work its way out of an unprecedented $340 million deficit due to the pandemic. And that means some of the hardest-hit departments and individuals on campus are having to fend for themselves.

The campus has seen plunging revenue on several fronts, including $35 million in tuition fees.

"We had about 800 students that decided not to come back to the fall," said Rosemarie Rae, Berkeley's vice chancellor of finance and chief financial officer.

Then there's the $100-$140 million anticipated loss in housing and dining income. Plus $33 million in revenue from sports events.

On top of all of the losses, Rae pointed to tens of millions of dollars in additional pandemic-related expenses — from COVID-19 testing and sanitization, to upgrading systems to accommodate remote learning and meetings.

Rae came in seven years ago to oversee the university’s complex $3 billion budget. She spent those years getting the campus out of a $150 million shortfall caused by declining state support, years of frozen tuition and substantial long-term debt.

"We were already running skinny as we came into COVID-19," Rae said. "We're fragile."

Read the full story here.

—Chloe Veltman (@chloeveltman)

Newsom Announces Sweeping New Stay-at-Home Order

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a sweeping new stay-at-home order that will force the shutdown of many businesses and activities in vast regions across California where hospital intensive care units are nearing capacity due to soaring COVID-19 rates.

Health officials, Newsom said, will track ICU capacity in five regions the state has designated as the Bay Area, Northern California, the greater Sacramento region, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

The order will go into effect for an entire region  for at least three weeks within 48 hours of that region's overall hospital ICU capacity dropping below 15%.

The order mandates the closure of a wide swath of businesses and activities, akin to those forced to close during the first statewide shutdown in March.

Businesses that must close when the order is triggered include:

  • Hair salons
  • Indoor recreation centers
  • Movie theaters
  • Bars and wineries
  • Personal care services
  • Museums
  • Outdoor playgrounds

Restaurants will only be allowed to offer take-out and delivery service – even outdoor dining will be prohibited – and occupancy at grocery stores and other retail outlets will be reduced to 20% capacity. Additionally, the order restricts all nonessential travel. As it currently stands, the order does not impact schools — those that are currently open can remain so.

None of the five regions currently meet the threshold to trigger the order, Newsom said, but all are projected to reach it within days except the Bay Area, where the order will likely take effect by mid-December.

Individual counties will be eligible to emerge from their regional order after three weeks if their hospital ICU capacity, projected four weeks out, increases to at least 15%, at which point they will go back to the color-coded reopening tier system the state has been using. But the chances of that happening anytime soon is slim, Newsom said, anticipating that the entire state will likely remain under the order into early 2021.

Read the full story and explore a map showing Caifornia's ICU capacity here.

—Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Severe Outbreaks in Santa Clara County's Long-Term Care, Homeless Shelters

Health officials in Santa Clara County are warning that an increase in COVID-19 transmission is leading to more severe outbreaks in long-term care facilities and homeless shelters.

The county says it's conducting investigations into multiple outbreaks at long-term care facilities in San Jose. Two facilities, identified by the San Francisco Chronicle and the Mercury News as Amberwood Gardens and Skyline Healthcare Center, have reported 151 and 86 cases, respectively.

The virus is also making its way into homeless shelters, where relatively few cases of COVID-19 have appeared since March. The Boccardo Reception Center, an emergency shelter in San Jose for homeless people, has reported 60 new cases of the virus since late November. South Hall, another homeless shelter in San Jose, has reported seven new cases since Nov. 18, according to a county press release.

Those who tested positive were placed in hotel rooms for the duration of their quarantine, the release said. The county is urging residents to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid contact with people outside their household.

During a press conference Thursday, Santa Clara County Deputy Health Officer Dr. George Han said the general surge of cases in the county is spilling over into group settings.

“People who reside and work at congregate settings are members of our community, so what happens as cases increase in our community, that increases the chances that more cases will be introduced into the congregate setting," he said.

Han urged residents to go above and beyond in reducing their chances of catching and spreading the virus.

“It is more dangerous right now in our community than at any other point in the pandemic,” Han said.

Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

Marin Is Only Bay Area County Not in Purple COVID-19 Tier – But Maybe Not for Long

Marin is one of just six California counties that aren't in the purple tier of California’s COVID-19 reopening blueprint, the tier representing widespread risk of transmission. But the county could wind up in the purple tier in the next one-to-two weeks, said county Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis.

“Our slope is less steep than others, but it’s important to remember, that’s faint praise,” Willis told KQED on Thursday. “We are part of this regional surge in cases.”

Marin – which currently has 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations and over 5,600 total cases, as of 2 p.m. Thursday – is the only Bay Area county that has remained in the red tier, so far. That means gyms and other businesses are still allowed to operate at reduced capacity indoors.

The county also recently closed indoor dining, even though that’s allowed under the red tier.

