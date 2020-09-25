Health Officials Concerned Over COVID-19 Uptick With Heat Wave Ahead

California public health officials say while COVID-19 markers had been trending downward since the state's peak in early July, they’re starting to see an uptick in cases and hospitalizations over the past several days.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said at a press conference Friday that there's cause for concern as the state heads into a hot weekend where people may mix and mingle more.

“It really is about not letting our guard down as we did earlier in the summer as we watch some of these numbers trend in the direction that we don't want to see, which is upward,” Ghaly said.

Several factors could be driving the reversal, Ghaly said, including the lagged effects of Labor Day weekend socializing, switching over to the state’s new tiered system which allowed more reopenings to go forward, as well as fires and evacuations, a factor partially due to increased social contact in shared spaces such as emergency shelters.

Ghaly said more mixing is expected as counties meet the requirements to be downgraded a tier.