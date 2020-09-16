KQED is a proud member of
Santa Clara County orders faster timelines for COVID-19 testing
Santa Clara County Orders Faster Timelines for COVID-19 Testing

Santa Clara County officials issued a public health order Wednesday requiring healthcare providers to increase the accessibility and speed of COVID-19 testing. The order, which goes into effect Sept. 25, states:

  • People with COVID-19 symptoms, those who report that they have been exposed, and anyone referred by the county’s Public Health Department must be given testing “at the time the patient presents for care.” For those requesting a test online or over the phone, an appointment must be given by the end of the next day.
  • All essential workers, even if asymptomatic, must be provided with a test within three days. However, healthcare providers can require that an essential worker wait 14 days between tests.
  • Test results must be provided within a maximum of three days.
  • Penalties for noncompliance range as high as $5,000 per incident.

“Testing is really foundational to our ability to prevent COVID,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, during a press conference Wednesday.

The order also requires that healthcare providers better publicize the availability of testing and make the process “easy and straightforward.”

“We are grateful that the county has announced an order that is going to demolish the labyrinth that too many of our residents have found themselves in,” when seeking testing, said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco described his experience seeking a COVID-19 test from Kaiser Permanente as “frustrating, discouraging” and “burdensome.” He called for increased testing “so that we can open up our businesses, open up our schools and open up our faith community.”

Kaiser has made and continues to make "major investments in equipment, resources and people" to expand its testing capacity, according to a statement from Irene Chavez, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente San Jose.

"We are committed to making testing timely and accessible for our members. We are following the direction of the California Department of Public Health and Department of Managed Health Care and are in compliance with state orders on testing in California," Chavez said.

A compliance and enforcement team including attorneys from the County Counsel's Office and the District Attorney's Office will investigate complaints of noncompliance, which can be reported online, said county counsel James Williams.

Some Bay Area Movie Theaters Are Reopening

Movie theaters are slowly reopening in some corners of the Bay Area, as some counties move into a less restrictive tier of California's COVID-19 business reopening plan.

In Napa, the Century Napa Valley and XD opened its doors again on Sept. 11, after more than six months in the dark.

“We had some really avid moviegoers who were excited to be off the couch and back in the theater,” said Chanda Brashears, vice president of investor and public relations at Cinemark, which owns the Napa movie house and more than 25 others in the nine county Bay Area.

Further up the Napa Valley, the independently owned Cameo Cinema in St. Helena is preparing to open Friday. The single-screen theater will have, among other safety measures in place, limited seating and one show daily instead of the three it featured before the pandemic.

The Cameo and the 12-screen Century were permitted to open because Napa County — based on metrics measuring the spread of COVID-19 — moved into the red level, the third most restrictive of four color-coded tiers that govern which businesses can reopen and under what restrictions.

Movie theaters in those red-level counties are allowed to open but can only fill their auditoriums to 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Other health safety protocols that Cinemark has put into place include automatic distancing: once tickets are purchased, two seats immediately to the left and right are blocked from sale, and unless the theater has reclining seats, tickets are sold only in every other row.

Additionally, face masks will be required for all moviegoers and employees and auditoriums are sanitized after each show, among other safety measures.

In Marin County, which state health officials this week moved from purple, the most restrictive tier, to red, Cinemark plans to reopen its San Rafael Northgate 15 on Friday, said it would soon also reopen theaters in Larkspur, Novato and Mill Valley.

The six-screen Fairfax Theatre in Fairfax, owned by Petaluma-based Cinema West will also open Friday.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, though, San Francisco and Santa Clara, the only other regional counties to have moved from purple to red, are maintaining their own tighter restrictions and prohibiting movie theaters from opening.

Marin Expands Reopenings as It Moves to Less Restrictive Risk Category

State health officials announced Tuesday that Marin County had moved from the most restrictive, or purple, tier to the less-restrictive red category of California's color-coded reopening system, which assesses the level of COVID-19 risk in each county.

The state bases a county's reopening status on the number of new coronavirus cases and on its test positivity rate.

The upgrade will allow retail stores and other businesses now open to  operate with more customers, while indoor movie theaters, museums and gyms can restart with limited capacity. See Marin's reopening schedule here.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, and this gives us more choices as residents,” said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis, in a statement. “But more freedom also brings more risk. Our challenge is to move forward without increasing transmission. We’re at a critical juncture.”

The state on Tuesday also moved Inyo and Tehama counties from purple to red.

Gyms and Fitness Centers Sue California Over COVID-19 Closures

A group of California fitness centers have filed a lawsuit alleging Gov. Gavin Newsom's measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 unfairly target the industry and are demanding they be allowed to reopen.

The California Fitness Alliance, which represents nearly 300 businesses, filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, said Scott Street, a lawyer for the group, on Tuesday.

The suit accuses state and Los Angeles County officials of requiring gyms to close without providing evidence that they contribute to virus outbreaks and at a time when staying healthy is critical to California's residents. The prolonged closure is depriving millions of people of the ability to exercise as temperatures soar and smoky air from wildfires blankets much of the state, said Francesca Schuler, a founding partner of the alliance.

