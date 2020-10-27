KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

3 states join California's COVID-19 vaccine review committeeFruitvale's Latino community still hard-hit by COVID-19, UCSF study saysSF reopens playgrounds after 7-month closureState's Halloween guidance: no trick or treating, no partiesCalifornia weighs reopening theme parks as hospitalization rates dropCalifornia adds 'health equity' to COVID-19 reopening metricsSan Francisco Opens New Outdoor Voting Center
More timeline

3 Other States Join California's COVID-19 Vaccine Review Committee

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the governors of Washington, Oregon and Nevada have signed on to California's working group created to independently review any COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The three governors will identify and assign public health experts to join the group.

“This [committee] is focused on the ethics of distribution,” Newsom said during a press briefing Tuesday. “Who should be prioritized? How do we allocate the supplies?”

Newsom added that vulnerable communities should get priority for receiving the vaccine as supply becomes available.

Physicians and scientists with expertise in immunization and public health were first appointed to the working group last week.

One of the group’s tasks is to monitor data from vaccine trials. The governor said the committee should not cause any delays in the distribution of a potential vaccine.

“In fact, we would argue quite the contrary. It's going to increase transparency and trust ... to make sure that we're not doing anything to meet an arbitrary deadline or meet a political deadline,” he said. “We're not just going to take someone's assurance. We're going to make sure that we are objectively reviewing and able to put our stamp of approval."

Sponsored

Also announced Tuesday, several counties were given permission to move into the state's less restrictive COVID-19 tiers, which govern which businesses and activities can resume:

  • Moving into the red tier for “substantial risk”: Glenn and Mendocino counties
  • Moving into the orange tier for “moderate risk”: Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
  • Moving into the yellow tier for “minimal risk”: Calaveras County

Only nine counties remain in the purple tier for “widespread risk.” Check the status of a county here.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

Latino Community in Fruitvale Hard-Hit by COVID-19, Study Finds

A recent testing study of COVID-19 in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood has found that the Latino community there continues to be hit hard, with a particular impact to the Mayan immigrant community.

The two-day study tested more than 1,000 people last month, and found 39 with the active virus. But many more people had antibodies, showing they’d already had COVID-19.

About one in 10 people tested positive for the antibodies overall —  that number jumped to more than one-in-four for Mayan-speaking Latinos.

"According to some of the data, [Latinos in Fruitvale] have some of the most crowded living conditions out of most of the groups we've interviewed," said Chris Iglesias with East Oakland-based Unity Council.

"And a lot of them are essential workers. And they're still working."

Sponsored

Iglesias said the pandemic is hurting Fruitvale residents economically as well.

"We started seeing things, almost immediate needs in the community, around just the basics, like food," he said.

Researchers with UCSF, who conducted the study in partnership with community groups such as La Familia, found that over 60 percent of Mayan-speaking people in Fruitvale don’t always have enough to eat.

"The COVID PCR and antibody data confirm that Latinos in the East Bay are disproportionately infected with COVID-19," said Dr. Alicia Fernandez, professor of medicine and director of the UCSF Latinx Center of Excellence, in a statement. "More testing and targeted public health messaging are needed, as are efforts to make essential work safer," she said.

Iglesias and his organization are calling for more support from Alameda County, the state and federal government. Aaron Ortiz, CEO of La Familia, which provides mental health and community support services in the Bay Area, also asked the city and county for more help.

"We are begging you," he said.

— Alex Emslie (@sfnewsreporter)

This story includes reporting from Bay City News.

Top of timeline ↑

SF Reopens Over 180 Public Playgrounds After 7-Month Closure

After seven months of closure due to COVID-19, San Francisco officials on Wednesday announced the reopening of more than 180 outdoor playgrounds in the city.

Families and children are being allowed to return to the playgrounds, but with strict new capacity limits and rules in place. Recreation and Park Department monitors will be stationed at the city's busiest playgrounds to educate families about the new rules.

"We know kids and parents have been missing playgrounds since the end of March, and I'm excited that we're now at a place where we can safely reopen them," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "We hope this brings families and kids some joy during an otherwise challenging time."

As part of the new playground rules, visitors are being asked to limit playground times to 30 minutes when others are present. Additionally, all children must stay 6-feet apart from those who are not in their immediate household.

To preserve enough space, only one adult is allowed to accompany each child on playgrounds. Caregivers are being asked to avoid using cellphones and to supervise their children at all times, and remove them if they start crying to prevent virus-spreading droplets.

All children over two years old are required to wear masks. And children under two must stay within arm's reach of their caregiver and are not allowed to play on structures that hold more than one child at a time. Visitors are also prohibited from eating or drinking at the playgrounds.

"Yes, there are rules," Recreation and Park Director Phil Ginsburg said during press conference Wednesday at Merced Heights Playground. "Let’s all do the right thing so that our children and San Francisco families can be healthy."

Hand-washing stations have also been added at 51 city playgrounds that don't already have restrooms, officials said.

In addition to the reopening of playgrounds, officials also announced that six of the city's playgrounds have recently been renovated under the Let'sPlaySF! initiative, a partnership between the city and the San Francisco Parks Alliance.

— Daniel Montes, Bay City News and Marco Siler-Gonzales, KQED (@mijo_marco)

Top of timeline ↑

California's Halloween Guidance: No Trick-or-Treating, No Parties

Please don’t go trick-or-treating, state public health officials urged Californians on Tuesday. And no Halloween parties, either, as both present a high risk of spreading COVID-19.

