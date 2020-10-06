KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

California adds 'health equity' to COVID-19 reopening metricsSan Francisco Opens New Outdoor Voting CenterIndoor dining now allowed in San Francisco, with restrictionsSF to reopen indoor dining at restaurants WednesdayMovie theaters in San Francisco could reopen on Oct. 7Health officials concerned over COVID-19 uptick, heat wave aheadFlu and COVID-19 could overwhelm hospitals, state says
More timeline

California Adds 'Health Equity' to COVID-19 Metrics for Reopening

California health officials have added a new metric for assessing whether counties are doing enough to contain the spread of COVID-19. A new "health equity metric,” effective Tuesday, will examine rates of infection in communities that have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

“Low-income, Latino, Black and Pacific Islanders have been hardest hit” by the pandemic, said state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan in a presentation Tuesday.

The new metric assesses the rate of COVID-19 infections in census tracts that have been identified as having less healthy conditions, as measured by the Healthy Places Index. The index generates a score based on factors such as access to health care, housing density, crowding and air pollution.

Counties are currently placed in color-coded tiers based on the number of COVID-19 cases and the rate of testing per population. The new equity metric adds an additional requirement for counties wishing to move into less restrictive tiers, where more businesses can reopen and activities can resume.

Counties that have marked disparities in COVID-19 rates among different census tracts must submit a plan for improvement, including through increased testing, contact tracing, education and outreach.

Sponsored

The following counties were given permission to move into less restrictive tiers Tuesday:

  • Merced, Ventura and Yuba counties are moving into the red tier for “substantial risk”
  • Inyo County is moving into the orange tier for “moderate risk”
  • Humboldt, Plumas, Siskiyou and Trinity counties are moving into the yellow tier for “minimal risk”

Two counties are moving back into more restrictive tiers:

  • Shasta County is moving back to the red tier
  • Tehama County is moving back to the purple tier

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Opens New Outdoor Voting Center

Early voting in San Francisco is normally done inside City Hall, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city has created an outdoor voting center where voters can cast their ballots starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Located at 99 Grove Street in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the voting center features large tents with rows of voting booths.

Voters can also drive to the center and vote curbside without getting out of their vehicles.

“We want to make sure that people feel comfortable. If they need to vote early, they can come to this voting center,” Mayor London Breed said during a press conference Thursday. “If they want to vote on Election Day or drop off their ballots on Election Day, we're going to have 588 locations all over the city.”

Health and safety protocols will be in place at all voting locations, including mandatory facial coverings, social distancing and cleaning of booths throughout the day.

Also new this year, all registered voters in California will receive mail-in ballots — not just those who requested them. Ballots will start arriving as early as this weekend, according to San Francisco’s Director of the Department of Elections John Arntz.

“What this is really about is options,” state Sen. Scott Wiener said at Thursday's press conference. “Everyone has different concerns. Everyone has different health statuses or people in their homes with different health statuses, and we want people to be able to make choices that work for them.”

San Francisco voters can track the status of their ballot online through the city’s voter portal.

For more information about how to vote this year, check out this KQED guide.

— Julie Chang (@bayareajulie)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Pandemic Dining: San Francisco Allows Indoor Dining, Releases Guidelines

San Francisco restaurants are allowed to have indoor dining starting today, Sept. 30. The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) released interim guidance for both indoor and outdoor dining today, which stipulates reopening based on a tier system linked to COVID-19 case numbers.

Both indoor and outdoor dining rules could change depending on spikes or dips of COVID cases. If cases increase to red or purple, the department can and will pause or reverse these re-opening measures. For now, at the orange tier, the measures allow for indoor dining at 25% capacity for up to 100 diners.

Simultaneously, the SFDPH also sent out guidelines and recommendations for HVAC systems and indoor ventilation, which has been a major concern for offering indoor dining in the first place. A recent CDC report cites dining out as a significant COVID-19 risk that applies to both indoor and outdoor dining, due to the inability to wear masks while eating. The necessary improvements for ventilation include having HVAC systems serviced and functioning properly, increasing the flow of outdoor air and natural ventilation by opening windows and considering HEPA filters and fans.

Current CDC guidelines still recommend drive-through, delivery, takeout or curbside pickup as the safest and lowest risk methods for restaurant food. With a predicted spike of cases in conjunction with flu season, guidelines also strongly recommend getting flu vaccines for workers.

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association worked closely with SFDPH on these guidelines. Laurie Thomas, the association's executive director, said that everyone will need to make their own decisions based on their comfort level. "But this is an important step forward in the reopening process," she said in a statement.

Sponsored

Additionally, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that outdoor dining permit fees will be waived until spring of 2022, and refunded retroactively for fees paid after April 15, 2020.

Here's what you need to know:

  • All places that offer indoor dining must serve "bona fide meals" to customers, meaning that all restaurants must serve at least a "main course"
  • Serving alcoholic beverages is not permitted without also offering a meal service
  • All restaurants must have a valid permit to operate
  • All restaurants must complete a Health and Safety Plan and post it publicly and on its website
  • The Health and Safety plan is linked to maintaining food permits, and includes proper signage, face coverage and enforcement of social distancing of six feet or more between people
  • All spaces must be redesigned for proper social distancing
  • There need to be separate spaces for vendor pickups, delivery and take-out
  • Staff must be trained on safety protocols
  • Restaurants must verbally screen all diners upon entry and advise them to wear a face covering when not eating or drinking
  • All buffets are prohibited at this time, including self-cook stations like hot pot
  • Restrooms need to be disinfected every four hours and surfaces should be cleaned at least once every hour

—Urmila Ramakrishnan (@U_Ramakrishnan)

Top of timeline ↑

SF Wins State Approval to Reopen Indoor Dining at Restaurants

California health officials have allowed San Francisco to move up a tier in the state’s COVID-19 reopening blueprint.