“We’ve been wondering what it would mean for us if we stayed in the red tier where things are allowable but not elsewhere to be a destination for those activities,” he said. “I’m not eager to impose restrictions in Marin that wouldn’t otherwise be necessary.”

Like most public health officials, Willis is urging folks to continue following public health guidelines to avoid overwhelming the health care system. On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order based on intensive care unit bed capacity.

“It’s really a matter of the community taking steps to prevent infections,” Willis said. “The last thing we need on top of that already fatigued workforce is to be having to face surges in cases.”

Willis said a vaccine could arrive in Marin County in two weeks – and would be available for essential health care workers. Newsom tweeted Thursday that California will receive 327,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in mid-December.

- Alexander Gonzalez (@alexgonz10)

San Francisco Delays Plans to Close Hotels for Homeless Residents

San Francisco officials are delaying plans to close some of the hotels in the city that have been set up for homeless people who are elderly or medically vulnerable and need a place to safely shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news, announced quietly over the weekend via tweet, comes as coronavirus infection rates in the city surge and temperatures outside drop.

City officials had planned to close seven hotels by Dec. 21, where about 500 homeless people are currently living. But those facilities will now stay open for at least another 30 days.

Nicholas Garrett, 41, welcomed the news. He says he has a heart condition and has been staying at one of the hotels since early summer. “Thirty days could make a world of difference for a lot of people here,” Garrett said.

The city delayed the closures after receiving $10 million in new funding from the state to help it transition more people into permanent housing.

Abigail Stewart-Kahn, the interim director of the city's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, wrote a letter to her department last week informing them of the change in plans. “These additional funds have provided us a small but much-needed window of time to gather input from service providers and guests and to integrate early learnings into the SIP [Shelter-in-Place] Rehousing Plan and pipeline,” she wrote.

Stewart-Kahn recently told KQED the city is committed to making sure that the homeless residents staying in these hotels will not have to return to the streets or into emergency shelters.

San Francisco has a total of 29 shelter-in-place hotels open for vulnerable homeless residents, with more than 2,300 people currently living in them.

Meanwhile, a group of San Francisco supervisors introduced legislation to the board on Tuesday that would prohibit the city from moving anyone who is homeless out of SIP hotels unless they are placed in more stable housing, or if the Federal Emergency Management Agency cuts off funding for the program.

FEMA currently pays for 75% of the cost of running the hotels as part of the federal emergency response to the pandemic. City officials have said that uncertainty over continued agency funding is one of the reasons they had planned to close down the hotels in December.

The legislation was referred to the board's Committee on Budget and Finance, where it is scheduled for a hearing next Wednesday.

— Erin Baldassari (@e_baldi) and Erika Kelly (@erikakelly100)

Santa Clara County Submits Vaccine Distribution Plan to State

Santa Clara County health officials on Wednesday said they had submitted their vaccine distribution plan to the state, a requirement of all counties in California.

Officials said the plan, which will soon be made available to the public on the county's website, prioritizes people most at risk of exposure to COVID-19, including front-line health care workers.

Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, said that while the county does not yet know how many doses of the vaccine it will initially receive, it has begun preparations for distribution.

“We are prepared to store and then distribute the full volume of what we receive,” said Tong, noting that the county expects to receive vaccines from multiple manufacturers.

At least one of those vaccines (produced by drugmaker Pfizer/BioNTech) has to be stored at very low temperatures, requiring ultra-cold freezers, and must be administered in two separate doses. It has shown to be approximately 95% effective in preventing infection.

Tong said she had been on the phone just before the press conference “with a group that was telling me that freezers had arrived on a truck as of yesterday. Multiple freezers have been installed in parts of the county buildings that we own and operate."

Additional freezers are also being purchased and installed by private health care providers, she added.

Tong said the county plans to electronically track who gets the vaccine, as well as their ZIP codes and age groups, with the intention of delivering that data to the state.

Tong, noted however, that the positive news comes at a time when hospital capacity in the county is stretched increasingly thin.

“We are especially concerned because none of the hospitals serving South County and East San Jose had more than five ICU beds available as of yesterday,” she said.

That means hospitals serving communities hit the hardest by the virus have the fewest beds available with staff now redistributing patients to other hospitals in the county as needed, she said.

There are currently about 44 ICU beds available countywide, according to health officials.

About 88% of total hospital beds in the county are occupied — both with COVID-19 patients and others. Hospitals have plans to activate surge beds as needed.

The rate of new infections in the county has recently skyrocketed, with more than 550 new cases recorded per day over the last week, a nearly 90% increase from two weeks ago. At least 486 county residents have died from the virus.

County officials recently implemented new travel restrictions, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for most travelers coming from more than 150 miles away.

— Polly Stryker (@hamrashaar)