“We are not looking for a fight,” said Schuler, who is chief executive of In-Shape Health Clubs. “We are committed to being as safe as possible. We are in the health business. That’s what we care about more than anything.”

The alliance also questioned why fitness centers are facing more restrictive measures than restaurants, when gym equipment can be spaced out and patrons required to wear masks.

A message seeking comment was sent to the California Department of Public Health.

The suit is one of many filed by California sectors walloped by closures due to the pandemic.

Under state rules, fitness centers can reopen indoors at 10% of capacity when a county's COVID-19 infections drop from “widespread” to “substantial,” as determined by state health officials. In counties with “minimal” infections, gyms can reopen indoors at 50% capacity.

As of Tuesday, 30 of the state’s 58 counties still had “widespread” infection levels, which require schools to only offer distance learning and most businesses to limit indoor operations.

SF Will Allow Salons, Gyms, Museums to Reopen for Indoor Service

For the first time since March, folks in San Francisco can finally get a haircut, lift heavy in a gym or take in the sight of an abstract painting — all inside.

Nail salons, gyms, massage services, tattoo shops and barber shops in the city will be allowed to reopen for indoor operation starting Monday, with "limited capacity."

Gyms will be allowed to open at 10% of their normal capacity, while barbershops and salons will allow customers at a social distance. Masks are required for everyone inside any business.

Museums will be able to open, with restrictions, as early as Sept. 21, after submitting health and safety plans.

That's according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who on Thursday jointly announced the next phase of reopenings with the Department of Public Health.

“I’m so glad we can move forward earlier than expected to reopen more businesses that have been closed since March. These businesses have been struggling, and starting Monday, they’ll finally be able to serve customers again, with the necessary safety precautions and modifications in place,” Breed said in a statement.

Just where in the Bay Area you can get your bangs trimmed during the pandemic, or hop on a treadmill, has been a fluid, ever-changing source of befuddlement. Cities and counties have opened businesses and closed them back up again. The patchwork response in myriad California counties has meant, for months, people across the bay could get haircuts, while San Franciscans were left growing unintentional mullets.

In late August, Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a new strict reopening plan using a four-tiered, color-coded system to more easily communicate what types of businesses could open in which counties, depending on local risk factors.

Danielle Rabkin, owner of CrossFit Golden Gate, said her gym has been hammered financially by the pandemic closure. She's relieved to be able to finally open her doors again.

"Every day matters after almost six months of closure," Rabkin said. And while her business was allowed to operate outside, that's changed with the recent wildfires. "We absolutely need to move it inside with this air quality."

San Francisco’s own city-run gyms are also allowed to officially reopen, although many of those staff-only facilities at police stations, fire stations, and the Hall of Justice had been open throughout the pandemic without the knowledge of health officials.

After it was made public that those city-staff gyms were still operating, even as private gyms were told to close, San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón on Wednesday ordered them to close - just a day before Breed's announcement.

"It is critical for each department to play its role not only in protecting its own workforce but in also modeling best practices to the larger community," Aragón wrote.

Hotels, outdoor family entertainment centers, drive-in entertainment — like outdoor movies — and outdoor tour buses and boats will also be allowed to reopen in the city on Sept. 14 under rules Breed previously announced. Hotels have been open only for essential workers and unhoused people since the beginning of the pandemic.

This post has been updated to reflect new information on the rules for salons and barbershops from city officials.

Newsom Approves Tax Relief for Small Businesses Hit Hard by COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday two bills designed to help small businesses weather the economic storm of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Bill 1477 gives small businesses a tax credit of $1,000 for each new employee hired before Dec. 1 of this year. The credit applies to businesses with 100 employees or fewer that have lost at least half of their revenue between April and June this year, compared to the same time period last year. New hires must be employees, not contractors.

"Small businesses play a huge role in (my) district," said state Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, one of the bill's co-authors. "Many of the small businesses are minority owned — and just as importantly, immigrant owned."

Assembly Bill 1577 allows forgiven loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to be excluded as income. The PPP, which ended in early August, was a federal program designed to encourage small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll during the pandemic.

“Every small business is not just about dollars and cents,” Newsom said during a press conference at Solomon’s Delicatessen in Sacramento. “It's about dreams. It's about people coming together. ... It's about the character of our neighborhoods.”

Marin County Remains in Highest Risk Category for COVID-19

Officials from the California Department of Public Health notified Marin County on Monday night that it will not be able to move into a less restrictive risk category for COVID-19.

Last week the county announced it would move from the most vulnerable category, color-coded purple and also known as Tier 1, to the next level up, which is color-coded red and called Tier 2. But the CDPH quashed the move after reanalyzing county data.

The state’s four-tier monitoring framework, called Blueprint for a Safer Economy, is based on virus prevalence in each county. The greater the prevalence, the more restrictions required on businesses and activities.

A move from Tier 1 to Tier 2 would have allowed additional businesses to resume indoor operations, including restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, personal care services and museums.

Marin's health department has requested a review of the state’s decision. A final determination of the county’s status is expected before the end of the week.

Also on Tuesday, the state moved up Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to Tier 2, where they join Napa and San Francisco. The other six Bay Area counties still remain at Tier 1.

