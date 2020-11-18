KQED is a proud member of
SF Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site at Alemany Farmer's Market, Relocated From SoMa

San Francisco city officials opened a new COVID-19 testing site at the Alemany Farmer's Market on Tuesday as part of the city's strategic testing program, according to a press release.

Testing resources at the new location were moved from the CityTestSF site in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood due to heightened need in the southeastern area of the city.

"Equity has been a priority for us throughout the pandemic, and part of having an equitable citywide response to COVID-19 means that we redirect our resources where there's the most need," said Mayor London Breed in a statement.

According to the release, more than 5,800 people are tested for COVID-19 every day across all of San Francisco, with the city administering and funding 55% of those tests.

“As we experience a surge in cases in the city, the region and the nation, we must manage our public testing resources in the most efficient ways possible to slow the spread of the virus," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the SF Department of Public Health. "Re-allocating these testing resources to the area of the city with highest rate of infection is critical to our response to the virus.”

Officials also caution against attempting to get a test before any planned holiday travel, saying "during this current surge, city resources will not support testing for travel or visitations."

The Alemany testing site provides both walk-up and drive-through COVID-19 tests five days a week. Site hours are:

  • Monday: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday - Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Find more using KQED's map of free, public COVID-19 testing sites, no insurance required.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

California Attorney General Challenges Court Order to Cut San Quentin Population in Half

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has appealed a ruling that would force San Quentin State Prison officials to cut the incarcerated population by 50% to prevent further outbreaks of COVID-19.

An Oct. 20 decision by the First District Court of Appeals found that San Quentin’s warden and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation acted with deliberate indifference to the health of inmates by failing to reduce the population as recommended by a team of medical experts who toured the prison in June as the coronavirus began to sweep through the incarcerated population.

But in a petition to the California Supreme Court late Monday, Becerra’s office argued that “the appellate court too narrowly focused on one proposed COVID-reduction strategy” of “immediate mass decarceration” to the exclusion of other measures for slowing the spread of the virus.

The petition stated that those strategies, including erecting tents and converting gyms and other space at San Quentin into housing to allow greater social distancing and isolation of infected inmates, were recommended by the federal receiver in charge of medical care.

More than 2500 inmates and staff at San Quentin have tested positive for the coronavirus and 29 have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

— Julie Small (@SmallRadio2)

SF Disaster Workers to Inspect Schools Before January Reopening

This week, San Francisco announced it would reopen schools in January, but there's a lot of work to do before that can happen, city officials said.

Twenty disaster service workers are helping the San Francisco Unified School District assess school buildings to make sure they’re ready to open safely. That includes checking every classroom for proper ventilation and making sure every sink for hand-washing is available.

Although the school district has a target date of Jan. 25 of next year to open classrooms to the city’s youngest and most vulnerable students, they still need to inspect 65 buildings.

Dawn Kamalanathan, chief facilities officer for the SFUSD, said "that data is critical for helping us understand the magnitude of the problem-solving that might have to occur at certain sites and across the district.”

She said the assessments for the remaining schools should be complete by December.

Other challenges remain, however, like finalizing labor agreements with teachers unions and setting up COVID-19 testing sites at each campus.

During a school board meeting last week, San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer said The mayor’s office should have done more, sooner, to coordinate different departments in the city.

"It is the power of the office of the mayor to convene these parties together, lets get everyone in the room together and see how we can open schools and what is needed from whom,” Fewer said.

The district estimates the costs to reopen could reach $65 million.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

Contra Costa County launches 'Testing Before Turkey' COVID-19 Campaign

Contra Costa County is hosting a "Testing Before Turkey" campaign Tuesday, county officials said.

The campaign's goal is to encourage families planning to gather on Thanksgiving to get tested for COVID-19 and limit the virus' spread.

The plan for the campaign is for caravans of families and friends to drive up to the North Concord Drive testing site to get tested to ensure a safer holiday gathering.

The campaign will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The testing site is located at 2500 Bates Ave., Concord, in the parking lot in front of Contra Costa Public Health Clinic Services Building.

— Bay City News

'Worry With Me': California Health Secretary Urges Limiting Nonessential Travel

California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly began a press briefing Friday with a refrain he tells patients: “When I’m worried, I’ll tell you so that you can worry with me," he said. "And we're there."

State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan noted Friday's 6,893 positive cases in the state exceeded the 7-day average, and said COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 36.7% over the last two weeks.

"I was asked if we're in the middle of a surge," Ghaly said. "Absolutely. 'Surge' doesn't have a clear definition, but certainly cases are on the rise in California, and we are concerned."

Ghaly clarified that there is not a statewide stay-at-home order, but urged Californians to avoid high-risk behaviors and reduce nonessential travel, echoing a travel advisory issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier in the day in partnership with the governors of Oregon and Washington.

"We hope the fact that it is an advisory doesn't lessen the importance of how important it is," he said. "We believe Californians will do the right thing in responding to these surging cases."

Ghaly emphasized that under the advisory, if people choose to travel to California from out-of-state or return to the state after leaving, they're asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Please don't travel if it is not essential," Ghaly said. "But if you must, please respect the 14-day quarantine."

Ghaly reminded Californians to take basic precautions including masking, maintaining social distance and frequent hand-washing, and reiterated that high-risk activities include:

  • Activities where it is difficult to mask the entire time
  • Activities where you see people you haven’t seen
  • Activities where it is difficult to keep distance
  • Activities of longer duration
  • Activities that do not allow for fresh air to circulate

— Lakshmi Sarah (@Lakitalki)

Newsom Urges Against Out-of-State Travel, Advises Quarantine for Those Who Do

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and the governors of Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering their states or returning from travel outside their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement from Newsom's office Friday said the advisories urge against nonessential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local.

On Thursday, California became the second US state to hit the sobering threshold of 1 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

"California just surpassed a sobering threshold – 1 million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down," Newsom wrote. "Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians."

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a social media video Thursday, "If we do not act immediately we will soon reach a breaking point."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee sounded a similar warning.

"We have to rethink spending time with people from outside our households right now, including Thanksgiving and the December holidays," he wrote on social media. "This is temporary. We will get back to normal. But right now, it is just too dangerous to gather."

-The Associated Press

Alameda County Pauses Reopenings as California Hits 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

Public health officials in Alameda County on Thursday said they were temporarily pausing further openings to the economy following an increase in the county's COVID-19 case rate and the rise in Bay Area and statewide cases. Also on Thursday, California became the second US state (after Texas) to pass a grim milestone: 1 million cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Alameda County's new daily cases per 100,000 people has jumped from a low of 3.4 to 4.9.

The county is currently in the orange, or moderate-risk tier in the state's reopening hierarchy, but health officials said Thursday they expect the county to move to a more restrictive tier soon.

"We must exercise caution and prepare to move quickly to protect our residents and hospitals from rising cases of COVID-19," Dr. Nicholas Moss, the county's health officer, said in a statement.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation," he said. "If necessary, we will restrict activities that are higher risk for spreading COVID-19, including those in which people gather indoors without masks."

The caution comes as county officials have seen day-over-day increases in the number of new reported COVID-19 cases as well as increases in hospitalizations.

Contra Costa and Santa Cruz counties on Tuesday moved to a more restrictive tier.

Alameda County public health officials said with flu season imminent, flu cases this year will add an even greater burden on the health care system because the coronavirus and flu have similar symptoms.

— KQED News Staff and Wires

