Gyms and Fitness Centers Sue California Over COVID-19 Closures

A group of California fitness centers have filed a lawsuit alleging Gov. Gavin Newsom's measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 unfairly target the industry and are demanding they be allowed to reopen.

The California Fitness Alliance, which represents nearly 300 businesses, filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, said Scott Street, a lawyer for the group, on Tuesday.

The suit accuses state and Los Angeles County officials of requiring gyms to close without providing evidence that they contribute to virus outbreaks and at a time when staying healthy is critical to California's residents. The prolonged closure is depriving millions of people of the ability to exercise as temperatures soar and smoky air from wildfires blankets much of the state, said Francesca Schuler, a founding partner of the alliance.

“We are not looking for a fight,” said Schuler, who is chief executive of In-Shape Health Clubs. “We are committed to being as safe as possible. We are in the health business. That’s what we care about more than anything.”

The alliance also questioned why fitness centers are facing more restrictive measures than restaurants, when gym equipment can be spaced out and patrons required to wear masks.

A message seeking comment was sent to the California Department of Public Health.

The suit is one of many filed by California sectors walloped by closures due to the pandemic.

Under state rules, fitness centers can reopen indoors at 10% of capacity when a county's COVID-19 infections drop from “widespread” to “substantial,” as determined by state health officials. In counties with “minimal” infections, gyms can reopen indoors at 50% capacity.

As of Tuesday, 30 of the state’s 58 counties still had “widespread” infection levels, which require schools to only offer distance learning and most businesses to limit indoor operations.

— Associated Press

SF Will Allow Salons, Gyms, Museums to Reopen for Indoor Service

For the first time since March, folks in San Francisco can finally get a haircut, lift heavy in a gym or take in the sight of an abstract painting — all inside.

Nail salons, gyms, massage services, tattoo shops and barber shops in the city will be allowed to reopen for indoor operation starting Monday, with "limited capacity."

Gyms will be allowed to open at 10% of their normal capacity, while barbershops and salons will allow customers at a social distance. Masks are required for everyone inside any business.

Museums will be able to open, with restrictions, as early as Sept. 21, after submitting health and safety plans.

That's according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who on Thursday jointly announced the next phase of reopenings with the Department of Public Health.

“I’m so glad we can move forward earlier than expected to reopen more businesses that have been closed since March. These businesses have been struggling, and starting Monday, they’ll finally be able to serve customers again, with the necessary safety precautions and modifications in place,” Breed said in a statement.

Just where in the Bay Area you can get your bangs trimmed during the pandemic, or hop on a treadmill, has been a fluid, ever-changing source of befuddlement. Cities and counties have opened businesses and closed them back up again. The patchwork response in myriad California counties has meant, for months, people across the bay could get haircuts, while San Franciscans were left growing unintentional mullets.

In late August, Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a new strict reopening plan using a four-tiered, color-coded system to more easily communicate what types of businesses could open in which counties, depending on local risk factors.

Danielle Rabkin, owner of CrossFit Golden Gate, said her gym has been hammered financially by the pandemic closure. She's relieved to be able to finally open her doors again.

"Every day matters after almost six months of closure," Rabkin said. And while her business was allowed to operate outside, that's changed with the recent wildfires. "We absolutely need to move it inside with this air quality."

San Francisco’s own city-run gyms are also allowed to officially reopen, although many of those staff-only facilities at police stations, fire stations, and the Hall of Justice had been open throughout the pandemic without the knowledge of health officials.

After it was made public that those city-staff gyms were still operating, even as private gyms were told to close, San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón on Wednesday ordered them to close - just a day before Breed's announcement.

"It is critical for each department to play its role not only in protecting its own workforce but in also modeling best practices to the larger community," Aragón wrote.

Hotels, outdoor family entertainment centers, drive-in entertainment — like outdoor movies — and outdoor tour buses and boats will also be allowed to reopen in the city on Sept. 14 under rules Breed previously announced. Hotels have been open only for essential workers and unhoused people since the beginning of the pandemic.

This post has been updated to reflect new information on the rules for salons and barbershops from city officials.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Newsom Approves Tax Relief for Small Businesses Hit Hard by COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday two bills designed to help small businesses weather the economic storm of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Bill 1477 gives small businesses a tax credit of $1,000 for each new employee hired before Dec. 1 of this year. The credit applies to businesses with 100 employees or fewer that have lost at least half of their revenue between April and June this year, compared to the same time period last year. New hires must be employees, not contractors.

"Small businesses play a huge role in (my) district," said state Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, one of the bill's co-authors. "Many of the small businesses are minority owned — and just as importantly, immigrant owned."