Under the state's color-coded four-tier blueprint of reopening guidelines, only counties at the “orange” (moderate spread) level may reopen non-essential indoor businesses with some modifications.

So far, San Francisco is the only Bay Area county that has qualified for that tier. Starting Wednesday, San Francisco will move forward with reopening indoor dining at restaurants and bars that serve food, provided restaurants operate at 25% capacity or with 100 people, whichever is fewer.

The city is also moving forward with reopening indoor places of worship with the same 25% capacity restriction on Wednesday — and plans to reopen movie theaters at 25% capacity on Oct. 7.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly warned that the state still has the authority to move counties back into a more restrictive tier.

Sponsored

“When a county isn't able to move forward through the blueprint, they will have to hit pause,” he said at a press briefing Tuesday, adding that a number of counties did not meet the criteria to advance to a new tier this week.

— Shannon Lin (@LinShannonLin)

Top of timeline ↑

Movie Theaters in San Francisco Could Reopen on Oct. 7

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a goal to reopen indoor movie theaters in the city starting Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Guidelines issued on Tuesday by the San Francisco Department of Public Health state the reopening is contingent on San Francisco remaining in the so-called “orange tier.” If that holds through Oct. 7, cinemas may then reopen at 25 percent capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is less. In addition, the guidelines prohibit the sale of concessions and the consumption of outside food and drinks.

San Francisco is the first Bay Area county to enter the orange (“moderate”) tier in California’s color-coded reopening system for businesses and services.

“We know this continues to be a challenging time with people struggling economically and emotionally. However, thanks to San Francisco’s commitment to following public health guidance, we are seeing improvements in our numbers, which means we can continue to move forward with reopening,” said Mayor Breed in a statement on Tuesday.

The rules around reopening movie theaters vary from county to county. For example, indoor cinemas in Napa County have already been open for business for more than two weeks. They were allowed to do so while in the more severe “red” tier, and customers have been able to purchase limited concessions.

Sponsored

Even though San Francisco cinemas could soon be reopen, some are not ready to do so just yet.

“Having now been closed to the public for over six months, we’ve been taking stock of the challenges facing our eventual reopening,” said Lex Sloan, executive director of The Roxie Theater, an independent movie house in San Francisco’s Mission District. “While we want nothing more than to return to being a physical space where film lovers gather together in communal appreciation of the seventh art, we are not, despite the recent announcement that San Francisco theaters can reopen today, rushing headlong into doing so for the general public.” —Chloe Veltman (@chloeveltman)

Top of timeline ↑

Health Officials Concerned Over COVID-19 Uptick With Heat Wave Ahead

California public health officials say while COVID-19 markers had been trending downward since the state's peak in early July, they’re starting to see an uptick in cases and hospitalizations over the past several days.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said at a press conference Friday that there's cause for concern as the state heads into a hot weekend where people may mix and mingle more.

“It really is about not letting our guard down as we did earlier in the summer as we watch some of these numbers trend in the direction that we don't want to see, which is upward,” Ghaly said.

Several factors could be driving the reversal, Ghaly said, including the lagged effects of Labor Day weekend socializing, switching over to the state’s new tiered system which allowed more reopenings to go forward, as well as fires and evacuations, a factor partially due to increased social contact in shared spaces such as emergency shelters.

Ghaly said more mixing is expected as counties meet the requirements to be downgraded a tier.

Sponsored

“We knew on Monday that up to 16 counties could move from the tier they're in now to a new tier this coming week, which really signifies that the system is working,” Ghaly said.

To be downgraded a tier, a county must show it has control over local transmission by meeting the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. Alameda, San Mateo and Solano counties moved down from purple (widespread) to red (substantial) on Tuesday, allowing them to resume more indoor business operations.

On Thursday, Ghaly warned a severe flu season could overwhelm hospitals that are preparing for an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“We've never done COVID hospitalizations with flu hospitalizations,” he reiterated Friday, adding that seeing numbers close to what the state saw over the summer alongside the flu would be

Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie)

Top of timeline ↑

California Officials Warn the Flu, COVID-19 Could Overwhelm Hospitals

A severe flu season this fall and winter could overwhelm California hospitals that are preparing for an uptick in COVID-19 cases as the economy further reopens, officials said Thursday. They urged people to get vaccinated.

Speaking with the heads of the state's hospital and medical associations, California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said while the state has seen progress in recent weeks with coronavirus infection rates falling to their lowest level of the pandemic, officials are bracing for a surge as people start going out more just as the flu season begins.

That means it's critical people protect themselves from the flu to help keep hospital bed space available to treat people infected with the coronavirus, Ghaly said.

Officials recommend every Californian six months and older receive a flu shot this year. In past years, less than half of the state's adult population and less than two-thirds of children have gotten the flu vaccine.

The potential exists for hundreds of COVID-19 cases to show up in an emergency room with an equal number of severe flu cases, which could overwhelm a hospital, he said.

Sponsored

"We are still very vulnerable with so many things coming as we enter winter," Ghaly said.

Hospitals are currently treating 3,500 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients, according to the California Hospital Association. About 30 percent are in intensive care units.

California has reported more than 790,000 confirmed cases, the most in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

— Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