“The whole act of going door-to-door in groups, ringing doorbells, digging into buckets of delicious candy … create a risk of spreading COVID-19,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, should a COVID-19 case turn up, it would be very difficult to conduct adequate contact tracing, Ghaly added.

The safest way to celebrate is at home or virtually, public health officials said. Here’s a list of ideas state officials offered, both for celebrating Halloween and observing Día de los Muertos safely during the pandemic:

  • Create a haunted house at home or decorate your home and yard
  • Conduct a candy hunt in your home or yard (see the advice on small gatherings below)
  • Face painting and pumpkin carving
  • Design face masks that match your Halloween costumes
  • Hold an online costume or pumpkin carving contest
  • Do car-based outings, like a drive-in movie or tour displays in your car
  • Visit a Día de los Muertos themed art exhibit at an outdoor museum
  • Create an altar outside or in a front window so others can view it at a safe distance or create a virtual altar
  • If visiting a cemetery, wear masks and practice physical distancing

Sponsored

In an acknowledgement that the fall brings with it many celebrations, Dr. Ghaly reiterated newly-issued guidance for small gatherings:

  • Gatherings should include no more than three separate households
  • Gatherings should be outdoors
  • Gatherings should be limited to two hours

“As we enter into the weeks before Halloween and then into the other fall holidays and winter holidays, thank you all for continuing to work with us,” Ghaly said. “I know it's difficult.”

Also announced Tuesday, the following counties were given permission to move into the state's less restrictive color-coded tiers that govern which businesses and activities can resume:

  • Moving into the red tier for “substantial risk”: Colusa, Kern, Kings, San Benito, Sutter and Stanislaus counties
  • Moving into the orange tier for “moderate risk”: Alameda, Placer and Santa Clara counties
  • Moving into the yellow tier for “minimal risk”: Sierra County

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

California Weighs Reopening Theme Parks as COVID-19 Hospitalization Rates Decline

With fall holidays around the corner, Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed questions about when theme parks — Disneyland in particular — will reopen by saying his administration is sending teams on “insight visits” for “deeper collaboration” with representatives from other parks, such as Florida’s Disney World, which reopened in July.

During a press briefing Monday, Newsom also said that guidelines for how to celebrate Halloween safely would be released on Tuesday.

Over the past two weeks, California saw an 8% drop in the number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions dropped even further, by 13%.

Statewide, the rate of positive test results is declining slightly, averaging 2.6% over the past 14 days. In another sign of progress, 42 counties are no longer in the state's most restrictive “purple tier” governing how many business can reopen.

Sponsored

California has now trained over 10,890 contact tracers — among them, more than 1,800 who are bilingual in a range of languages from Spanish to Hmong, state officials said Monday.

According to state health and human services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, more than 125,000 tests are being performed daily on average, with 90% getting results within 48 hours. In the case of a positive result, 97% of local health departments have been able to get in touch with a person’s contacts on the same day, he added.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

California Adds 'Health Equity' to COVID-19 Metrics for Reopening

California health officials have added a new metric for assessing whether counties are doing enough to contain the spread of COVID-19. A new "health equity metric,” effective Tuesday, will examine rates of infection in communities that have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

“Low-income, Latino, Black and Pacific Islanders have been hardest hit” by the pandemic, said state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan in a presentation Tuesday.

The new metric assesses the rate of COVID-19 infections in census tracts that have been identified as having less healthy conditions, as measured by the Healthy Places Index. The index generates a score based on factors such as access to health care, housing density, crowding and air pollution.

Counties are currently placed in color-coded tiers based on the number of COVID-19 cases and the rate of testing per population. The new equity metric adds an additional requirement for counties wishing to move into less restrictive tiers, where more businesses can reopen and activities can resume.

Counties that have marked disparities in COVID-19 rates among different census tracts must submit a plan for improvement, including through increased testing, contact tracing, education and outreach.

Sponsored

The following counties were given permission to move into less restrictive tiers Tuesday:

  • Merced, Ventura and Yuba counties are moving into the red tier for “substantial risk”
  • Inyo County is moving into the orange tier for “moderate risk”
  • Humboldt, Plumas, Siskiyou and Trinity counties are moving into the yellow tier for “minimal risk”

Two counties are moving back into more restrictive tiers:

  • Shasta County is moving back to the red tier
  • Tehama County is moving back to the purple tier

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Opens New Outdoor Voting Center

Early voting in San Francisco is normally done inside City Hall, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city has created an outdoor voting center where voters can cast their ballots starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Located at 99 Grove Street in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the voting center features large tents with rows of voting booths.

Voters can also drive to the center and vote curbside without getting out of their vehicles.

“We want to make sure that people feel comfortable. If they need to vote early, they can come to this voting center,” Mayor London Breed said during a press conference Thursday. “If they want to vote on Election Day or drop off their ballots on Election Day, we're going to have 588 locations all over the city.”

Health and safety protocols will be in place at all voting locations, including mandatory facial coverings, social distancing and cleaning of booths throughout the day.

Also new this year, all registered voters in California will receive mail-in ballots — not just those who requested them. Ballots will start arriving as early as this weekend, according to San Francisco’s Director of the Department of Elections John Arntz.

“What this is really about is options,” state Sen. Scott Wiener said at Thursday's press conference. “Everyone has different concerns. Everyone has different health statuses or people in their homes with different health statuses, and we want people to be able to make choices that work for them.”

San Francisco voters can track the status of their ballot online through the city’s voter portal.

For more information about how to vote this year, check out this KQED guide.

— Julie Chang (@bayareajulie)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