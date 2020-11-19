California Nurses Union Warns Hospitals Aren't Prepared for COVID-19 Surge

As the state heads into a winter surge of COVID-19 cases that experts say could overwhelm hospitals, the California Nurses Association (CNA) is once again sounding the alarm that hospitals are not ready for the predicted spike in cases.

CNA president Cathy Kennedy told KQED on Wednesday that hospitals don’t have enough personal protective equipment, and that she’s worried front line health care workers will die.

“We're very, very concerned,” Kennedy said. “If you don't have the staff, the nurses, the health care workers, because they have been exposed and unfortunately die, who's going to take care of the patients?”

But officials with the California Hospital Association (CHA), which represents hospital management around the state, said unions are unfairly placing the blame on the hospitals when the problem stems from a global shortage of medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

“There are two critical elements in providing care in this COVID-19 crisis. First and foremost, staffing. And second, the personal protective equipment,” said Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the Hospital Association. “Unfortunately, we are experiencing shortages of both.”

Coyle said that in addition to international manufacturers' inability to keep up with demand for medical supplies, many hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages as travel nurses get pulled in too many directions.

— Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie), Monica Lam (@monicazlam)