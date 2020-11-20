SF Faces Purple Tier as COVID-19 Cases Surge

San Francisco could be forced to enter the more restrictive purple tier of the state's reopening blueprint by this Sunday, as it faces a spike in COVID-19 cases.

That means the city would join most other counties facing an overnight curfew which the state announced yesterday. About 95% of California counties are now in the purple tier and will be under a limited stay-at-home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Saturday November 21 and lasting for a month. Six Bay Area counties are currently in the purple tier.

San Francisco is currently in the less restrictive red tier, but just three weeks ago the city was in the least restrictive yellow tier. "This is indicative of how fast the virus is spreading in our city," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Colfax said the weekly coronavirus cases have nearly tripled over the past month. “But we can change the course of this surge," he said. “We have done this twice and we can do it again. After all we are San Francisco and we have shown the country how to fight COVID.”

If San Francisco does enter the purple tier, indoor gyms would close, as would museums, movie theaters and houses of worship. Retail businesses that remain open would face more limited capacity.