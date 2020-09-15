Gyms and Fitness Centers Sue California Over COVID-19 Closures

A group of California fitness centers have filed a lawsuit alleging Gov. Gavin Newsom's measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 unfairly target the industry and are demanding they be allowed to reopen.

The California Fitness Alliance, which represents nearly 300 businesses, filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, said Scott Street, a lawyer for the group, on Tuesday.

The suit accuses state and Los Angeles County officials of requiring gyms to close without providing evidence that they contribute to virus outbreaks and at a time when staying healthy is critical to California's residents. The prolonged closure is depriving millions of people of the ability to exercise as temperatures soar and smoky air from wildfires blankets much of the state, said Francesca Schuler, a founding partner of the alliance.

“We are not looking for a fight,” said Schuler, who is chief executive of In-Shape Health Clubs. “We are committed to being as safe as possible. We are in the health business. That’s what we care about more than anything.”

The alliance also questioned why fitness centers are facing more restrictive measures than restaurants, when gym equipment can be spaced out and patrons required to wear masks.