Assembly Bill 1577 allows forgiven loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to be excluded as income. The PPP, which ended in early August, was a federal program designed to encourage small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll during the pandemic.

“Every small business is not just about dollars and cents,” Newsom said during a press conference at Solomon’s Delicatessen in Sacramento. “It's about dreams. It's about people coming together. ... It's about the character of our neighborhoods.”

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), with additional reporting by the Associated Press

Marin County Remains in Highest Risk Category for COVID-19

Officials from the California Department of Public Health notified Marin County on Monday night that it will not be able to move into a less restrictive risk category for COVID-19.

Last week the county announced it would move from the most vulnerable category, color-coded purple and also known as Tier 1, to the next level up, which is color-coded red and called Tier 2. But the CDPH quashed the move after reanalyzing county data.

The state’s four-tier monitoring framework, called Blueprint for a Safer Economy, is based on virus prevalence in each county. The greater the prevalence, the more restrictions required on businesses and activities.

A move from Tier 1 to Tier 2 would have allowed additional businesses to resume indoor operations, including restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, personal care services and museums.

Marin's health department has requested a review of the state’s decision. A final determination of the county’s status is expected before the end of the week.

Also on Tuesday, the state moved up Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to Tier 2, where they join Napa and San Francisco. The other six Bay Area counties still remain at Tier 1.

— Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

Santa Clara County Gets Green Light for COVID-19 Reopenings

Nail salons, gyms and museums are allowed to reopen indoor service in Santa Clara County, after announcements from state and county officials Tuesday that the spread of COVID-19 is declining in the South Bay.

The development comes amid good news about the spread of the virus statewide. At a midday press conference Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom pointed to continued declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a test positivity rate below 5% over the last two weeks.

"If those appear to be more promising numbers, it's because they are," Newsom said.

The steady slowing of the virus' spread has led to coronavirus patients filling just 4% of California hospital beds.

In Santa Clara County, a declining case count and test positivity rate means the county is moving from the state's purple tier, signifying "widespread" virus risk to a red tier, signaling a "substantial," but less severe community spread.

The color-coding system — which goes down to orange for “moderate transmission” and yellow for “minimal transmission” — is based on two metrics: the number of COVID-19 cases and the level of testing in a county.

So far, San Francisco and Napa counties are the only others in the red tier.

A variety of Santa Clara County businesses are now allowed to operate indoors, and if the trends hold for 14 days, K-12 schools can also open their classrooms, a development County Counsel James Williams called the "most significant of all."

"The county has done a lot of work and preparation for potential school opening," Williams added.

However, a few sectors that are allowed by the state to reopen will nonetheless remain shuttered, as the county’s risk reduction measures are stricter than state policy. These activities remain closed:

  • Indoor dining
  • Indoor movie theaters
  • Indoor gatherings, including religious services

“COVID-19 is still here. It hasn't gone away,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing officer. “The fact that we've moved into the red tier at this point doesn't change the fact that we still have to be vigilant.”

Wondering what’s allowed in your county? Check out the state’s website.

— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati), Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

State Agency Investigating Claims of Unemployment Fraud

The state’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee approved Thursday an emergency audit and analysis of the millions of unemployment claims that have poured in across the state since the coronavirus pandemic starting shutting down sectors of the economy.

California’s Employment Development Department (EDD), which handles unemployment benefits, confirmed it is investigating growing reports of unemployment fraud.

“Fraud attempts have increased during the pandemic,” the EDD said in a statement Thursday. “Recent schemes have triggered multiple mail items with different names sent to addresses throughout the state.”

Some of the letters have reportedly contained debit cards, the EDD added.

The agency said it has paid out $77 billion in jobless benefits to Californians since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and that it is working to prevent fraudulent claims from being paid.

— Brian Watt (@RadioBWatt), Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

California Unemployment Claims Climb, Totaling Over 8 Million

Applications for unemployment assistance in California rose last week, as nearly 237,000 residents filed claims for lost jobs, according to Thursday’s report from the U.S. Department of Labor.

That brings the total number of Californians who have filed unemployment claims to more than 8 million since the coronavirus pandemic started shutting down large sectors of the state’s economy.

Even more troubling, California's unemployment claims account for more than a quarter of the nation's total of 881,000 claims filed last week.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in California was 13.3% in July — the most recent month for which data has been published. That’s down from a peak of 16.4% in May, but well above the 4% unemployment rate for the same time period last year.

Also this week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said it is adjusting how it calculates seasonal fluctuations in unemployment data to better reflect the current economic instability.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

